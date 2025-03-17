Are you a morning person? These are the 5 most common traits of early risers

We all have those friends or family members who seem to leap out of bed full of the joys of spring every morning, ready to tackle whatever the day throws at them. They are the definition of a ‘morning person’.

Just as some people are night owls and need time to wake up, others thrive by getting up and making the most of their day. For some, this might involve an early morning walk or quick 20-minute Pilates class, or writing positive affirmations for the day in their journal. Others might just like to chat or sing in the shower.

A study commissioned by the granola and muesli brand Lizi’s found that 36% of people identify as a ‘morning person’, with many sharing similar traits in alarm clock habits and morning routine.

The most common trait (46% of respondents) among morning people was being unable to lie in at the weekend and not hitting the snooze button (40%). This might be the polar opposite of those who can’t wait for the weekends when there’s no alarm for work or for taking kids to school.

Interestingly, many households will have people in both camps, causing inevitable conflict and frustration. In fact, the researchers found that 33% of us have chosen a long-term partner in a different category, and this clash of energy levels led to arguments among 43% of the participants.

Another common trait of a morning person is that 37% of them like to fling the curtains open in the morning, perhaps after waking up before their alarm has gone off (35% of respondents). This morning enthusiasm is not always infectious and could explain why 47% of people in the survey said they wished their partner could be less cheerful before 9 am.

The fifth most common trait discovered in the survey by Lizi's was that 20% of morning people smile at strangers on their commute. Again, this is definitely something a lot of us are not ready to do first thing in the morning, so if you do this, you'll know you're truly a morning person.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The survey also found that morning people are likely to have their best ideas in the earlier hours of the day (19%), listen to music while getting ready (19%), and prefer the look of a sunrise over a sunset (18%).

What causes differences in our sleeping and waking patterns?

The science behind whether you’re a ‘morning person’ or not may lie in your circadian rhythm. This is your body’s natural 24-hour clock. It tells your body when to sleep and when to wake up. It can also affect other processes such as your hormones, digestion, and body temperature.

Your circadian rhythm can change over your lifetime and as we approach menopause, our sleep patterns can change. Studies have found that levels of the sleep hormone melatonin drop as we age, which can lead to disrupted sleep. This article in the Women’s Health Journal from earlier this year says: “As women age and transition through menopause, disruptions in circadian rhythms may occur, leading to symptoms such as insomnia, mood changes, or altered energy levels.”

These changes can impact our quality of life and mental wellbeing. This may explain why many women may not leap out of bed feeling fully energised in the morning. If you’ve been kept up in the night by hot flashes and night sweats, you might need some extra time to make up for the disruption.

Other studies have shown that the circadian rhythm may be influenced by genetics, with some people predisposed to be night owls or early risers. Lifestyle factors, such as diet, exercise, sleep, and stress can also all play a role.

How to feel more awake in the morning

The study mentioned above suggests that morning light exposure can help regulate your sleep-wake cycle and enhance your alertness during the day. It says you should aim to be exposed to natural sunlight within the first hour of waking up if you want to wake up early.

You should also try waking up and going to sleep at the same time every night and keeping the same sleep pattern, during the week and at the weekend. This can help strengthen the circadian rhythm as your body will know when it's time to sleep. A

The Sleep Foundation also suggests:

Avoid hitting the snooze button: This will only lead to fragmented sleep and increased stress.

Aim for seven hours of sleep a night

Avoid drinking caffeine late in the day or too much alcohol.

Eat a nutritious breakfast to help boost your energy levels

Do regular exercise as this can help you fall asleep quicker and for longer but avoid high-intensity exercise too close to bedtime.

If you’re having serious problems sleeping and it’s affecting your mental and physical health, you should speak to your doctor.