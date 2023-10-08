11 autumn bob trends to consider if you’re going for a new season chop

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If your lengths are frazzled and your ends singed after a summer of sunshine, then you might be considering asking for one of this year’s autumn bob trends at your next salon appointment.

The bob hairstyle is a classic haircut, and one that spans many different styles, from your traditional long bobs and blunt bobs to new season takes like the bubble bob and the interestingly-named inverted teacup bob. “The bob is a timeless haircut that sits between the ear lobe and the middle of the neck,” explains Diego Miranda, pro hairstylist and brand ambassador at Maria Nila. “Like any other trend, we’ve seen the style evolve over time. People have reinvented bobs with new names but the essence of the haircut remains the same. Part of this evolution is due to increased understanding of face shapes and silhouettes which allow us stylists to adapt the style to suit the client.”

We’re all influenced by what we see on the catwalks and red carpet too. “Lots of celebrities have been sporting bobs, from Hailey Bieber and Cate Blanchett to Shiv Roy in Succession,” says Joel Goncalves, Senior Stylist at John Frieda salons. However, before you head to the hairdresser ready to emerge looking like Cate, remember that it’s not always as easy as copying and pasting a haircut. In fact, this assumption is one of the most common bob mistakes. “The best thing is to take along pictures of bobs you like and then chat with your stylist about what will work with your hair colour, face shape and lifestyle. The most important thing with a bob is to make sure it’s suited to you. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all and consultations are key.” If you’re looking for inspiration for your next short hairstyle, this is a good place to start…

Autumn bob trends: The 11 most requested styles this season

1. French bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If we had to choose one autumn bob trend that’s set to be the break-away star for 2023, it’s the French bob. “In salon, the French bob still seems to be one of the most in-demand cuts,” says Miranda. This sentiment is echoed by Douglas, who says “I’m seeing a lot of the French bob in my studio, especially with a fringe and in a dark chocolate brown colour with no highlights or blonde bits.” The reason this look works so well with simpler colours is that it’s all about recreating that effortless French elegance rather than appearing too ‘done’. From a cut perspective, a French bob is a chin-length bob that’s teamed with a brow-skimming fringe. It tends to be quite a blunt cut and worn with a little texture or wave. “It’s most adaptable for straight or naturally wavy hair,” advises Miranda.

Our beauty editor recommends…

Garnier Good Permanent Hair Colour in Cacao Brown | RRP: £12 / $14.50 If your chocolate brunette needs a refresh, try this. It goes on like a hair mask and delivers 8 weeks of long-lasting, so-shiny-it-could-be-glazed colour.

Diego Miranda Social Links Navigation Pro hairstylist and brand ambassador at Maria Nila Diego Miranda is a respected session stylist who has worked with models such as Bella Hadid and actors including Emma Stone.

2. Italian bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We have Italy to thank for a lot of things – strong coffee, some of the worlds best fashion houses, cacio e pepe, and also, the Italian bob. This emerging autumn bob trend is characterised by a chunkiness that’s achieved through relatively blunt-cut ends and plenty of volume. Length wise, it can vary, but tends to be in-line with the jawline or slightly longer. The best way to showcase the fullness of an Italian bob is to wear yours in a centre-parting, or, alternatively, with a deep side parting that looks like you’ve just swept your fingers back trough your hair. It shouldn’t be too polished or styled, and should instead look like you’ve just washed-and-gone – even if the reality took a little more work. “Naturally textured hair is best with an Italian bob for an effortless look,” advises Miranda. And the thicker the better for maximum fullness.

Our beauty editor recommends…

Maria Nila Power Powder | RRP: £29.50 / $36 Not only do we love the name of this clever little bottle, we love what it does too. It’s a pump–on powder that gives long-lasting volume and texture to the hair – perfect for an ‘undone’ Italian bob.

3. Blunt bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharp and to the point, the blunt bob doesn’t bumble around and is defined by ends so straight that you’ll question how your hairdresser achieved the look without the help of a ruler. (Spoiler – according to Douglas the secret is to “cut dry for the blunt finish”). Unfortunately, though, it’s not going to be an option for everyone. As the look is really about achieving and showcasing that very precise edge, it won’t work on all hair types. “It’s perfect for straight hair, but not advisable for very dense or wavy hair as the volume can be too triangular and not very flattering,” advises Miranda. If you’re blessed with thick hair and don’t fancy looking like a road sign, we advise giving the blunt bob a wide berth. You also need to take maintenance into account too. “With a blunt bob you need to commit to regular salon visits,” says Gonclaves. “It’s a premium look, and as it’s all about bluntness and the hair being in great condition with plenty of swing to it then it will need to be regularly cut.”

Our beauty editor recommends…

K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask | RRP: £30 / $29 Helping to keep your hair in swish-able condition, K18’s cult mask uses a smart peptide system to repair damage on a molecular level. It’s easy to use too, just apply, wait four minutes and style without rinsing.

Joel Goncalves Social Links Navigation Senior Stylist at John Frieda Salons A highly experienced hairdresser specialising in styling and cutting, Joel Goncalves has been part of the John Frieda team since 2018.

4. Shaggy bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The shaggy bob is the coming together of two key hair trends for 2023 – the bob, and the shag cut. Unlike the blunt bob or angled bob which are all about creating precision in the hair, the shaggy bob is defined by its messiness, with choppy layers and bundles of texture. This makes it pretty low-maintenance and will appeal to anyone who doesn’t like to adhere to a regimented routine of 4-weekly hairdresser appointments. “The shaggy bob is very popular and suits hair with natural movement rather than fine, straight hair,” says Miranda. This is simply because if your hair is naturally quite flat, you’re going to have to work very hard to add the required amount of oomph, which goes against the laid-back principles of the style. “It suits anyone with a diamond or heart face shape,” adds Miranda.

Our beauty editor recommends…

Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray | RRP: £30 / $26 You don’t want your shaggy bob to look too pristine, so one of the best salt sprays is a styling must. This lovely fine mist replicates a damp, salty breeze to create a matte, textured finish. A little goes a long way so one bottle will last a long time.

5. Choppy bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Rachel Green from Friends is your longtime hair icon (we’re talking season one) then the choppy or chopped bob will be right up your street (or sidewalk). A choppy bob requires cutting not only the ends of your hair, but also through the lengths. By adding layers at varying points and of various lengths, your hairdresser will be able to create a style that’s full of body and movement. It’s meant to look interesting but not over-styled, and because you have those shorter pieces, the style itself can afford to be a bit longer. The only criteria? “You need straight hair and for it not too be too thick,” advises Douglas. If you’re starting with curly, wavy or very thick hair, then the layers will quickly spring up and you’ll be left with a very wide hair indeed.

Our beauty editor recommends…

Pantene Perfect Volume Hairspray | RRP: £5.25 / $6.40 To keep those choppy layers in place and keep them perfectly bouncy all day, you’ll need a spritz of this strong-hold hairspray. It also shields from humidity and heat.

6. Long sleek bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Miranda has already explained, a bob is defined as a short haircut that sits between the ear lobe and the middle of the neck. But, there are always exceptions to beauty rules, and in this case, the rulebreaker is the long bob – categorised by being (you guessed it) longer than your average bob. A long bob can graze the tops of your shoulders (any more length and you’re probably pushing it to call it a bob) and looks especially good when hair is styled sleek and straight. “Sleek long bobs tend to suit diamond and heart face shapes and those with straight hair,” adds Miranda. For Michael Douglas, pro hairdresser and founder of MD London, it’s more about texture and shade than face shape, and he recommends a long sleek bob for “fine hair that’s dark in colour.” The reason why this type of bob is such a great fit for hair with more delicate strands is that the extra length, teamed with the deeper shade, will help you to create the illusion of fullness. We really like Emma Stone's side-parted bob which is perfect if you're not ready to go for a full chop just yet.

Our beauty editor recommends…

Hair by Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm | RRP: £36 / $46 To keep your long bob as sleek as possible, you’ll need a smoothing product like this to tackle any day-two frizz. Can be applied to wet or dry hair.

Michael Douglas Social Links Navigation Pro hairdresser and founder of MD London Michael Douglas is an experienced hairdresser who has worked in the industry for more than 35 years. In 2022, he launched his own brand of tools which now includes the BLOW Hair Dryer and STRAIT Hair Straightener.

7. Angled bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re of a certian age, then an angled bob will instantly conjure up images of Victoria Beckham’s iconic Posh bob. Also known as an inverted bob, the angled bob is “a classic shape that’s longer at the front and shorter at the back,” explains Douglas. “It suits everyone, but is a bit out of fashion with current trends I think.” That being said, it’s still a good way to stop the back of your neck getting too warm if this is a bugbear of yours, and can also be recreated in a more subtle way. Going for a slight angle, rather than a very exagerated one, has the benefit of making your hair look fuller at the front and framing the face, without looking like you’re stuck in a trend time warp.

Our beauty editor recommends…

Cloud Nine The Original Iron Pro | RRP: £249 / $ A 90s-inspired angled bob will require the help of your best straighteners for a poker-straight finish. This pair from Cloud Nine are our top pick for maximum smoothness with minimum damage.

8. Inverted teacup bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re all for trends, but even we beauty editors have to draw the line when complicated names like inverted teacup bob are being used to describe what is essentially a relatively low-commitment way to style your bob. “This is a styling trick rather than a cut,” says Douglas. “The hair needs to be below chin length and is blow-dried outwards, rather than under.” By shaping the hair in this way, you create a ‘C’ shape that flicks out at the ends. Along with lip liner, narrow brows and frosted eyeshadow, it’s yet another 90s beauty trend that’s making a comeback. It’s been a big hit on the red carpet, with Cate Blanchett, Florence Pugh and Olivia Culpo all giving it a whirl. In terms of who it suits, that matters slightly less compared to other styles on our autumn bob trends list as there’s no trim involved. If you don’t like the finished effect, all you need to do is run your straighteners along the edges and hey presto, you’re back where you started.

Our beauty editor recommends…

GHD The Blow Dryer Radial Brush Size 1 | RRP: £21 / $35 The key to a salon-worthy blow-dry at home? Good brushes. This ceramic styling brush from GHD is perfect for creating those flicked-out ends on your inverted teacup bob.

9. Bubble bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The so-called bubble bob gets its name from its soft, rounded shape. It’s another autumn bob trend inspired by the 90s (think Winona Ryder and Natalie Portman)

and isn’t for the faint-hearted. To achieve this satisfyingly circular shape, the hair needs to be cut quite short and styled with plenty of volume. This is the kind of style that bounces around your ears as you walk, rather than staying sleek and straight grazing your shoulders. In complete contrast to the inverted teacup bob, a bubble bob is best styled by turning the ends underneath with either a round brush and your best hairdryer, or your best hairdryer brush for a two-in-one solution. You want to add volume not just at the root, but all the way through the mid-lengths and ends. A bubble bob is best suited to those with “fine to medium textured hair with some existing natural body and no fringe,” says Douglas. The reason for avoiding a fringe? It’s quite a statement style already, and adding more shape can overwhelm your facial features.

Our beauty editor recommends…

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser Hot Brush | RRP: £62.99 / $59.99 One of the best hair dryer brushes, this heated brush makes creating that rolled-under, high-volume finish on your bubble bob an absolute doddle – no arm workout required.

10. Curly bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the more self-explanatory autumn bob trends on this list, the curly bob is any style of bob that’s styled with ringlets and spirals. Over the years, the curly and coily-haired among us have been told that bobs and curly hairstyles don’t mix. And while it’s true that it might take a little more taming to keep frizz at bay and your curls defined compared to, say, the upkeep of a blunt bob on straight hair, it’s still very much an option – and a chic and flattering one at that. “A curly bob will add softness around the face,” says Miranda. Curly fringes have been having a bit of a moment lately (Tracey Ellis Ross, Zendaya and Sandra Oh are your reference points here) and work well with a bob. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to have your fringe cut a little longer than if you had straight hair, so your curls don’t ping too high when the hair is dry. If you’re nervous, ask your salon if they have any stylists that specialise in curly hair.

Our beauty editor recommends…

Kevin Murphy Killer Curls Rinse | RRP: £29 / $41.50 Due to their delicate nature, natural curls need a bit more TLC than other hair types. Nourish them every time you wash with this hydrating, strengthening and deliciously-scented conditioner.

11. Wavy bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to the curly bob is the wavy bob. This time, instead of pronounced ringlets, we’re talking a softer texture and looser pattern. For minimal styling, a wavy bob works best on hair that already has a natural wave and movement to it, but if your strands are poker-straight then it’s easy enough to replicate this with the help of your best hair straighteners or best curling irons. It’s the kind of style that looks best when it’s a little messy, and a quick spritz of the best sea salt spray will give you that lived-in, day-three look in a flash. Just like the curly bob, a wavy bob will soften your facial features so is great for making square and heart-shaped faces appear a little less angular. In terms of cut, Douglas believes that the wavy bob is “best combined with a blunt bob and on straight hair that’s curled or naturally wavy hair dried either naturally or with a diffuser.”

Our beauty editor recommends…

Mermade Hair 32MM OG Waver | RRP: £69 / $81.50 If your hair is naturally straight, or your waves just need a bit of a day-three refresh, this tool will add bouncy, glossy bends to your hair in a few minutes. It’s easy to use, just hold on each piece of hair for a few seconds and release.

FAQ

Are angled bobs in style for 2023? For autumn/winter 2023, it’s fair to say that angled bobs aren’t a huge trend. “They were much more popular in the 90s,” explains Miranda. “It’s not a very versatile cut either as it’s limited to a few hair types, like fine and straight hair.” Instead of angled bobs, salons are finding that most clients are opting for “the box bob, where the hair is the same length at the front and back when the head is level,” says Douglas. However, just because a hairstyle isn’t considered on-trend, doesn’t mean you should avoid it. Feeling confident in yourself is as much about knowing what suits you and trusting your instincts than following passing fads. So, if you’re a fan of the angled bob, don’t let us put you off.

What about choppy bobs? “Choppy bobs are absolutely in style for 2023 and are an abstract take on the classic bob that’s cut with more texture and movement,” says Goncalves. “It’s not to be mistaken for the French bob which is also chopped at the ends and left to dry naturally but normally comes with a short-ish fringe. The choppy bob has chopped layers throughout and can be cut using a variety of methods, including thinning with scissor razors and slicing with scissors. The shape is more random and textured and the ends are more feathered, to the extent that it barely resembles a traditional bob. It’s all about celebrating the hair’s natural texture.” A key reason why the choppy bob is so popular? Because it’s really easy to wear. “I’m seeing more and more women taking the plunge to a choppy bob,” says Miranda. “It’s effortless and flattering for all hair types, and we’re also seeing more celebrities rocking it too.” If that doesn’t convince you to go for the chop, we don’t know what will.

So, if you are thinking about going for the chop and trialling an bob this autumn, we hope we've armed you with plenty of inspiration to take to your next appointment.