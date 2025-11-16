Do you have trouble with sleep? Take our quiz to discover your sleep personality
If you're feeling fatigued and frazzled, take our quiz to help identify the problem and discover how to improve your sleep
It’s that time of year of cooler weather, grey mornings and fewer sunshine hours – a combination that spells trouble for restorative sleep. It can delay the release of melatonin, the sleepy hormone, says Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of The Sleep Charity, who advises, "That’s why we should prepare for sleep changes in autumn."
You may know how to fall asleep in 3 minutes, perhaps using breathing techniques or one of the best sleep apps, but then wake up still feeling tired in the morning. Or perhaps you lie awake for a long time as you struggle to drift off?
Poor night-time habits could be affecting your wellbeing, without you even realising. We've put together the below questionnaire in collaboration with sleep experts, to help you pinpoint your issue. And on your results page, the experts offer their advice to help you rest better.
