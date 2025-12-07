20 minutes, 2 dumbbells - Caroline Idiens' full-body workout improves strength and boosts energy levels

No one ever regrets doing a workout, but I think we can all agree that finding the motivation to get going can be a struggle sometimes - and especially so in winter, when leaving the house to go to the gym or out for a jog in bleak weather is unappealing at best.

The rise in workout apps and streamed fitness classes means exercising at home has never been easier, and studies show you don't have to do a lot to reap the benefits. Research in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that just 3.4 minutes of vigorous exercise could cut the risk of stroke and heart attacks by about 45% in women who didn't exercise regularly, for example.

As a personal trainer with an audience of 2 million people (mainly women) on Instagram, Caroline Idiens is well aware of the pressures of time and motivation. She often shares short but effective workouts on her social media. Posting the quick session below, she recommended doing each exercise for more than 10 repetitions each and for 4 sets each. If you do this, "you'll have completed a 20-minute full-body workout", she says.

Caroline's 20-minute workout

You will need: 20 minutes, two dumbbells of your choice

1. Squat and press

Bend into a deep squat position, holding the dumbbells level with your shoulders.

As you power upwards with your legs, lift the weights above your head.

Complete the exercise for 10 repetitions, four times over.

2. Romanian deadlifts

Bend at the waist by pushing your buttocks to the back of the room (a hip hinge).

Maintain a straight back and straight arms.

Lower the weights towards your feet, stopping when you feel a tight stretch in your hamstrings or reach below the knee.

Lift slowly back up again and repeat for 12 repetitions, four times over.

3. Bent-over rows

Bend your knees slightly and lean forward with a straight back.

Start with your arms straight below you, holding the dumbbells.

Pull the dumbbells in toward your waist, keeping your elbows close to your sides.

Complete the exercise for 10 repetitions, for four sets.

4. Alternative reverse lunges with curl

Step backwards into a lunge, lifting the dumbbells to your shoulders as you do so.

Push with your front leg to come back up to standing.

Alternate each leg, doing 12 repetitions in total for four sets.

5. Renegade rows

Start in the plank position with your arms straight, holding your dumbbells in each hand underneath you.

Maintaining the plank position, lift a dumbbell towards your waist one at a time, bringing your elbow slightly higher than your back.

Caroline recommends doing 10 repetitions for four sets on this exercise as well.

How much weight should beginners use?

In response to a follower's question on how much weight to use in this 20-minute workout, Caroline replied that she always recommends her "beginners to start with 2kgs and build up gradually" and revealed that she was using 4kg herself, suggesting this is a good weight for those who've already built up some strength.

Having a set of adjustable dumbbells can help with this. These are just one set that you can swap weight plates on and off, freeing up your storage space and giving you plenty of opportunity to challenge yourself and get stronger.

Can a 20-minute workout be effective?

Yes! When we spoke to Caroline, she debunked the myth that you need to exercise for hours for it to be effective. “It’s not the time you spend exercising, it’s what you’re doing in that time," she told woman&home. "You could go into the gym for an hour and not be particularly focused, but with a tried and tested routine that a trainer has written for you, the intensity and performance in 15 to 20 minutes can actually be better than the hour."

The NHS recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise (like this workout) every week, so you could do this session every day and something else (a walking workout, for instance) for 10 minutes to meet the target.

Benefits of a 20-minute workout

1. Improves health

If you're new to exercise, you might think you need to dedicate hours to lifting weights and doing cardio every week. It's really not the case.

Provided you fit in the 150 minutes over the week, you'll be lowering your risk of illnesses like cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and stroke, per the NHS.

2. Helps build muscle and bone

Any type of resistance training, when it's done heavy enough, can help you build and maintain muscle and improve your bone density. Both of these are key for longevity and reducing the risk of diseases like sarcopenia (muscle loss) and osteoporosis (bone loss) that we become more susceptible to after menopause.

To build muscle with a simple 20-minute workout, you'll need to challenge yourself. The weights should be heavy enough that you can lift them, but your final repetitions should feel like a challenge.

3. Boosts mood and energy levels

Not only can 20 minutes of strength work every day help build muscle and bone density, research in Frontiers shows it can also have cognitive benefits, boosting mood and memory. As little as 20 minutes can increase oxygen flow to the prefrontal cortex, which manages decision-making, working memory, and planning.

Other research shows that exercising for 20 minutes a few times a week for at least six weeks can reduce fatigue and boost energy levels.

4. Helps build consistency

When it comes to exercising for longevity, consistency always wins. You'll only be able to reap the benefits of strength work if you do it often enough. That's where short workouts like this one come in handy.

A 20-minute workout is short enough that you can do it first thing in the morning, on your lunch break, or while your dinner cooks, without having to disrupt your daily routine. All you need is a couple of weights to do this full-body dumbbell workout at home.