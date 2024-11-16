Ruth Langsford reveals her secret to fuller hair after it going 'thinner in menopause'
The Loose Women presenter shared the areas of her hair affected by menopause, and how she adds thickness to her signature bob
Ruth Langsford recently took to Instagram to share how she achieves her iconic bob, revealing she uses hair extensions to add volume as the menopause has caused her hair to thin.
The Loose Women presenter posted a short video showing her hair newly highlighted, and identifying areas most affected by the menopause. 'My hair has gone thinner in menopause', she said. But rather than using products like best shampoo for fine hair to help, Ruth revealed hair extensions are the secret to adding thickness to her signature style.
The video came shortly after the Loose Women panel discussed the topic of hair loss on the show, which Ruth referenced in the caption. 'Apparently there’s been a 60% increase in women seeking help for hair loss….we talked about it on @loosewomen on Tuesday and we all had our own stories. My hair got thinner during menopause which is why I started having hair extensions….not for length, but for thickness.
"I had clip in pieces first, then I progressed to tapes and not I have LOTS of Keratin bonds, really small ones so they're very discreet. Just wanted to show my natural hair before I get my extensions done again tomorrow...watch this space!'.
Ruth's fans were quick to ask questions, one of the most common being cost and whether extensions could potentially do more damage. woman&home beauty editor Fiona McKim says: "Many of us associate hair extensions with those ultra-long, ultra-glam, Rapunzel-like lengths beloved of footballer’s wives in the early ‘00s - but that’s not the half of what hairdressers can achieve with hair bonds these days.
"So many women wear discreet, cleverly placed extensions simply to add thickness and bounce without necessarily adding any length at all. Much like Ruth Langsford’s stylist Leo Bancroft, clued-up hairdressers usually attach these ultra-fine extensions using unobtrusive keratin bonds (as opposed to heavier metal rings or thick wefts, which can tug on natural hair and look heavy). This gives hair believable, natural-looking body and you can have as many or as few as you like applied. Done well, they're not cheap – but can be an absolute godsend for anyone experiencing menopausal hair thinning. It’s like any kind of ‘work,’ really – the best hair extensions are the ones nobody would guess were there."
If hair extensions aren't an option for you, there's a selection of fantastic products that can help fine and thinning hair below, all of which are tried and tested by us.
Best shampoos for fine and thinning hair
As shampoos go, this one isn't cheap, but our testers immediately noticed and loved the instant volumising effect this shampoo had on their hair. Taking it easy with one of the best hair dryers for fine hair, the results were really impressive. Not only does it add volume, it leaves your hair feeling silky smooth, and it smells lovely too!
Not a harsh detergent in sight, Hairstory's New Wash Original is the perfect choice for those who like shopping for 'clean beauty'. A much thicker texture than your average shampoo, this takes some real work into the scalp – Hairstory suggests using its Massaging Scalp Brush. It left our testers hair boosted with volume and body.
OGX's Biotin and Collagen Shampoo includes ingredients that help swell strands from the inside, and our tester noticed extra bounce after use, which is impressive when considering the very modest price tag. Don't expect it to last forever, but if you're after a little lift, this is solid option.
Best conditioners for fine and thinning hair
This is a blod statement, but our tester said KEVIN.MURPHY Plumping Rinse is 'the best conditioner for fine hair that I've ever tried - and I've tried a lot of them'. Not only did her hair feel thicker and stronger, and with an instant lift, the formula is light as a feather and smells amazing.
This beautiful-smelling conditioner is filled with ingredients to help nourish hair without weighing it down. The formula is quite thick, but it goes a long way and leaves hair feeling super smooth. Not only did it add volume when testing, it also worked wonders on frizz and flyaways, without a hint of grease. Our tester simply couldn't find fault with the product at this price.
Christophe Robin's volumising conditioner was created with fine hair very much in mind, resulting in a gel-like formula offering weightless hydration. The ingredients lock in moisture without it feeling greasy, and our tester reported it brought volume and body to her hair, and left it looking silky smooth.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
