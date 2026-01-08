Say goodbye to oily, high-maintenance strands - this dry shampoo is like a hair perfume and instant wash in one

Nothing beats freshly washed hair, but this dry shampoo, with its oil-banishing powers and chic, wintry scent, comes pretty close, and it's swiftly become an essential in my routine.

When January hits, it's easy to get very caught up in that 'new year, new me' mentality. Don't get me wrong, I like the idea of a fresh start and setting good intentions, like going to bed earlier and booking in for a fresh, neutral manicure, but there are some aspects of my life where I'm not forcing a big change. One area, in particular, being my hair wash routine. On the whole, I tend to be pretty consistent and like to wash my hair every two days, but with it being winter and the length now so long (both of which make it feel like quite an arduous task), if I can push it, you best believe I will.

Thankfully, though, you wouldn't know it if I had, as I've found something of a workaround; a way to give the impression of being diligent with my haircare routine, whilst actually getting to be a little lazy with it. Meet my most reliable beauty pal and one of the best dry shampoos on the market, Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, specifically in the new, limited-edition Velvet Amber scent.

Why Living Proof's Velvet Amber dry shampoo is my 30-second hair saviour

When it comes to your hair washing schedule, it's each to their own. Some may prefer more frequent washes to boost volume or ward off greasiness, while others might find that less is more. It can also change from week to week, depending on your plans, the season, your hair length and so on. Of course, it's important to keep your scalp and strands clean and cared for, but when it comes to pushing the whole washing and drying saga by a day or two (or three), I'm not one to judge.

This is where a handy, oil-wicking dry shampoo comes in, offering a quick and refreshing boost to tide you over until a more convinient time to wash your hair. Personally, until last year, dry shampoos weren't really my thing. Their results never wowed me, so I always resigned myself to just washing my hair when I needed to - no shortcuts. That is, until I tried Living Proof's Velvet Amber spray, with its almost magical zhushing powers and seriously sophisticated scent, the likes of which could rival a hair perfume.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day™ Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo – Velvet Amber View at Look Fantastic RRP: £27 Topping the list of best dry shampoos for oily hair, and best in general for all hair types, Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean dry shampoo is a real saviour on days when you need to refresh your strands quickly, but don't have the time for the full hair wash steps. The Velvet Amber variation is my particular favourite, as not only does it deliver those same oil-banishing 'fresh-out-of-the-shower' results, but it also douses your hair in notes of bergamot, grapefruit, pear blossom and vanilla. The formula is phthalate, sulfate, paraben, formaldehyde, silicone, talc and cruelty-free (an impressive list), as well as being colour-safe. As for its ingredients, it features fast-absorbing powders, conditioning agents and odour neutralisers to refresh and soak up oil, which our team can confirm it does very, very well.

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, has been a fan of Living Proof's dry shampoo for a while now, swearing by it for an almost clean-hair feel with just a few sprays. And so, naturally, when the brand launched its limited-edition, winter-ready Velvet Amber iteration in 2025, I couldn't wait to get my hands on it.

As far as my hair wash schedule is concerned, as mentioned, I've found that every two days, sometimes three, works best for me. And if I'm not going anywhere or want to give my hair some TLC with a leave-in hair mask, I might extend this to four. That said, this best Living Proof buy now tempts me to do so more and more. After all, who wouldn't be tempted by a 30-second refresh over a 30-minute+ wash and blow-dry?

Why I love the Living Proof Velvet Amber dry shampoo

Personally, I hate having greasy hair. My face-framing pieces are always the first to succumb to oil and buildup, likely because they're brushing against my makeup all day, and I am partial to creamy products. Plus, they are the strands I touch and re-style the most. And as someone who prefers to wear her hair down most of the time, that's not exactly ideal if I have plans to venture out into society but am stuck with day-three hair. Thankfully, just a couple of sprays of this dry shampoo to my roots, and those traitorous face framers, is enough to mask the oily, piecey look - whilst also imparting a bouncy texture, soft shine and a dreamy blend of bergamot, grapefruit, pear blossom and velvety vanilla.

Then day four rolls around, and I think, "Well, it worked wonders yesterday, so why not rely on the dry shampoo again," and lo and behold, a few more sprays and I'm good to go. Its formula boasts fast-absorbing powders that soak up excess oil, as well as conditioning agents, to enhance shine and the softness of your hair and odour neutralisers that seek to balance the scalp's sebum levels, all working in tandem to deliver a cleaner look and feel.

White, powdery residue is often a concern with dry shampoos, but not with this one, as with just a quick ruffle with your fingers or a brush through, it vanishes. I've also found that it doesn't disrupt my choice of hairstyle; my chosen waves, for instance, stay perfectly tousled. The same goes for when I wear my hair natural and straight; this dry shampoo just adds shine and a fresh bounce.

(L) a before picture of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's day three, unwashed hair. (M) Naomi's hand seen holding the Living Proof Velvet Amber dry shampoo. (R) Naomi is pictured on the same day as the first, with the same unwashed hair, directly after using the Living Proof dry shampoo. (Image credit: Future)

What sets this variation apart from Living Proof's original best-seller is its velvety fragrance, which is also my favourite thing about it. I've had so many people compliment my scent, not just the smell of my hair, but me in general (even when this dry shampoo is the only scented product I'm wearing), such is its reach and softly lingering aroma. In fact, I've found that this actually rivals the staying power and projection of some of my favourite hair mists.

The key drawback for me is its limited-edition status. I will sorely miss this scented hair-pick-me-up and definitely plan on stocking up. It is also slightly pricey for a dry shampoo, but I've been using it weekly for months now and still have what feels like half the bottle left. This, to me, makes it feel like a very good investment, not to mention its visibly impressive results.

I will note, though, that while I've found it does a great job of absorbing and masking the look of excess oil from my scalp and strands, they can still feel a bit greasy to the touch. But this is really something only you would notice.

How I use Living Proof's Velvet Amber dry shampoo

When I need a quick refresh, either before the gym or if it's just a day after my usual scheduled hair wash, I tend to concentrate this dry shampoo just around the strands that frame my face and over my parting. But on days when it looks very flat and a bit greasy, I'll spritz it throughout, lifting up my strands in sections to direct the sprays at my roots and a little over the lengths, too.

Then I just wait 30 seconds as the instructions recommend, letting the powdery formula sit on my hair, before either shaking it out with my fingers or giving it a quick brush through. And voilà, suddenly I'm having a good hair day.