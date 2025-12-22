The 4 chic and compliment-sparking scents our beauty team will be wearing over the Christmas week

Want to treat yourself to a new, special scent to wear over the festive week? Our beauty team has four very chic picks that have earned endless compliments and seen us through many a Christmassy gathering in style.

While any of the top long-lasting perfumes would make for a lovely signature this party season, if you're looking to invest in a tried and tested blend that has the approval of beauty editors - and is proven to be well-received in festive situations - boy, have we got the four recommendations for you. Of course, you can always keep things simple and opt for a straightforward Christmas perfume, which has been specifically formulated with notes that are synonymous with the merry month, like orange, clove, and cinnamon. But if luxury and sophistication are more your focus, our team has decided, in the spirit of the giving season, to share the fragrances that we ourselves are planning to spritz over the holiday period.

Our tastes span everything from luscious fig perfumes to warm gourmands, so you're sure to find something that ticks your boxes - and if not yours, any of these four scents would make a beautiful and very thoughtful gift.

The four fine fragrances we'll be spritzing over the Christmas week

While you can, of course, wear your go-to, everyday perfume throughout the week of Christmas (after all, it's your favourite for a reason), if you're in the market for a new winter perfume or want to gift yourself a festive treat, our team have gathered together to share the scents we too plan to wear as we near the big day.

We, as a team, take these sorts of special occasions and opportunities to earn perfume-related compliments quite seriously. Why, you ask? Well, for one, we just love fragrance, and two, we also love talking about them to anyone who will listen. Thus, being asked what makes great gifts for perfume lovers is one of our favourite questions.

Whether you're looking to add an extra layer of excitement to the week of Christmas by snapping up a brand new scent, are last-minute gift shopping, or are just curious what other like-minded beauty lovers are spritzing this season, here's our four festive fragrance picks....

Fiona's regal oud and vanilla scent pick

"I’ll level with you. The perfume I’ll be wearing this Christmas, and the only one I left out of the packing boxes for my badly-timed festive house move, is 10 years old and very expensive.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I could fib that it’s something budget-friendly or new and trending instead, but to quote a sweet (in retrospect, quite problematic) scene in Love Actually, "at Christmas, you tell the truth." And to me, Creed Royal Princess Oud is perfect. It's certainly perfect for this week, with its decadent oud and vanilla base, orris butter heart, and sparkly, champagne-like aldehydes with a twist of grapefruit on top.

"In further defence of my choice: the bottle is opulent, the dry-down is magnificent, and the perfume oils are highly concentrated, so it’s a true one-and-done spritz to smell like heaven for the entire day."

Aleesha's rich and ambery scent pick

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum $310 at Macy's $495 at Macy's Check Amazon RRP: from £235 for 35ml | Radiant notes of: Egyptian grandiflorum jasmine, saffron, ambergris, Moroccan bitter almond, cedar wood and cashmeran

"A fragrance that got me no less than a handful of compliments during our work Christmas party last week, Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one I can't not wear any time I'm dressing for a special occasion, so of course it's my Christmas week pick.

While it may get me little smiles of acknowledgement any time I walk past another member of this ever-growing but still elegantly exclusive club, and looks of admiration as I waft my way through any and every outing, I still wear this one just for me. One whose woody, ambery, and ever-so-slightly gourmand blend captured me in its rich saffron- and cedarwood-infused grips ever since my first sniff, there's no fragrance I enjoy spritzing more. So as a Christmas gift to me, it's Baccarat Rouge and Baccarat Rouge only until the end of the year."

Sennen's cosy wood and fig scent pick

Liberty LBTY. Fragrance Liberty LBTY. Fragrance Zephirine Eau de Parfum View at Liberty London RRP: £225 for 100ml | Velvety notes of: fig, cypress, clove, Rose Centifolia, patchouli, benzoin, suede, vetiver and cedarwood

"LBTY’s Zephirine fragrance is a new addition to my perfume collection this winter, but it’s quickly become one of my favourite scents I own. Aside from its gorgeous bottle, this perfume is woody and spicy, both of which make it a great choice for the festive season.

With notes of fig, patchouli, vetiver, and cedarwood, this fragrance oozes cosy yet luxurious warmth for a scent that smells truly expensive. One sniff of this transports me to sitting next to a roaring fire in a quaint village pub during Christmastime, think The Holiday or a day spent in the Cotswolds.

Not to mention, I receive compliments every time I spritz it on - and what’s better than getting a compliment on your perfume for Christmas? I truly couldn’t think of another perfume that is more perfect for the festive period."

Naomi's elegant and warm musk scent pick

"My fiancé literally calls this scent my 'Christmas perfume' because there's just something about Diptyque's L'eau Papier that smells festive. Now, it could be down to the fact that I've worn it several Decembers in a row now, but then again, its warm and musky notes do possess a certain sparkling elegance that I, for one, tend to attribute to this time of year. In fact, I'd say it smells as chic as holding a glass of prosecco and wearing cashmere feels.

Whenever I spray it, I instantly feel so cosy, warm and uplifted, with its soft and delicately sweet notes of mimosa, rice steam accord and blonde woods enveloping me. I also think it smells quite almondy, which again, is a scent and taste I attribute most to this time of year.

For those who may not necessarily have the same Christmassy attachments to this scent, it is also just a beautiful interpretation of a skin-like scent. It's sheer and airy, ideal if you want a chic signature that doesn't feel too punchy or heady. This is definitely one reason why I'll also be gravitating towards it, as I'll be spending most of the Christmas week at home with my family - so I, of course, want to smell elegant, but not so far as to overpower anyone who sits next to me on the sofa."