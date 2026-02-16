Bye-bye flat hair - Cindy Crawford's 'Cloud' haircut is all about airy volume and fluffy layers
If you're looking to refresh your mid to long strands, ready for spring, Cindy Crawford's layered cut gets our vote...
For soft, airy movement and volume, Cindy Crawford's 'Cloud haircut' is the look to request, with its almost invisible layers and puffy waves - especially if you're keen to give your hair a subtle spring refresh.
While we're still only a few months into the new year, the 2026 hair trend predictions are already coming to fruition, with 'elevated minimalism' and bounce-boosting layers proving in high demand. These more subtle trims are, after all, ideal for refreshing and adding life back into your strands without committing to anything too bold or high-maintenance. To us, these understated but intentional updates feel very apt for a new season, as they make a noticeable difference without feeling extreme. Feathered layers, especially, are a great option for adding bounce, whilst still keeping length. This month, though, we're welcoming an even more minimalistic iteration, dubbed the Cloud cut.
Comprising airy volume and almost undetectable 'razored' layers, this trendy hairstyle can be seen modelled by the queen of the '90s blowout, herself, Cindy Crawford, but we doubt she'll be the only one by the time spring rolls around.
Why Cindy Crawford's Cloud haircut is the ultimate springtime strand refresher
When one thinks of a perfect, gravity-defying blowout, Cindy Crawford's iconic mane is likely the first to spring to mind, and while her voluminous waves can feel unattainable, her hairstylist has just given us a little insight into what exactly to ask our own hairdressers for to achieve a similar style.
Coining her new trim (and the one we'll all be requesting for here on out), the Cloud haircut, Dimitris Giannetos, celebrity hairstylist, took to Instagram to showcase the look, describing it as airy and voluminous. And aside from the fact that she, naturally, has glorious hair and a lot of it, layers played a key role in creating the fluffy dimension.
Unlike the very choppy and flicky layers we saw so much of last year, Giannetos said Crawfords are "invisible and soft razored layers." Using a razor over traditional scissors can afford a more blended and textured finish, adding instant life and volume without any harsh lines. This soft dimension can then be further accentuated by curls and waves - as Crawford's strands demonstrate.
As mentioned, elevated minimalism is set to be a key theme with haircut and colour trends in 2026, and these razor layers definitely fall into that category. They're subtle but will make quite an impact on the overall volume and look of your strands, especially if you have mid to long hair and want to maintain that length. Therefore, making them a great option if you're keen to give your strands a zhush ready for the spring and summer months, especially if they've been feeling dull and a bit flat.
Recreate Cindy Crawford's bouncy hairdo
While these sorts of soft layers might feel subtle, they can make styling your hair feel fresh and fun again. And in case you want to recreate Crawford's look exactly, we've rounded up everything you'll need, from one of the best curlers (to mimic that star's tousled, airy waves) to bounce-boosting texture sprays.
RRP: $649.99/ £479.99
For bouncy waves and curls, as well as accentuating your layers, the Dyson Airwrap is a great tool to have in your kit. Its barrels and round brush attachments are ideal for adding volume and airy, effortless movement to your strands, which is ideal for creating a 'cloud'-like look. As a multi-styler, it also acts as your hairdryer, smoother and of course, curler, making well worth the investment.
RRP: $28/£24
For lasting and effortless-looking bounce, a volumising mousse is a great buy, especially if you're planning to follow Crawford's lead with this fluffy, layered cut. This one from Color Wow features protein-rich bamboo to hydrate and enhance your strands, and has built-in heat protection, making it ideal for using ahead of styling with your best curlers and multi-stylers.
RRP: $52/£47
For ruffled, done but 'undone' texture, Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray works to absorb oil that forms around the hair root, leaving your strands fresh but with a lasting, chic tousle. Its patented polymers add lift to your roots and volume throughout, whilst also shielding your hair from harmful UV rays.
