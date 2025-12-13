Mel Robbins reveals the six words to always start the day with for the ultimate reset
Mel Robbins has become a sensation for her simple but transformative words of wisdom
From ways to let the meaningless stuff go to tips on falling asleep faster, Mel Robbins has established herself as a guru on all things wellness and motivation.
Ever since going viral with one of her first motivational TEDx Talks in 2011, Mel is celebrated for her actionable advice that has been transforming lives. And she’s recently offered a new way of starting the day that can shift your entire day and bring in an abundance of positive change.
All one needs to do is utter six simple words: "Good things keep happening to me."
US TV presenter Hoda Kotb is Mel’s guinea pig, as it were, with the two joining forces for a recent podcast appearance where Hoda tried Mel’s six-word secret and started "noticing things she normally rushed past."
Whether it was a parking spot, a quiet house or a morning that went smoothly for once, Hoda embracing these six words didn’t cause these things to happen, but it forced her to actually "look for what was good" and appreciate it.
As Mel described it in a caption shared to her social media, "If you’ve been waking up stressed, overwhelmed, or already in a bad mood before your feet hit the floor", these six words are enough to be "your reset".
It’s a part of Mel’s latest podcast episode, titled 'How to Reinvent Your Life Starting Today'.
As well as the affirming words, the successful podcaster and motivational speaker has previously revealed another non-negotiable activity she does every morning - and that’s getting out and going for a walk.
Forcing yourself up and out, she believes, comes with "three amazing benefits" including overcoming procrastination, pushing excuses away and boosting your mood.
This is part of Mel’s morning routine, which includes:
- Counting down from five and getting up as soon as your alarm goes off (no hitting the snooze button)
- Making your bed right away
- High-fiving yourself in the mirror (and now adding those six magic words)
- Getting some morning sun exposure
- Getting in a walk or workout as early as you can
- Drinking water before caffeine.
Mel Robbins started out her career as a criminal defence attorney before becoming a legal analyst.
She found wider fame after her TEDx Talk in 2011, which was titled ‘How to stop screwing yourself over’. What followed included bestselling books including The 5 Second Rule (2017), The High 5 Habit (2021), and The Let Them Theory (2024), and her popular podcast which she’s been hosting since 2022.
