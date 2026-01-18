Hate exercise? I'll change your mind

Hello you lovely lot. Right, I have 500 words and I’m not going to use them for persuasion or coercion, because that doesn’t work. I want to explain what the point of exercise is. All facts, no emotion. Then you can make up your own mind.

The first fact is that many people view exercise purely as a means to lose weight. So that 45 minutes of exertion three to four times a week becomes only about burning calories.

Yet – and this is important – we burn calories all the time. Just sitting still. Breathing, digesting and metabolising uses around 60% of our daily calories. Then our hard-working brains use another 20%. Another 10% goes on essential daily movement, getting dressed, cleaning teeth, cooking etc. So, that means just 10% of your daily calories are used on that workout which you do, or don’t, want to do. And, if you think about it, 10% of your calories is a very small dent in your fat stores.

Diet and exercise go hand in hand

Let’s take Sylvia. By June, she wants to slide effortlessly into the mother-of-the-bride dress she bought a size smaller in the January sales. So Sylvia starts brisk walking for 30 minutes five days a week, which her fitness tracker tells her burns around 130 calories. That’s 650 calories (5 x 130) in a week.

Walking as a workout is fantastic exercise, but if all Sylvia wants is to lose fat, then making changes to her food will have much more impact in terms of calories.

Swapping her two breakfast slices of toast, butter and marmalade for one slice of toast, one poached egg and a large crunchy apple, plus reducing the three daily chocolate digestives down to one, saves her (yes, I’m sitting here with my calculator) just shy of 2,000 calories a week. Without much hardship.

"It has way more to offer than calorie burning"

My point is that if you want to lose fat, think more about changes to your food than exercise because exercise has way more to offer than calorie burning.

What’s more, you don’t have to go through a pain barrier to feel the rewards. Sylvia has come to love her brisk power walks (yes, she’s moved on from a saunter), and she is experiencing good things.

If I told you those good things, would you lose interest? Does it feel a bit like someone telling you why smoking is bad? You’ve heard it all before, I know, but I’m sorry because you’re going to hear it again, without the emotion, just the facts.

From walking to weightlifting – you choose what you enjoy but they will all improve your physical health, your mental health and your energy levels, as well as: increase bone density, muscle strength and joint stability; reduce the risk of depression, stroke, heart disease and type 2 diabetes; contribute to better sleep; lower blood pressure; increase body awareness and balance; and improve your core strength, flexibility, mobility – and very possibly sociability.

The list goes on but I’m running out of words. It doesn’t have to hurt to be good. And it’s never too late to start. Find a form of exercise you enjoy and make it a habit. Make it something you always do. You wouldn’t let your children down. Don’t let yourself down, either.

3 moves to do when you have no time

We’re covering all bases here – strength of upper and lower body, as well as mobility.

Call it multitasking if you like! Do them in order, for the number of reps and do three rounds.

1. Sumo squats

They use all leg muscles and the glutes. Stand with feet turned out and wider than shoulder-width apart. Slowly lower your hips, keeping your knees pointing roughly over your second toe. Pause and rise slowly back up. Do 10-20 reps.

2. Spine twist

This improves spinal mobility and core strength. Stand with feet in a V and squeeze glutes. Breathe in, keep arms outstretched and, as you breathe out, slowly twist to the left, keeping hips facing forward. Do three times each side.

3. Don’t shy away from push-ups

They’re cracking for upper body strength and firming up the triceps. Start on all fours, hands slightly wider than shoulders. Slowly lower yourself towards the floor. Pause then push back up. Do five reps slowly.