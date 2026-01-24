I'd never considered clarifying shampoo - but it's had the most transformative effect on my curly hair

Caring for curly hair can be like looking after a high-maintenance tropical plant. It was a total mystery to me at the beginning; it’s taken years of research to perfect it, and I wouldn’t trust my neighbour to look after it.

The curly girl method is a delicate ecosystem - one wrong move, and I’m stuck with a week of bad hair. It’s scary enough trying a new curl cream, let alone adding a whole new step. Occasionally, though, I bravely try something new - in this case, an exfoliating shampoo - and I’m rewarded with incredible results.

I was wowed at the difference a clarifying shampoo made to my curly hair. An extra step I’d never even considered adding ended up having the most transformative effect - it was shinier, more defined, and bouncier. When it comes to beauty, I’m usually team Do Less - I’m always looking for ways to simplify, but here’s why I think this extra step is more than worth it, whatever your curl type.

Why my curly hair routine was transformed by a clarifying shampoo

As with a lot of things I end up loving, I was dragged kicking and screaming into trying clarifying shampoo. Our testing process for the woman&home Hair Awards is rigorous, so I was forced to try an exfoliating shampoo to help find the best scalp treatments. I wasn’t looking forward to it - my hair is naturally dry, and worsened by bleach, so I was preparing myself for Sahara-levels of thirst.

Instead, as I dried and styled my hair, what I noticed was springiness. The curls were so much more defined before I even picked up my curl cream, and when I added the styling products, they felt like they worked immediately, rather than having to use any of my usual botanist tricks.

It was bouncy, it was light, it was defined. I’d been conditioned (if you’ll pardon the pun) that what my dry hair needed was layers and layers of moisture, but actually, it needed a reset.

Curly hair is often overloaded because it requires so many stylers - creams, mousses, gels, oils. These can build up on your scalp and on the surface of your hair, leaving it looking frizzy, lank, and flat. Clarifying shampoos or scrubs wash it all away, leaving you with a clean slate - and crucially, healthy, bouncy curls.

My favourite clarifying washes

How I use a clarifying shampoo on curly hair

I now use a clarifying shampoo or scrub once a month - I wash my hair weekly, so that’s roughly every four or five washes. You might want to do it more or less often - that’s for you and your own beautiful tropical plant to figure out.

Something I didn't account for is how enjoyable using a scalp scrub actually is. Massaging it into your scalp feels so satisfying and relaxing, and doing this will also help boost your hair health and growth cycle. Think of it as a mini scalp facial.

If you’re in the market for another recommendation, can I suggest you use your clarifying shampoo on the same day as you use a treatment, like K18 or Olaplex? The combination of those two extra steps has led to some of the best hair days of my life over the last few months. Seriously, look!

(Image credit: Future/Rhiannon Derbyshire)

Clearing away all the buildup means that the treatment is able to really sink into your hair and get to work. It’s a double whammy wash day win.