3 comforting jam-filled bakes - including a fluffy sponge, cute cookies and and a retro wagon wheel traybake

There’s something undeniably comforting about a jam-filled bake. Sweet, nostalgic, and perfect for an easy weekend treat or an afternoon tea, this all-star collection puts that classic spoonful of jam centre stage.

For a playful crowd-pleaser, our wagon wheel traybake layers crumbly biscuit with gooey marshmallow and jam, all finished with a smooth chocolate topping. If a softer slice is more your style, the fluffy jammy sponge delivers on lightness, thanks to whisked egg whites. And for something quick and cute, the thumbprint cookies are the ideal jam-packed bite.

With the weather turning colder, these sweet treats are the perfect comfort foods - and a great excuse to get baking this weekend.

Fluffy jammy sponge

Fluffy jammy sponge (Image credit: Unknown)

Our softer take on a traditional jam sponge feels wonderfully old-school. The whisked egg whites give it a delicate lift, while the almonds add a moorish richness that will keep everyone coming back for more. Fill your kitchen with the delicious smells of freshly baked cake and enjoy a slice with a piping-hot cuppa.



Store the cake in an airtight tin or cake box at room temperature for the best texture. Chilling can make the sponge slightly firmer over time, so if you want to make the cake further in advance, it’s better to wrap and freeze the plain sponges, then simply defrost and assemble the cake when needed.

Serves 12

Prep 20 mins | Cook 25 mins, plus cooling

Ingredients

225g unsalted butter, softened

225g golden caster sugar

4 medium free-range eggs

175g self-raising flour

50g ground almonds

2tbsp milk

Approx 4tbsp jam

For the buttercream:

150g unsalted butter, softened

300g icing sugar, plus extra to dust

You will need:

2 x 20cm sandwich tins, lined; and a piping bag fitted with a round nozzle

Method

Cool for 10 mins in the tins, turn out and leave to cool fully. Meanwhile, for the buttercream, beat together the butter and icing sugar until light and fluffy. 5 Spread one of the cakes with jam, then pipe on the buttercream. Top with the other cake. Serve, dusted with icing sugar.

2. Thumbprint cookies

(Image credit: Unknown)

These charming little biscuits are quick to make and even quicker to disappear. The buttery dough bakes to a soft, tender crumb, with the jam adding sweetness and shine. Ideal for gifting, filling the biscuit tin, or freezing ahead so you can bake off a fresh batch whenever you fancy.



Sprinkle a little demerara sugar on top before baking for a subtle crunch and added sparkle.

Makes 16

Prep 10 mins, plus chilling | Cook 15 mins, plus cooling

Ingredients

200g plain flour Pinch of salt

150g unsalted butter, diced

75g golden caster sugar

1tsp vanilla paste

1 medium free-range egg yolk About

4tbsp jam

You will need:

20x25cm baking tray, lined

Method

Using your thumb, make an imprint in the centre of each ball. Chill in the fridge for 1 hr or freeze for 15-18 mins. 3 Fill the imprints with jam, then bake for 15 mins. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on the baking tray, then serve or store in an airtight container to keep them fresh.

Wagon Wheel tray bake

Wagon Wheel tray bakeWagon Wheel tray bake (Image credit: Unknown)

This retro-inspired traybake is far less effort than the classic biscuit but is just as delicious. The crisp, buttery layers hold their shape beautifully against the gooey marshmallow and jam centre, while the chocolate topping adds the perfect finishing touch. Great for sharing and guaranteed to impress!

For an extra glossy and snappy chocolate topping, you can experiment with tempering the chocolate. Leave out the butter and melt the chocolate gently, then let it cool for a few minutes while stirring. This helps the cocoa butter crystals stabilise, giving a smooth shine and satisfying snap when set.

Serves 12

Prep 30 mins, plus chilling | Cook 10-12 mins, plus cooling

Ingredients

For the biscuit base:

185g unsalted butter, cut into chunks

115g icing sugar 1tsp vanilla extract 280g plain flour 1tbsp milk

For the filling and topping:

200g pack marshmallows

5tbsp jam

200g milk chocolate, melted with 10g butter

You will need:

2 x 20x25cm baking trays, lined

Method

For the filling, melt the marshmallows in the microwave for 10-20 seconds. Spread one biscuit with jam, then marshmallow. Top with the remaining biscuit; leave to set. 5 Turn out on to a board and cover with the melted chocolate. Leave to set, then serve.

Recipes and food styling: Jen Bedloe

Photos: Kate Whitaker

Styling: Davina Maji