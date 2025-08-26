The best sleep products for women: meet our 2025 Sleep Awards winners

Real women. Real results. These are the sleep products that actually helped our tired testers finally get a better night's rest.

A collage of images of women using sleep products alongside the words Woman&amp;Home Sleep Easy Awards 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Heidi Scrimgeour's avatar
By
published
in Features

We all know that sleep is essential for health and wellbeing – as important as regular movement and good nutrition. But for many women, getting a good night's sleep becomes increasingly complicated in our forties and beyond. Hormonal changes, rising stress levels, and the infamous ‘midlife mental load’ can all disrupt our sleeping habits, turning once-peaceful nights into hours spent tossing and turning.

That’s why we created our first-ever Sleep Easy Awards, launched in tandem with our brand-new Woman&Home Tester Network. We're tired of being tired. So we took matters into our own hands and enlisted a team of testers – women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond who live with the exhausting reality of restless nights – to put the latest sleep solutions to the test. Our expert team of editors, including Health Editor Grace Walsh and Homes Ecommerce Editor Laura Honey, shortlisted the most promising products – from clever sleep tech like white noise machines and sunrise alarm clocks, to bedroom essentials like bedding, earplugs and eye masks. Then it was over to our testers to put each product through its paces and report back with their honest, unfiltered findings.

So, if you’ve found yourself doom-scrolling at 3 am in search of the best sleep aids or wondering which sleep products are worth spending money on – and some of them are seriously spendy – you've come to the right place. Read on to discover the winners of the Woman&Home Sleep Easy 2025 Awards - tried-and-tested products that truly delivered results, helping real women fall asleep faster, stay asleep for longer, and wake up feeling better.

Our 2025 Woman&Home Sleep Easy Awards winners

Bedding

Pillows

Wellness

Tech

Noise reduction

Special recognition

Continue reading

Heidi Scrimgeour
Heidi Scrimgeour
Ecommerce Editor

Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning over 15 years, earning bylines in many of the UK’s leading national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also featured in a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of “what to buy for...” any occasion.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.