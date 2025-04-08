Ruth Langsford's clever £8 trick for covering root regrowth between appointments
Both mess-free and fuss-free, Ruth Langsford's go-to haircare buy refreshes her colour in seconds
Ever find yourself counting down the days until your next hair appointment? Thankfully, Ruth Langsford has shared her at-home trick for covering root regrowth and maintaining fresh-looking hair - and it's perfect for that awkward in-between stage.
It can be a struggle trying to keep your hair colour in tip-top condition between appointments, whether you're opting for a colour-safe shampoo or using one of the best heat protection sprays. But, after being treated to a peek into Ruth Langsford's makeup bag on woman&home's March cover photoshoot, we got thinking how the presenter maintains her caramel-hued television-worthy tresses.
Having already lifted the lid on her secret to fuller hair after it was affected by menopause, Langsford has shared the nifty £8 spray that she relies on between colour appointments to make her strands look as though she's just stepped out of the salon - and now we're following suit.
Ruth Langsford's £8 buy for keeping her roots looking fresh
If you're wondering what Ruth's secret is to fresh, salon-worthy strands, you'll be pleased to know that the presenter revealed her nifty at-home colour touch-up trick - an under-the-radar root spray by celebrity hairstylist and leading colour expert Josh Wood.
Ruth's favourite root spray
RRP: £8
Boasting a microfine misting applicator that allows for a precise application, this clever root spray covers grey hairs and regrowth in a matter of seconds. Drying down in just one minute, you can achieve your desired level of coverage with this lightweight yet buildable formula that stays put until your next hair wash. Also, brunettes need not fear, as Ruth's nifty Josh Wood Colour Airbrush Root Spray also comes in a warm brown hue.
Posting a video to TikTok, Ruth Langsford revealed her "marvellous" top tip for giving your roots a quick refresh without having to book an appointment with your hairdresser. "So, [my] roots need doing. But, I’m using Airbrush Root Spray, this is the Champagne Blonde," she reveals.
@ruthlangsford ♬ original sound - Ruth Langsford
Giving a firsthand demonstration as to how the root spray works by spritzing the formula directly onto her hair, the presenter couldn't hide her amazement: “Look at that, I mean that is clever isn't it?”
While the impressive results are enough to leave us intrigued, Ruth also highlighted the simplicity of its application with her quick and easy method: “Just let it dry a bit and then brush it through.” Et Voilà! With about 30 seconds of work, your strands look like you've just spent a few hours in the salon getting a fresh colour applied.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
Dr Amir Khan reveals 5 easy ways to keep your cholesterol levels 'healthy' with simple lifestyle habits
The doctor, who regularly appears on ITV's Lorraine, took to Instagram to share his expertise and the top foods to include for healthier cholesterol levels
By Grace Walsh Published
-
James Middleton says he 'had three mothers growing up' as he opens up on close-knit family bond
The Princess of Wales’s brother had several 'mothering figures' during his childhood and was 'fortunate' to have this tightknit support system.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The White Lotus' Michelle Monaghan never leaves the house without this concealer - and we get why
The staying power of Michelle Monaghan's concealer in just her makeup bag alone is reason enough to invest...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Michelle Monaghan is a 'longtime fan' of this shampoo and conditioner for glossy, healthy-looking strands
With a hydrating, strengthening and shine-boosting formula, it's no surprise the actress' hair always looks on point
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
We've discovered Amanda Holden's favourite shampoo for maintaining her caramel blonde strands
Boasting a violet hue, this affordable shampoo banishes yellow tones and unlocks brighter, healthier-looking hair
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The 'iconic' lip liner Jennifer Aniston wore in Friends is the 'perfect pinky nude' to see you through spring
If you've always wondered what Jennifer Aniston wore on her lips in Friends, you'll be thrilled to know it's available to buy.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sienna Miller’s hair stylist swears by this moisturising hair balm to ‘de-frizz and de-fluff’ her boho waves
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Want 'smooth and lifted' under eyes? Anita Rani's go-to concealer is one to try
If you're in the market for a new concealer, Anita Rani’s go-to is a fail-safe option that her makeup artist says ‘always’ works to create a 'smooth and lifted' look - plus, it's currently on sale.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Bored of sheer? OPI's Mod About You nail polish is the perfect pastel for spring
Amongst the sea of barely-there pinks and nudes, OPI's Mod About You offers a refreshing yet wearable alternative
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Our team's April nails are here and putting a luxe spin on spring's colour palette
From buttery pops of yellow to hema-free options, our team's April manicures are a dreamy mix of pastels and sheer polishes...
By Naomi Jamieson Published