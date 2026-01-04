Treat your hair to a well-deserved detox after the festive season with this rebalancing scalp exfoliator

For years I've been on a mission to find a haircare routine that banishes my greasy strands and requires less hair washing each week, however all that changed when I was introduced to a certain scalp exfoliator.

As someone with greasy-prone hair, I've tried an abundance of clarifying scalp scrubs, the best shampoos for fine hair and the best dry shampoos for oily hair on the market in hopes of keeping excess oil at bay – and extending the time in-between wash days. So when this liquid scalp exfoliator from Remi landed on my desk this summer, I knew I had to try it out for myself.

Spoiler, this simple pre-wash treatment has quickly become an essential within my hair washing routine thanks to its ability to do all of the above, whilst encouraging the lightweight, bouncy feel that you get from a trip to the salon. Here's why this formula is now one that I now wouldn't be able to go without...

The mess-free scalp exfoliator for refreshed post-festive season strands

The formula in question works to clear blocked follicles for better product absorption, reduces flaking, oiliness and itching, all whilst hydrating, soothing and strengthening at the root. It seems as though I'm not the only fan of this buy, the exfoliator unsurprisingly has amassed a 4.6 average star rating and a plethora of rave reviews from Amazon shoppers, too.

Our Beauty Writer's hair wash essential Remi Bye Bye Build Up Scalp Exfoliator £30 at Amazon UK RRP: £30 Equipped with AHAs and BHAs, this pre-wash liquid exfoliating treatment is designed to be massaged directly onto the scalp to help remove dead skin, excess oil and product build-up. Simple leave it to work its magic for 2-10 minutes before rinsing to reveal results, such as soothed irritation, reduced dandruff and a rebalanced scalp that encourages healthy hair growth.

It might not be the most sexy of products, but this scalp exfoliator has earned a non-negotiable place within my haircare routine - in fact, it even made my list of haircare gifts for a salon-worthy blow dry for the festive season. Inside this turquoise blue bottle is a true gem of a formula.

Unlike a scalp scrub, this product arrives in liquid form with a nozzle dispenser, which allows for an easy, mess-free application directly onto the scalp. Despite being an exfoliator, this formula remains gentle on the scalp, without causing any irritation when massaged in. Not to mention, it doesn't leave behind any visible residue when you wash it out - a huge tick in my books.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

While I could talk all day about how much I love the easy application of this scalp exfoliator, the real impressiveness is in its results. For context, I have typically oily-prone hair that requires washing every other day to keep greasiness at bay. However, when I use this pre-wash treatment, it helps to banish any sign of grease, product build up, flakiness and itchiness.

Most importantly, it also works to extend the time between my hair wash days, which is priceless as someone who usually has to wash my hair so frequently for it to remain in salon-worthy condition. I also notice a huge difference when I haven't reached for this exfoliator in a while, my strands get greasy quicker, I experience more itchiness due to product build up and flakiness also increases. Essentially, this formula is the key for balancing my scalp for healthy-looking hair.

How I use the Remi Scalp Exfoliator

As previously stated, this scalp exfoliator is designed to be used as a pre-wash treatment, meaning you apply it onto dry hair prior to shampooing and conditioning. Simply separate sections of your hair and apply the exfoliator directly onto the scalp, making sure to thoroughly massage the product throughout your entire head - plus, giving you a spa-like treatment in the process. Once fully applied, leave the formula to work its magic for 2-10 minutes, before rinsing and continuing your typical hair wash routine.