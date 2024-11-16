Ruth Langsford reveals her secret to fuller hair after it going 'thinner in menopause'

Ruth Langsford recently took to Instagram to share how she achieves her iconic bob, revealing she uses hair extensions to add volume as the menopause has caused her hair to thin.

The Loose Women presenter posted a short video showing her hair newly highlighted, and identifying areas most affected by the menopause. 'My hair has gone thinner in menopause', she said. But rather than using products like best shampoo for fine hair to help, Ruth revealed hair extensions are the secret to adding thickness to her signature style.

The video came shortly after the Loose Women panel discussed the topic of hair loss on the show, which Ruth referenced in the caption. 'Apparently there’s been a 60% increase in women seeking help for hair loss….we talked about it on @loosewomen on Tuesday and we all had our own stories. My hair got thinner during menopause which is why I started having hair extensions….not for length, but for thickness.

"I had clip in pieces first, then I progressed to tapes and not I have LOTS of Keratin bonds, really small ones so they're very discreet. Just wanted to show my natural hair before I get my extensions done again tomorrow...watch this space!'.

Ruth's fans were quick to ask questions, one of the most common being cost and whether extensions could potentially do more damage. woman&home beauty editor Fiona McKim says: "Many of us associate hair extensions with those ultra-long, ultra-glam, Rapunzel-like lengths beloved of footballer’s wives in the early ‘00s - but that’s not the half of what hairdressers can achieve with hair bonds these days.

"So many women wear discreet, cleverly placed extensions simply to add thickness and bounce without necessarily adding any length at all. Much like Ruth Langsford’s stylist Leo Bancroft, clued-up hairdressers usually attach these ultra-fine extensions using unobtrusive keratin bonds (as opposed to heavier metal rings or thick wefts, which can tug on natural hair and look heavy). This gives hair believable, natural-looking body and you can have as many or as few as you like applied. Done well, they're not cheap – but can be an absolute godsend for anyone experiencing menopausal hair thinning. It’s like any kind of ‘work,’ really – the best hair extensions are the ones nobody would guess were there."

If hair extensions aren't an option for you, there's a selection of fantastic products that can help fine and thinning hair below, all of which are tried and tested by us.

