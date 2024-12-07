Can you make mulled wine in a slow cooker? Yes, I did, and it made my house smell like Christmas

Slow cookers can make so much more than stews and casseroles – did you know you can also make perfect mulled wine in a slow cooker?

Having previously made hot chocolate in a slow cooker, I started to wonder what other festive beverages I could conjure up in this convenient kitchen appliance. With Christmas approaching, mulled wine seemed the obvious choice. I can’t say I’m a massive fan of red wine, but give me mulled wine in the winter or sangria in the summer and I’m very happy.

Not only does it taste great, but making mulled wine in the slow cooker is also great for filling your home with the smell of warm red wine and festive spices. And, it's super simple. You only need a handful of ingredients and the slow cooker does pretty much everything for you. I’ve had my slow cooker for well over three years and I'd never brewed mulled wine in it before. I’ve certainly been missing a trick.

For those of you wondering how to make mulled wine, never fear, I’ve included step-by-step instructions and an ingredients list below to make it much easier for you to recreate at home. The recipe I’ve chosen serves 8-10 making it an ideal Christmas cocktail for sharing - which you can have simmering in the background whilst you prep Christmas foods or entertain.

Just don’t forget to take a moment when enjoying it. Close your eyes, absorb the flavours, the aroma, and the festive memories. Christmas can be a whirlwind at times - so, give yourself a minute to relax where you can.

How to make mulled wine in a slow cooker

As well as your ingredients, listed below, you will need a large spoon for stirring, a ladle for serving, and mugs or heat-resistant glass mugs. I opted for tall handled hot coffee glasses to serve my mulled wine in. I've also gone for a sweet mulled wine recipe, but you could opt for just red wine and leave out the orange juice and sugar if preferred.

Also, remember to buy a spare orange or apple for decorating - just in case you’re feeling a tad fancy when you’ve got guests over. A cinnamon stick or two, and some star anise seeds wouldn’t go a miss either if you’re all for presentation.

Ingredients

You will need:

75cl bottle of red wine

300 ml (1/2 pint) water

300 ml (1/2 pint) orange juice

3 tbsp caster sugar

3x mulled wine spice sachets (read packet instructions for how many per ml)

150 ml (1/4pt) brandy

1 orange, sliced

1 apple

A slow cooker of course!

Extras: Orange, cinnamon stick, star anise for decorating

Method

Step 1

Add all of the ingredients to your slow cooker, except for the brandy, and set your slow cooker to a low heat. Pop the lid on.

Step 2

Leave the mulled wine to warm through for 1 hour and 30 minutes. After this time, add the brandy and stir. Leave for another 30 minutes.

Step 3

After 2 hours your mulled wine is ready to be served. Spoon carefully into your chosen mugs or heatproof glasses and enjoy. Cheers!

Mulled wine FAQs

What is mulled wine made of?

Mulled wine is traditionally made with red wine, mixed spices such as star anise, cinnamon, and cloves as well as lemon zest and sugar. Mulled wine can be altered depending on your tastebuds and preference. You can add brandy to mulled wine to make it have a stronger, deeper flavour. You can add orange juice to mulled wine to make it sweeter and lighter in flavour. You can also add fresh fruit such as apples or oranges thinly sliced to make mulled wine fruiter. You can even add honey if you want to make it even sweeter.

Nowadays you can buy mulled wine spice bags that include the classic spices associated with mulled wine e.g. cinnamon, star anise, and cloves. Mulled wine spice bags can be added to the mulled wine brew and removed before serving. They work just as well as buying and adding all the spices individually. You often get a few spice bags in one pack too which means you can make mulled wine several times over the festive season.

You can buy mulled wine spice bags from a variety of different retailers but in this specific recipe, I used Cartwright & Butlers Mulled Wine Spice Bags.

What wine is good for mulled wine?

Red wines such as Merlot, Zinfandel, and Grenache are recommended for making mulled wine. Fruitier wines work nicely with both the sweetness and spice of mulled wine. Go for medium to full-bodied red wines that are dark and fruity.

If you want to add a bit more of a kick to your Christmas cocktail, we’d recommend a tablespoon or two of brandy to make it extra warming. You could also try a splash of Cointreau, sloe gin, or Grand Marnier if you want to push the boat out.

For those of you looking for an easy option, you can buy ready-made mulled wine from a range of different supermarkets including Waitrose Mulled Wine or M&S Red Mulled Wine.

Does the alcohol cook off in mulled wine?

Yes, the alcohol in the red wine does burn off when cooking however the trick is to warm mulled wine low and slow without boiling or over simmering the liquid. Extras such as brandy or Cointreau tend to be stirred in or added before serving for an extra warming punch of flavour.

If you want your mulled wine to be extra strong, you're probably best not to use the slow cooker and opt for the classic way of cooking it on the hob in a pot or pan.

Can you reheat mulled wine in the microwave?

Yes, you can reheat mulled wine in the microwave - and it’s easy to do so too. You just need to make sure you have a microwavable mug or cup. You can reheat in batches or a single mug at a time, the choice is yours. Just make sure you keep the temperature low on your microwave and reheat in a burst of 1 minute at a time.

Best slow cookers

Here are my two favourite tried and tested slow cookers.

