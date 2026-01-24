I'd never considered clarifying shampoo - but it's had the most transformative effect on my curly hair
I can't believe what a difference it's made - I'm frizz-free, springy and shiny
Caring for curly hair can be like looking after a high-maintenance tropical plant. It was a total mystery to me at the beginning; it’s taken years of research to perfect it, and I wouldn’t trust my neighbour to look after it.
The curly girl method is a delicate ecosystem - one wrong move, and I’m stuck with a week of bad hair. It’s scary enough trying a new curl cream, let alone adding a whole new step. Occasionally, though, I bravely try something new - in this case, an exfoliating shampoo - and I’m rewarded with incredible results.
I was wowed at the difference a clarifying shampoo made to my curly hair. An extra step I’d never even considered adding ended up having the most transformative effect - it was shinier, more defined, and bouncier. When it comes to beauty, I’m usually team Do Less - I’m always looking for ways to simplify, but here’s why I think this extra step is more than worth it, whatever your curl type.
Why my curly hair routine was transformed by a clarifying shampoo
As with a lot of things I end up loving, I was dragged kicking and screaming into trying clarifying shampoo. Our testing process for the woman&home Hair Awards is rigorous, so I was forced to try an exfoliating shampoo to help find the best scalp treatments. I wasn’t looking forward to it - my hair is naturally dry, and worsened by bleach, so I was preparing myself for Sahara-levels of thirst.
Instead, as I dried and styled my hair, what I noticed was springiness. The curls were so much more defined before I even picked up my curl cream, and when I added the styling products, they felt like they worked immediately, rather than having to use any of my usual botanist tricks.
It was bouncy, it was light, it was defined. I’d been conditioned (if you’ll pardon the pun) that what my dry hair needed was layers and layers of moisture, but actually, it needed a reset.
Curly hair is often overloaded because it requires so many stylers - creams, mousses, gels, oils. These can build up on your scalp and on the surface of your hair, leaving it looking frizzy, lank, and flat. Clarifying shampoos or scrubs wash it all away, leaving you with a clean slate - and crucially, healthy, bouncy curls.
My favourite clarifying washes
RRP: £14
Like the best facial exfoliators, this combines physical and chemical exfoliants. Glycolic acid melts away dead skin on the scalp while castor beads give you that satisfying slough. It’s suitable for all hair types.
RRP: £23
If you’re nervous about clarifying more delicate curls, try this formula, which is designed specifically for them. It’s gentle but effective - hair feels clean and clear without a hint of dryness.
RRP: £9
This was the formula that changed my entire opinion on scalp scrubs. After the first use, my hair was transformed, and I was blown away. And yes, the experience means it did win the hair awards.
How I use a clarifying shampoo on curly hair
I now use a clarifying shampoo or scrub once a month - I wash my hair weekly, so that’s roughly every four or five washes. You might want to do it more or less often - that’s for you and your own beautiful tropical plant to figure out.
Something I didn't account for is how enjoyable using a scalp scrub actually is. Massaging it into your scalp feels so satisfying and relaxing, and doing this will also help boost your hair health and growth cycle. Think of it as a mini scalp facial.
If you’re in the market for another recommendation, can I suggest you use your clarifying shampoo on the same day as you use a treatment, like K18 or Olaplex? The combination of those two extra steps has led to some of the best hair days of my life over the last few months. Seriously, look!
Clearing away all the buildup means that the treatment is able to really sink into your hair and get to work. It’s a double whammy wash day win.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home.
She started interning for glossy magazines in 2011 while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by red lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 15+ years into her career, she now writes about skincare, haircare and makeup for six national titles and interviews celebrities, experts and brand founders. She oversees and judges products for the Woman & Home skin, hair and beauty awards, testing hundreds of products yearly.
With 3A curls, Rhiannon specialises in writing about curly hair routines and has a penchant for red lipsticks and minimalist skincare routines - with a bit of LED therapy thrown in.
