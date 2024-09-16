This is the one bob styling trick everyone should try for autumn, say experts

The 'tucked' bob is the epitome of elevated simplicity and experts say it will be the go-to for short hair this season...

While the autumn hair colour trends predict a plethora of new and bold looks for the month ahead - from terracopper to cinder toffee brunette - this season's haircut trends are welcoming several classic styles back into the fray - namely, the bob. According to the experts, we'll be seeing many a collarbone bob and French-style crop this season, but despite their varying lengths and layers, the strands of our bobs should all have one simple but seriously chic styling technique in common: being tucked behind an ear.

Aptly dubbed the tucked bob by trendforecaster, Tom Smith, this particular look can be applied to every style of bob and affords instant cool.

What is the tucked bob?

As mentioned, this trend is effectively just tucking the front strands of your short haircut (either on one side or both), behind your ears and securing the hair there. This makes the style intentional while still maintaining that effortless and 'undone' feel - as if you've just swiped it back, absentmindedly.

Elaborating further on the look that he has tipped to be everywhere this season, Tom Smith, International artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo, describes it as: "A bob haircut that is either one length or lightly layered, secured behind one or both ears."

Along with looking chic, the tucked bob also offers a simple, low-maintenance solution to hair hanging over your face or blowing into your eyes (an ever-present annoyance come gusty autumn), as well as offering an easy volume boost to finer hair.

This technique works on all hair lengths and styles but looks especially sophisticated with a bob cut and, as Smith notes, works on all iterations of the short trim.

How to style the tucked bob?

Olaplex Volumising Blow Dry Mist View at Look Fantastic RRP: £28 Smith recommends Olaplex Volumising Blow Dry mist to help add body and bounce to your tucked bob. The formula is suitable for all hair types and features pea peptides, to protect your hair from environmental aggressors and humidity, as well as advanced polymers and jackfruit polysaccharides, to afford your strands a smooth and shiny look. Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer View at Look Fantastic $26 at Sephora RRP: £24 Another volumising favourite of Smith's is the Color Wow Bombshell foam, which offers heat protection and works to add instant lift and shine to your hair, whilst its blend of bamboo extract hydrates your strands and adds radiance. Color Wow One Minute Transformation Styling Cream View at Look Fantastic RRP: £21.50 If you're looking to achieve a sleek tucked bob look, opt for a styling cream like this one from Color Wow, to smooth down flyaways and help to hold your strands in place behind your ears.

This tucked look works with every style of bob, be it bouncy feathered layers, waves or a sleek straight finish.

Though Smith says it works best, "on hair that has a bit of product in it, as freshly washed or fluffy hair can be hard to secure behind the ear."

Thus, Smith recommends using a volume spray or mousse, "before blow-drying for extra style support and use a strong hold hair spray on the hair around the ear to secure." You can also use a small clip or pin to help secure the hair in place - for extra hold.

Why is the tucked bob great for fine hair?

This tucked-style bob suits all hair lengths and textures but is especially good for those with fine or thin hair. As Smith explains: "Tucking behind the ear gathers up the density of the hair making it a fantastic option for those wanting to enhance the look of thickness in their fine hair."

It's also a very effective style for, "widening a narrow or long face," says Smith and can afford an elevated, smart-casual look.

4 celebrity tucked bobs to recreate

In case you require some visual inspiration, we've rounded a few tucked bobs looks to peruse, styled by the likes of Helen Mirren and Kelly Rowland on the red carpet...

1. Helen Mirren's tucked lob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Robino Salvatore/GC Images)

If your bob is collarbone or shoulder-length, Helen Mirren's sophisticated look from the Dolce&Gabbana 40th Anniversary party on April 06, 2024, is all the inspiration you need. Simply flick out the ends of your bob - with either one of the best hair dryer brushes or some straighteners for short hair - and then use a hair oil or styling cream to smooth down any frizz and flyaways, securing your front strands behind both of your ears. It's simple but so clean and sophisticated.

2. Isabelle Huppert's sleek tucked bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)

The single-strand hair trend was a popular pick in the spring months and looks especially chic when paired with autumn's go-to tucked bob. Here we can see French actress, Isabelle Huppert sporting a very refined and sleek iteration of the look, with her hair tucked behind both ears, bar one face-framing strand.

3. Kelly Rowland's jaw-length tucked bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis)

If you prefer to wear your bob smooth and sleek or are sporting a similar platinum shade to Kelly Rowland's, look no further than her hairstyle from the amfAR Cannes Gala in May for inspiration. It's a statement whilst remaining very chic and low-maintenance. Plus, using your best straighteners and styling cream to achieve this smooth finish will also help to secure your hair in place behind your ears.

4. Lily Collins' one-side tucked bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

For a very effortless take on this already effortless look, follow Emily In Paris star, Lily Collins' lead by tucking just one side behind your ear - especially if your bob is cut to a similar length. As Collins proves, this style also pairs perfectly with autumn's other go-to look, the Laser Cut bob.