Afternoon tea gets a glow up: Reinvent tradition with these bold flavour pairings and playful presentation ideas

Forget fancy finger sandwiches and customary cream scones, it’s time to give afternoon tea a much-needed makeover!

With new sweet and savoury flavour combinations, playful themes and showstopping presentation, this beloved British tradition is ripe for a twist. Whether you're planning a whimsical gathering, a nostalgic celebration, or just fancy something a bit different with your brew, these inventive ideas prove that tea time can be anything but ordinary.

So, dust off your teapots, prep those cake stands, and get inspired by these creative afternoon tea ideas.

Regency tea parlour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Regency-style afternoon tea is perfect for fans of Bridgerton, Austen, and all things empire-waisted. Chaperoning an array of sharply-cut finger sandwiches (think cucumber, wafer-thin ham, and egg and cress), you’ll find pastel-hued cakes, floral macarons, lavender shortbread, raspberry tartlets, and mini syllabubs, all topped with edible blooms and served on vintage china, with lace doilies and elegant fans at the ready.

If the weather obliges, take tea in the garden; if not, the parlour (read conservatory) will do nicely. And of course, modern pop songs played by a string quartet are a must, while dainty manners are optional. And scandal? Inevitable.

Craft-ernoon Tea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If knitting, nattering and nibbling sound like your perfect way to spend an afternoon, then welcome to the joy of a craft-ernoon tea, where tasty treats meet hands-on fun.

Expect button-shaped biscuits, paint-your-own shortbread with edible "paint pots" (think jam, melted chocolate, colourful icing and fruit coulis), embroidered-icing cupcakes, yarn ball cake pops, watercolour macarons, and splatter-drizzle mini cakes, all served with dainty finger sandwiches and loose-leaf teas in vintage teacups.

Alongside the spread, set up a mini craft station stocked with embroidery hoops, origami kits, beading trays and beginner-friendly knitting patterns.

Death by chocolate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who believe chocolate isn’t just a food but a way of life, this Chocoholic’s Paradise Afternoon Tea is the rich, bold and gloriously over-the-top treat perfect for elevating the everyday. Think chilli-chocolate brownies with a tahini drizzle, dark chocolate scones topped with salted caramel or ginger buttercream, and banana purée or orange marmalade in place of jam.

Add thick-cut bread slathered in chocolate spread, cocoa-dusted treats galore, and drinks to match, from whipped-cream-topped hot chocolate to indulgent chocolate chai or even a spicy cacao cocktail.

High-tech high tea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Welcome to the next era of indulgence! Impress your guests with a futuristic afternoon tea that pushes the boundaries of flavour, form and food science.

Think 3D-printed pastries, savoury foams, edible bubbles, colour-changing jellies, and reimagined ingredients like umami-rich mushroom mousse or zingy algae caviar. Scones get molecular makeovers, and tea arrives smoked, sparkling, or encapsulated in shimmering orbs.

Whether you go sleek, sustainable or full sci-fi fantasy, it’s afternoon tea... but not as we know it.

Prosecco o'clock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prosecco’s popularity has seen it become the must-have tipple at any and every celebration, so much so we can’t imagine a gathering without it! But why stop at pairing it, when you can make it the star of the show?

Pop open your favourite fizz and serve a sparkling spread of delicate finger sandwiches: smoked salmon and cream cheese, cucumber and mint, goat’s cheese with roasted red pepper, prosciutto with fig chutney, or brie and cranberry, all perfectly matched to prosecco’s light, fruity sparkle.

Then, add sweet touches like prosecco buttercream cupcakes, mini prosecco popsicles, whipped prosecco clotted cream, and fruit scones with prosecco jam for an effervescent twist on a traditional classic.

Harvest Feast-ival

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isn’t autumn the most deliciously cosy time of year? Bring all the magic of the season to your table with a flavoursome feast full of perfectly spiced delights.

Think pumpkin scones slathered in cinnamon cream and apple cider jam, dainty toffee apple tartlets and cinnamon swirl bites - all served alongside copper mugs brimming with warm chai, mulled cider or apple juice.

Cocktails, cakes & canopies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right? So let’s break out cocktail hour in style with a spirited twist on a traditional treat! Bringing the bar to the tea table, you’ll want to prep a spread that features all manner of cocktail-infused goodies like mojito macarons, mini mimosa jelly trifles, petite piña colada panna cottas, and Negroni-glazed jam tarts.

Even the savouries can pack a punch, just imagine: gin-cured salmon blinis and Bloody Mary bruschetta. Drinks? How do Long Island iced teas, mini espresso martinis, and Earl Grey-infused gin slings sound?

The Secret Garden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A floral-inspired Secret Garden afternoon tea is a delightfully dreamy, romantic concept that’s perfect for spring and summer menus, garden venues, or simply as a whimsical way to celebrate the birthday or baby shower of a green-fingered fan.

Serve up herby, aromatically infused treats like chicken and rosemary sandwiches, sage and thyme mini sausage rolls, and basil and sun-dried tomato and cream cheese pinwheels.

For sweet tooths, offer lavender shortbread, rosewater sponge, violet scones, and petal-topped cakes using edible flowers like nasturtiums or violas. If you’re *really* feeling the theme, add playful touches like mini “garden pots” filled with chocolate mousse and biscuit for “soil”, and decorate plates with scattered edible blooms.

To quench your guests' thirst, offer them a selection of floral teas such as jasmine, hibiscus or rose, and you could even have a DIY pressed-flower station for guests to create their own keepsake.

Swinging sixties spread

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel the Summer of Love with an afternoon tea bursting with psychedelic colours, edible flowers, and groovy treats! Think tie-dye swiss rolls, flower- and peace-sign-shaped biscuits, rainbow fondant fancies, Battenberg bites, and mini pineapple upside-down cakes for the ultimate retro sugar rush.

On the savoury side, serve up the decade’s favourite bites: egg and tuna mayo vol-au-vents, prawn cocktails in shot glasses, and the undisputed classic, cheese and pineapple on sticks.

Tea is always a top choice, but for something with a little extra kick, try Babycham, Bloody Marys, Martinis or even a White Russian. Set the scene with daisy chains, and use vintage vinyl records as serving platters for a fun, far-out finishing touch.

Sweet enough already

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Satisfy your sweet tooth without the sugar rush (or the crash) with a healthier take on afternoon tea, with balanced recipes that don't compromise on flavour or fun.

Serve almond flour scones with reduced-fat clotted cream and sugar-free berry compote, alongside mini lemon drizzle bites made with stevia. Chocolate avocado mousse, chia jam tarts, and Greek yoghurt panna cotta with fresh berries all make fab (artificial) sugar-free alternatives too.

On the savoury side, try smoked salmon cucumber stacks or feta and herb tartlets for something that is as naturally nourishing as it is delicious. Pair it all with naturally sweet herbal teas like rooibos, mint or hibiscus, or opt for fruit-infused water for a refreshing twist.

Winter Warmer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it’s cold and frosty outside, warm your cockles with a fabulously festive Winter Tea! Just gather your friends around an open fire and enjoy a comforting, toasty tea that’s perfect for a midwinter pause.

Picture mini beef Wellingtons, chestnut and mushroom tartlets, brie and cranberry bites, spiced fruit scones with clotted cream, iced gingerbread stars, mince pie macarons, and sticky cinnamon buns. Add hot buttered crumpets with cranberry-orange jam, and sip on chai, peppermint tea, whipped cream-topped hot chocolate, or mulled wine or cider if you fancy a tipple.

Cosy blankets, twinkling fairy lights, and a playlist of classic carols will complete the scene, transforming teatime into a truly magical winter escape.

Toast the coast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside, oh we do like to have a spot of tea… OK, so that’s not quite how the song goes, but maybe it should, because an afternoon tea inspired by the coast is just the ticket for a whimsical beach day with your besties.

Imagine lemon curd ‘sand’ tarts topped with crumbled speculoos biscuit, seashell-shaped madeleines, salted caramel shortbread starfish, mini prawn cocktail pots, crab finger sandwiches, and sea salt and rosemary scones. Drink tea-infused mocktails under paper parasols, or for something stronger to blow the cobwebs away, how about a classic Sea Breeze, or cheekily raise a glass of uh, hmm, “Love” on the Beach.

Home front high tea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Embody the magic of the “Make Do” spirit with a delightfully nostalgic wartime afternoon tea! Lay out ration-friendly bakes like carrot scones with herb butter, a V-for Victory (eggless) Victoria sponge, jam sandwiches made with homemade preserves, tinned salmon pinwheels, cheese and pickle bites, and mini rock cakes, all served with loose-leaf tea in mismatched china or glasses of refreshing barley water.

Encourage '40s dress and set the scene with paper bunting, a 'wireless' playlist crackling with classics, and a good dose of blitz spirit to bring it all together.

Tropic temptation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether the sun is shining on your beachy venue or you're simply trying to blast away grey skies and blue moods with a bit of paradise on the tea table, this twisted tropical afternoon tea is the sunshine-soaked delight everyone will love!

Bursting with colour, exotic flavours and full-on vacation vibes, it’s a tea that’s bold, bright and unapologetically joyful. Start by pouring your guests iced hibiscus tea in tiki mugs, fruity mocktails, or even cheeky piña coladas, then pair with mini jerk chicken rolls, pineapple upside-down cake bites and coconut scones with lime-infused cream and mango curd.

If you want to get really creative, serve banana leaf parcels, chilli and vine tomato cream cheese sandwiches, plantain puffs, papaya and mint salad, and rum-soaked raisin tartlets. It’ll feel like the sunshine is baked right in!

The Great British Tea Off

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone loves to don their star baker apron and flex their flour-dusted skills from time to time, so why not challenge your nearest and dearest to a Bake Off–inspired afternoon tea!

From signature bakes to stunning showstoppers, it’s guaranteed to be a delicious day of competitive indulgence, but in honour of all things afternoon tea, remind guests to think big, but bake small. Mini Battenbergs, fondant fancies, fruit scones, lemon drizzle loaf slices, and iced buns are perfect picks.

To balance the sweetness, ask a few guests to whip up some savoury saviours too, think dainty finger sandwiches, tiny sausage rolls, cheese twists and the like. Serve it all on pastel cake stands and gingham tablecloths, brew a gallon of tea, and don’t forget a wooden spoon trophy for the best of the batch!

Steeper’s Delight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This afternoon tea is for the true tea obsessives, purists, connoisseurs, and anyone who believes the brew is the main event! Every bite and sip celebrates the leaf, with a menu built around the world’s most comforting drink. Think matcha scones, Earl Grey shortbread, chai-spiced biscuits, jasmine panna cotta and camomile mousse.

You could pair each course with a different tea, complete with tasting notes, or offer a DIY tea blending station with loose leaves, dried florals, and exotic spices. It’ll be aromatic, soothing, and absolutely steeped in joy.

Mad Hatter's Tea Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you’re entertaining children or are a big kid yourself, this is the ultimate whimsical afternoon tea that’s charmingly chaotic in the very best way. Think mismatched teacups, rainbow sandwiches, ‘Eat Me’ fondant fancies, clock-face cookies, and of course, Queen of Hearts jam tarts.

Create inspired culinary inventions like checkerboard sandwiches and moussey “Dormice”, popping out of individual teacups to help bring the madness to life. Offer a medley of teas in mislabelled teapots marked “Drink Me” and scatter playful touches across the table, like white gloves, pocket watches, playing cards, and paper roses painted red.

It’ll be full of fun, no matter what your half-birthday age is!

The Royal Celebration Spread

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fit for a queen, this afternoon tea leans heavily on aristocratic flair, making it perfect for jubilees, royal babies or weddings, coronations, or simply because you’re proud to be flying the flag with a pinky raised. Regal fare means upping the ante, so swap finger sandwiches for dainty canapés topped with smoked salmon or caviar, serve lemon posset in crystal glasses, and add jewel-toned petits fours.

A sliver of fruitcake nods to royal tradition, while a flute of champagne or Darjeeling in fine bone china provides the final flourish for a royally regal tea that’s polished, poised, and unapologetically posh.

Afternoon tea in Venice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Picture the allure of a Venetian-inspired afternoon tea; the epitome of elegance! Whether you lean into Carnival glamour, old-world romance or classic Italian flavours, this twist has serious opulence potential.

Forget Blighty’s finger sandwiches and create "cicchetti" instead, Venice’s elegant small bites. Think whipped cod crostini, petite polenta squares, pizzettes, burrata, and honey-drizzled prosciutto wrapped around figs.

For dessert, try lemon and ricotta tarts, almond biscotti, tiramisu in shot glasses and cannoli filled with orange-zest cream, while classic sweet scones make way for savoury sun-dried tomato and parmesan ones, served warm with herb butter.

Instead of tea, pair with affogato, a chilled glass of Prosecco or an Aperol Spritz for that unmistakably Venetian flair.

Tea-rific for Your Ticker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A heart-healthy afternoon tea is a beautiful reminder that indulgence and wellbeing can go hand-in-hand. This feel-good spread is full of flavour but light on guilt, swapping out saturated fats and excess salt for nourishing, wholesome ingredients that love you back.

Think oat and banana scones served with low-fat yogurt or almond butter with unsweetened fruit coulis, alongside an array of beetroot hummus finger sandwiches and avocado and smoked salmon rye bites.

For something sweet, serve dark chocolate-dipped strawberries, walnut and date truffles, and fresh fruit skewers, all paired with antioxidant-rich hibiscus or green tea, culminating in a tea party that’s good for the heart in every possible way.

Murder mystery with a side of scones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For anyone who loves a spot of cosy crime, this Murder Mystery Afternoon Tea is the delightfully sinister spread your next gathering needs.

Send out invites announcing that a murder has taken place and suggest guests adopt character roles as suspects to help crack the case. Plate up “poison” apple scones, blood orange curd tarts and black forest trifle “shots”.

For added intrigue, serve an array of mystery-flavour sandwiches. Pour dark Assam, Earl Grey or “truth serum” rosé, and hide clues under teacups or scone flags to reveal whodunnit.

East meets West

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An East-meets-West afternoon tea offers a rich, flavourful fusion that marries British tradition with Asian tea culture and ingredients. Think matcha shortbread, scones with lychee or yuzu jam, strawberry mochi, and miso caramel tartlets.

Savoury bites like Lapsang-salmon finger sandwiches, tandoori tofu sliders, and Thai chicken with cucumber bring the spice, while jasmine tea, lychee bellinis, or kombucha pairings round things off beautifully for health-conscious guests.

Tea with benefits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teatime treats needn’t be bad for you! Forget the sugar crash and empty calories, and instead rustle up a feast that's as full on flavour as it is superfood, with recipes that are vibrant, nourishing, and packed with ingredients that do more than just taste good.

Think goji berry compote scones with coconut cream, blueberry and chia muffins, avocado and lime tartlets, spinach and feta frittatas, beetroot hummus on seeded crackers and turmeric and chilli-spiced scones.

Go the extra mile with matcha macarons, salmon, feta and rocket wraps, energy bites made with dates, nuts and cacao, loaded fruit skewers, and a selection of antioxidant-rich teas like matcha, rooibos, moringa, nettle or ginger.

The Parisian Parlour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one does elegance and indulgence with a touch of je ne sais quoi quite like the Parisians, so swap English scones for crisp, buttery mini croissants, and layer your cake stand with jewel-like macarons, dainty mille-feuille slices, rosewater éclairs, and pillowy choux buns.

Offer savoury gougères (cheese puffs), goat’s cheese and beetroot madeleines, truffle egg mayo tartines, smoked salmon on brioche, mini croque monsieur bites, and fig and goat’s cheese tartlets. Provide delicate French teas like Mariage Frères, a rich café au lait, or a glass of Champagne, naturellement.

Decorate with fresh flowers, vintage linens, and Edith Piaf playing softly in the background, and voilà, you’ve created a tea party worthy of the Left Bank.

Golden Ticket Treats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Offer your lucky guests a golden ticket to pure imagination, as traditional scones and cucumber sandwiches make way for a fantastical tea party that'll feel as though it's been dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with fun.

Inspired by Roald Dahl’s most eccentric chocolatier, this whimsical spread is bursting with colour, curiosity, and surprise. Just imagine golden ticket shortbread, blueberry macarons (Violet would approve), a chocolate-dipping fountain, edible teacup cookies, golden “egg” truffles, bubblegum-flavoured meringues, and jellies that fizz (with sherbet topping) and pop in your mouth (add popping candy).

Even savoury bites get a playful twist with spectacles like rainbow bagels and pinwheels packed with wild flavour combos like salted caramel and ham, cheese and thinly sliced pineapple, or egg and spicy chilli.

Serve along with an array of drinks like colour-changing tea or fizzy “lifting” lemonade topped with candyfloss cloud hats, then let your inner child run wild!

Famous Fives' Picnic Basket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Famous Five-themed afternoon tea is full of nostalgic joy, lashings of adventure, and plenty of hearty treats, just like Enid Blyton’s beloved stories. Perfect for all ages, it conjures clifftop picnics, secret maps, and jolly good fun that’s perfect for reminiscing with other Famous Five fans.

Serve thick-cut ham and mustard sandwiches, ginger pop mini cakes, crumbly scones with cream and strawberry jam, slices of fruit cake, hard-boiled eggs, and Anne’s (mini) apple tarts, alongside an array of traditional potted meat pots. Think chunky chicken and herb, peppered beef, or spiced ham, perfect for spreading on crusty bread or crackers.

Wash it down with Fizzy Five Lemonade or lashings of ginger beer, and serve on a gingham cloth-covered table under a tree. Simple, scrummy, and gloriously British.

The leaf lounge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From tea leaves to plant leaves, this twisted afternoon tea is all about flavour, freshness, and feel-good indulgence, proving you don’t need meat, dairy or eggs to enjoy a stunning tier of treats.

Picture coconut cream scones with berry compote, tofu coronation finger sandwiches, mushroom and thyme tartlets, beetroot hummus and cucumber stacks. For something sweet, try aquafaba meringues, cashew cheesecake bites topped with seasonal fruit, mini pistachio rose cakes, raw chocolate truffles, and a soothing pot of mint, rooibos, or chamomile tea.

All the fun of the fair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Roll up, roll up! A funfair afternoon tea will be a riot of colour, nostalgia and sweet-toothed joy! Taking inspiration from classic British fairgrounds and carnival treats, you can whip up delights such as toffee apple slices, candyfloss-topped cupcakes, jam doughnut bites, pink wafer marshmallow stacks, and cream and jam layered rainbow scones.

Add a selection of sliders, mini hot dog rolls, and cucumber and cream cheese pinwheels for a playful twist. Serve with milkshakes or flavoured lemonade in retro bottles, hang up some bunting, and lay out a red and white striped tablecloth to channel some big top vibes.

Channel the groovy 70s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A 70s-inspired afternoon tea is a groovy, kitsch and fab way to celebrate retro flavours! Think mini Black Forest gâteau cakes, disco-glitter-dusted Battenberg slices, Viennetta bites, mini angel delight pots, chocolate and cheese fondues, mushroom vol-au-vents, and of course, the pièce de résistance… a cheese and pineapple hedgehog!

Serve with builder’s tea, or for something more glam, Babycham or Snowballs in coupe glasses.

The Padding-Tea Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paddington isn’t just for kids; people of all ages adore the marmalade-mad bear and if you’re one of them, serve up an afternoon tea that honours everyone’s favourite duffle-coated explorer and his citrusy obsession.

Mini marmalade sandwiches (crusts optional) are a must, alongside marmalade-layered orange scones with clotted cream, slices of orange drizzle cake, Seville orange curd tarts and candied peel shortbread.

For something a little savoury, serve marmalade-glazed sausage rolls and orange-smothered baked ham sandwiches. Sip on Peruvian coffee, orange blossom tea, zesty orange hot cocoa, or raise a toast with a marmalade mimosa.

80s Teatime Throwback

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bold bakes and even bolder flavours; it must be the ’80s, as this neon-drenched afternoon tea is a riot of colour, kitsch and all-out fun. Create a tantalising tower of rainbow cake slices, brightly-hued iced party rings, pink wafers, mini Arctic rolls, and retro trifles served in shot glasses.

On the savoury tier, it’s all about cocktail sausage rolls, scotch eggs, a collection of mini quiches and vol-au-vents galore. Pour fizzy pop, mocktails or traditional tea in novelty mugs, then crank up the synth-pop playlist to let the nostalgia roll.

Tea at Tudor Court

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Step back in time with an afternoon tea inspired by feasts of old! Just imagine spiced treats, roaring fires, and a banquet-style spread fit for a (Tudor) monarch.

Serve mini game pies, quail egg tartlets, rosewater shortbread, quince jelly tarts, mead-glazed gammon finger sandwiches, venison sliders with spiced fruit relish, and jellied eel crostini (if you dare).

Fill goblets with mead or cider, or offer mulled apple tea in pewter-style cups. Regal, rustic and wildly different, it’s a history lesson you can eat!