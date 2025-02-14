Bartenders and drink pros reveal their secrets for making perfect cocktails at home

Cocktails are somewhat of an art form, from carefully crafting the right ingredients to using elaborate presentation techniques.

Good cocktails can elevate a dinner party, or make an event feel really special. Making them at home can be challenging, but the right tools and a little expert advice can really help.

"Three key aspects define a cocktail: the balance of spirits, the interplay of flavour, and the sensory experience, which means the overall look, aroma, taste, and how it feels to hold the drink until the last sip," Nandita Godbole, author of upcoming book Masaleydaar Bar: Spicy Sips for All explains.

We asked drinks experts and top bartenders for their advice on making cocktails at home to a professional standard.

How to make perfect cocktails at home - according to bartenders and drink experts

Start simple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Start simple, with a basic cocktail or two, before experimenting with building layers of flavour based on what you like," food and drinks author Nandita Godbole explains. Some popular basic cocktails involve very few ingredients - such as a margarita, which mixes tequila, lime and sugar syrup.

The Connaught Bar: Cocktail Recipes and Iconic Creations | £23.05 at Amazon Learn how to create 100 cocktails from one of the world's most lauded cocktail bars, The Connaught. Be warned though - this isn't necessarily a book for beginner mixologists (although there are some more straightforward serves). Instead, it's better suited to someone with a well-stocked home bar and a bit of cocktail know-how.

Get your set of spirits in order

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Create a set of spirits from your favourite brands and experiment along the way with new kinds," food and drinks author Nandita Godbole explains. Start with a few spirits - such as vodka, rum and tequila - and work out recipes around those. Godbole continues, "Every cocktail combines spirits, and a mixer to enhance the flavours, bitters for balance and garnishes."

Look at your overall drinks collection

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Every home bar needs a few basics: gin, vodka, whiskey (bourbon, scotch, rye… your choice), rum and tequila," food and drinks author Nandita Godbole advises. "Liqueurs are used in moderation but add a dramatic flair to well-made drinks. Wine, beer, and champagne also make great cocktails." Invest in good quality spirits, wines and mixers to elevate your collection.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Have mixers and garnishes to hand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Mixers include club soda, tonic water, and carbonated drinks and can even include juices, tea and coffee," food and drinks author Nandita Godbole explains. "Keep some basic Angostura bitters and simple garnishes like citrus fruits and fresh herbs on hand - and build the bar as you get more confident."

Invest in some equipment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Food and drinks author Nandita Godbole explains, "Start with a mid-grade set of bar tools, including a long-handled stirring spoon and a dedicated muddler. With practice, you’ll know what you need and like, and then purchase a sturdy, long-lasting set. Skip the fancy equipment in the beginning."

Think about glassware

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Beautiful glasses and stemware enhance the experience of the drink," food and drinks author Nandita Godbole explains. "Identify what kinds of drinks you like most, and then invest in the glasses suited to those drinks. Vintage glasses and assorted stemware sets are worth exploring."

Temperature matters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Temperature is very important," Liana Oster, Bars Director at NoMad London explains. "Take a martini, for example. Is your vermouth kept in the fridge or on your shelf? Your spirit of choice in the freezer or shelf? Do you chill your glassware down before pouring your drink into the glass."

Consider handmade glasses for an elegant touch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"look into handcrafted ceramic glasses," food and drinks author Nandita Godbole explains. "They may be a little harder to find at first, but they are very sturdy, dishwasher safe, and have an incredible unexpected advantage - they keep the drink chilled for much longer than a traditional glass - without the sweating! Plus, they will make your home bar unique, stylish and fun."

Set the tone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cocktails evoke a certain mood, and getting the atmosphere right can make them all the more enjoyable. "Start with dim, warm lighting using candles or low-hanging lights to create an intimate ambience for example, soft jazz, blues, or classic lounge tunes playing in the background will set the right mood," Victoria Micaela Saenz, Senior Bar Supervisor, at The Stables Bar, Milestone Hotel & Residences told us.

Consider a bar cart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s also important to invest in quality crystal glassware for an elegant touch, and arrange your spirits and mixers on a polished tray or classic bar cart, complete with fresh garnishes like citrus peels, herbs, and edible flowers, Victoria Micaela Saenz, Senior Bar Supervisor, at The Stables Bar, Milestone Hotel & Residences told us.

Use premium ingredients

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our experts stress the importance of using quality ingredients if you want to up your cocktail game. While they may be a little more expensive, using a premium spirit will alter the overall taste of the cocktail, particularly when there are less mixers.

Try a retro punch bowl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Punch bowls are all the rage at the moment and can add a fun retro twist to your cocktail party. Make your selected cocktail in bulk and add plenty of ice and sliced fruit. Citrus fruits like grapefruit, lemon, lime and orange work particularly well - but you can add in any fruits that take your fancy.

Consider homemade spirits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"When it comes to ingredients, The Stables Bar specialises in classic, sophisticated cocktails made with premium ingredients and always use fresh citrus, clear ice, and homemade syrups for the best quality, Victoria Micaela Saenz, Senior Bar Supervisor at The Stables Bar, Milestone Hotel & Residences told us.

Presentation is everything

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Final flourishes can really elevate your cocktail. Victoria Micaela Saenz, Senior Bar Supervisor at The Stables Bar, Milestone Hotel & Residences, told us, "Perfect the presentation by using a gold-rimmed coaster or elegant serving tray, and garnish with twists, dehydrated citrus, or edible flowers for added sophistication."

Get creative

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Get creative!" Liana Oster, Bars Director at NoMad London, explains. "It's also a lot of fun to host people and make drinks for them. Maybe create a little bar for a dinner party. Play around with some fun garnishes, and try some new recipes or techniques that you've always wanted to. Try batching some cocktails for ease as well, or maybe a show stopper like a punch."

Learn the classics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"There are so many incredible cocktails out there, but being in the know about a few classic serves can stand you in good stead when chatting drinks to your mates," world bartending champ and cocktail guru Jamie Stephenson explains.

"Spend a little time learning about a few classics - think Margarita, Pina Colada or the Pornstar Martini - and discover what ingredients they entail and where they hail from.

"For example, it’s believed that the Margarita – typically made with premium tequila, lime juice and a salt rim - was first invented in 1942 in a Mexican cantina by Francisco 'Pancho' Morales. Learn it, and then fake it ‘till you make it."

Load up on ice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"There’s a well-known phrase amongst bartenders - 'ice keeps ice nice'," cocktail guru Jamie Stephenson explains. "So rather than shy away from too much ice, mistakenly thinking it may dilute your drinks, use plenty. You may have seen some fancy bars use huge cubes (some of them even branded), but again, larger cubes will minimise dilution and ensure your cocktails stay chilly."

Serve your cocktails with snacks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Food and cocktails go hand in hand, as Victoria Micaela Saenz, Senior Bar Supervisor, at The Stables Bar, Milestone Hotel & Residences explains. "You can then serve these cocktails with a small complementary bite - perhaps even a snack from Bea Tollman’s cookbook, A Life in Food.”

Be precise with ratios

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"If you are knocking up a few cocktails from scratch and have learned the recipes, never ever go rogue with measurements, as cocktail ratios are there for a reason," cocktail guru Jamie Stephenson explains.

"Maverick measures will result in bad-tasting, sour or bitter cocktails with too much alcohol and incorrect flavours. Stick to the ratios and your cocktails will taste balanced and beautiful - or use premixed cocktails as a base and get creative with the garnish."

Make sure your bar is inclusive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sober movement is more prevalent than ever, and non-alcoholic cocktails should be part of your repertoire. "Always keep some non-alcoholic spirits to keep an inclusive home bar," food and drinks author Nandita Godbole suggests.

Learn the lingo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A crash course in cocktails can help you up your game, cocktail guru Jamie Stephenson explains. He told us, "Do you know your wet shake from your dry shake? Understand what Mise en Place or muddle means? Are you behind the stick? Learning a bit of lingo and the odd bar buzzword will give you instant cocktail geek vibes."

Get creative

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making cocktails at home is an excellent opportunity to get creative. "Cocktails are meant to be enjoyed across all senses. Spend a few moments determining how the drink comes together in a glass, and get creative," food and drinks author Nandita Godbole suggests.

Take notes on what you like

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Cocktails are very personal - no two people have the same experience with a drink," food and drinks author Nandita Godbole explains. She continued: "So if you did not like a drink from a recipe, experiment by changing one ingredient until you find the flavours you like."

Less is more

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Be careful adding new ingredients, especially if they have a strong flavour, food and drinks, as author Nandita Godbole suggests. She continues, "Less is more: a few extra dashes of a strong ingredient can throw off the entire drink. Experiment - experiment - experiment until you find a good balance."

Be prepared

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Make sure you are prepared for success, which means investing in some equipment, nice glassware, ice, and quality products," says Liana Oster, Bars Director at NoMad London.

"This doesn't have to be expensive either; you can go thrift shopping for some glasses and equipment. You can never go wrong with a great cocktail book as well as a guide. Do you have the means to make some homemade syrups?"

Have fun with it!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Most importantly, have fun. Making cocktails is only the prelude to a grand and fun party," food and drinks author Nandita Godbole. Your guests are sure to be impressed with your efforts - so don't worry about getting every cocktail perfect.

Make sure everything is kept in one place

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisation is key. "Make sure everything is kept in one place and kept properly. Maybe invest in a cocktail trolley or something of that kind," Liana Oster, Bars Director at NoMad London explains.

Consider frozen fruit as ice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the summer especially, frozen berries can work well as ice cubes for loner drinks. You can buy ready-made frozen fruits or freeze your own fruits for your drinks. Grapes, blueberries, raspberries and cherries work particularly well.

Try homemade ice cubes with berries, slices of citrus fruit or herbs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You've probably seen homemade ice cubes with berries, slices of citrus fruit or herbs all over social media - and this simple hack can be a fun addition to cocktails. Try freezing orange juice with herbs and lemon and adding to processo for an inventive twist on a bellini.

Make it a cocktail hour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the fun of drinking cocktails is that it's a novelty. If you're hosting a gathering, garden party or dinner party, designating a 'cocktail hour' where you serve your drinks is a way to get your guests in the mood. You could even put it on an invite to the event if you want to make it feel like a really special occasion.

Don't forget a simple spritz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, a simple spritz is the perfect opening drink at a social gathering or dinner party - and it's one of the easiest cocktails to make. Try a dash of elderflower with Prosecco and some thyme for a classic spritz.

Chill your glasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the easiest tricks for making your cocktails look more sophisticated is to chill your glasses in the fridge before serving. This works particularly well with any kind of martini or a fizz-based cocktail.

Always taste, then adjust

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As with cooking a great sauce, it's essential to taste as you go and make sure the flavours are balanced. The main thing you'll likely be looking for is sweetness vs sour, and you can adjust as you go along with more sugar syrup or more citrus.