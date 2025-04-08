Ruth Langsford's clever £8 trick for covering root regrowth between appointments

Both mess-free and fuss-free, Ruth Langsford's go-to haircare buy refreshes her colour in seconds

Image of Ruth Langsford smiling with blonde bob and a fringe, wearing a black T-shirt and blue patterned blazer, on a green marbled background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett / Contributor)
Ever find yourself counting down the days until your next hair appointment? Thankfully, Ruth Langsford has shared her at-home trick for covering root regrowth and maintaining fresh-looking hair - and it's perfect for that awkward in-between stage.

It can be a struggle trying to keep your hair colour in tip-top condition between appointments, whether you're opting for a colour-safe shampoo or using one of the best heat protection sprays. But, after being treated to a peek into Ruth Langsford's makeup bag on woman&home's March cover photoshoot, we got thinking how the presenter maintains her caramel-hued television-worthy tresses.

Having already lifted the lid on her secret to fuller hair after it was affected by menopause, Langsford has shared the nifty £8 spray that she relies on between colour appointments to make her strands look as though she's just stepped out of the salon - and now we're following suit.

Ruth Langsford's £8 buy for keeping her roots looking fresh

If you're wondering what Ruth's secret is to fresh, salon-worthy strands, you'll be pleased to know that the presenter revealed her nifty at-home colour touch-up trick - an under-the-radar root spray by celebrity hairstylist and leading colour expert Josh Wood.

Josh Wood Colour Airbrush Root Spray BlondeRuth's favourite root spray
Josh Wood
Colour Airbrush Root Spray Blonde

RRP: £8

Boasting a microfine misting applicator that allows for a precise application, this clever root spray covers grey hairs and regrowth in a matter of seconds. Drying down in just one minute, you can achieve your desired level of coverage with this lightweight yet buildable formula that stays put until your next hair wash. Also, brunettes need not fear, as Ruth's nifty Josh Wood Colour Airbrush Root Spray also comes in a warm brown hue.

Posting a video to TikTok, Ruth Langsford revealed her "marvellous" top tip for giving your roots a quick refresh without having to book an appointment with your hairdresser. "So, [my] roots need doing. But, I’m using Airbrush Root Spray, this is the Champagne Blonde," she reveals.

Giving a firsthand demonstration as to how the root spray works by spritzing the formula directly onto her hair, the presenter couldn't hide her amazement: “Look at that, I mean that is clever isn't it?”

While the impressive results are enough to leave us intrigued, Ruth also highlighted the simplicity of its application with her quick and easy method: “Just let it dry a bit and then brush it through.” Et Voilà! With about 30 seconds of work, your strands look like you've just spent a few hours in the salon getting a fresh colour applied.

