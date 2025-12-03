3 comforting jam-filled bakes - including a fluffy sponge, cute cookies and and a retro wagon wheel traybake
Simple, sweet treats for relaxed weekend baking
There’s something undeniably comforting about a jam-filled bake. Sweet, nostalgic, and perfect for an easy weekend treat or an afternoon tea, this all-star collection puts that classic spoonful of jam centre stage.
For a playful crowd-pleaser, our wagon wheel traybake layers crumbly biscuit with gooey marshmallow and jam, all finished with a smooth chocolate topping. If a softer slice is more your style, the fluffy jammy sponge delivers on lightness, thanks to whisked egg whites. And for something quick and cute, the thumbprint cookies are the ideal jam-packed bite.
With the weather turning colder, these sweet treats are the perfect comfort foods - and a great excuse to get baking this weekend.
Fluffy jammy sponge
Our softer take on a traditional jam sponge feels wonderfully old-school. The whisked egg whites give it a delicate lift, while the almonds add a moorish richness that will keep everyone coming back for more. Fill your kitchen with the delicious smells of freshly baked cake and enjoy a slice with a piping-hot cuppa.
Store the cake in an airtight tin or cake box at room temperature for the best texture. Chilling can make the sponge slightly firmer over time, so if you want to make the cake further in advance, it’s better to wrap and freeze the plain sponges, then simply defrost and assemble the cake when needed.
- Serves 12
- Prep 20 mins | Cook 25 mins, plus cooling
- Per serving: 514 cals, 30g fat, 17g sat fat, 55g carbs
Ingredients
- 225g unsalted butter, softened
- 225g golden caster sugar
- 4 medium free-range eggs
- 175g self-raising flour
- 50g ground almonds
- 2tbsp milk
- Approx 4tbsp jam
- For the buttercream:
- 150g unsalted butter, softened
- 300g icing sugar, plus extra to dust
- You will need:
- 2 x 20cm sandwich tins, lined; and a piping bag fitted with a round nozzle
Method
- 1 Heat the oven to 160C Fan. Cream the butter with the sugar until light and fluffy. Add 2 whole eggs and 2 egg yolks, reserving the whites. Once combined, add the flour and almonds in 3 stages. Add a pinch of salt, then beat in the milk.
- 2 Whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks then, using a large metal spoon, fold into the cake dough to loosen the mixture.
- 3 Divide between the 2 tins. Bake for 25 mins until risen, springy to the touch and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.
- 4 Cool for 10 mins in the tins, turn out and leave to cool fully. Meanwhile, for the buttercream, beat together the butter and icing sugar until light and fluffy.
- 5 Spread one of the cakes with jam, then pipe on the buttercream. Top with the other cake. Serve, dusted with icing sugar.
2. Thumbprint cookies
These charming little biscuits are quick to make and even quicker to disappear. The buttery dough bakes to a soft, tender crumb, with the jam adding sweetness and shine. Ideal for gifting, filling the biscuit tin, or freezing ahead so you can bake off a fresh batch whenever you fancy.
Sprinkle a little demerara sugar on top before baking for a subtle crunch and added sparkle.
- Makes 16
- Prep 10 mins, plus chilling | Cook 15 mins, plus cooling
- Per serving: 148 cals, 8g fat, 5g sat fat, 17g carbs
Ingredients
- 200g plain flour Pinch of salt
- 150g unsalted butter, diced
- 75g golden caster sugar
- 1tsp vanilla paste
- 1 medium free-range egg yolk About
- 4tbsp jam
- You will need:
- 20x25cm baking tray, lined
Method
- 1 Heat the oven to 180C Fan. Place all the ingredients, except the jam, in an electric stand mixer, then beat until thoroughly combined. Knead the dough briefly to bring it together in a ball, then shape into 16 equal-size balls on a lightly floured surface, transferring each to the lined baking tray as you go.
- 2 Using your thumb, make an imprint in the centre of each ball. Chill in the fridge for 1 hr or freeze for 15-18 mins.
- 3 Fill the imprints with jam, then bake for 15 mins. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on the baking tray, then serve or store in an airtight container to keep them fresh.
Wagon Wheel tray bake
This retro-inspired traybake is far less effort than the classic biscuit but is just as delicious. The crisp, buttery layers hold their shape beautifully against the gooey marshmallow and jam centre, while the chocolate topping adds the perfect finishing touch. Great for sharing and guaranteed to impress!
For an extra glossy and snappy chocolate topping, you can experiment with tempering the chocolate. Leave out the butter and melt the chocolate gently, then let it cool for a few minutes while stirring. This helps the cocoa butter crystals stabilise, giving a smooth shine and satisfying snap when set.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
- Serves 12
- Prep 30 mins, plus chilling | Cook 10-12 mins, plus cooling
- Per serving: 400 cals, 18g fat, 11g sat fat, 54g carbs
Ingredients
- For the biscuit base:
- 185g unsalted butter, cut into chunks
- 115g icing sugar 1tsp vanilla extract 280g plain flour 1tbsp milk
- For the filling and topping:
- 200g pack marshmallows
- 5tbsp jam
- 200g milk chocolate, melted with 10g butter
- You will need:
- 2 x 20x25cm baking trays, lined
Method
- 1 Heat the oven to 180C Fan. Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla, flour, a pinch of salt and the milk, then mix again until the dough clumps together. Knead briefly, then chill for 1 hr.
- 2 Using the tray lining paper as a guide, roll out 2 x 20x25cm rectangles of dough, about ½cm thick, on a lightly floured surface. Line the trays with the paper and dough, then prick the surface all over with a fork; chill for 30 mins.
- 3 Bake for 10-12 mins, then leave to cool.
- 4 For the filling, melt the marshmallows in the microwave for 10-20 seconds. Spread one biscuit with jam, then marshmallow. Top with the remaining biscuit; leave to set.
- 5 Turn out on to a board and cover with the melted chocolate. Leave to set, then serve.
Recipes and food styling: Jen Bedloe
Photos: Kate Whitaker
Styling: Davina Maji
An experienced recipe writer, editor and food stylist, Jen is Group Food Director at Future plc where she oversees the food content across the women’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Women’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, Goodto.com and womanandhome.com.
Jen studied Communications at Goldsmiths, then landed her first job in media working for Delia Smith’s publishing company on Sainsbury’s magazine. Jen honed her practical skills by combining courses at Leith’s cookery school with time spent in the test kitchen testing recipes and assisting food stylists on photoshoots.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.