From invisible trims to smoothing treatments, these are the 4 spring hair refreshes our beauty team has booked in for

It's beginning to look a lot like spring, but not just along the hedgerows or in the powdery-blue of the sky. Our beauty team's freshly trimmed, treated and coloured strands are also an indicator of the shift in seasons and if you, too, are keen to refresh your hair, here's a breakdown of everything we've had done.

Spring is thought of as the season of change and beginnings, and thus, updating your home, wardrobe or routine in some way (big or small) is a great way to feel as though you're starting anew. One way our team has collectively decided to do this is with their hair. Some have opted to embrace a 2026 hair trend, while others have booked in for a long-lasting treatment to keep their strands glossy and frizz-free. Of course, your own spring refresh can be as simple as investing in new and hard-working products for your hair type, like one of the best shampoos for fine hair, or just a nourishing best hair mask.

If you're keen for a trim or colour boost, though, here's what we've had done ready for the sunny months ahead - accompanied by before and after pictures (of course) and some expert advice.

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The 4 hair refreshes the beauty team have had, ready for the spring season

Whether you want to try the celeb-approved side-swept hair trend or think your strands are in desperate need of a trim, there are several ways to refresh your locks ready for the new season. In fact, our beauty team have already had their appointments, with some opting for long-lasting smoothing and shine-boosting treatments, and others embracing new ways to style their hair.

Our haircare and styling favourites

Aveda Miraculous Oil High-Shine Hair Concentrate View at SpaceNK RRP: £34 Infused with Tsubaki seed oil and daikon seed oil, Aveda's Miraculous oil instantly boosts shine and smooths frizz and flyaways, whilst also scenting your strands with the brand's signature pure-fume™ and delivering heat protection up to 450°F / 232°C. It's also suitable for all hair types and is both vegan and Leaping Bunny approved. Living Proof Moisture Rescue Mask $42 at Ulta Beauty Check Amazon RRP: £36 Featuring nourishing ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil and cupuaçu butter, this mask deeply conditions and revitalises damaged strands. It boosts shine and helps to protect your hair from further damage, without weighing it down. mdlondon mdlondon Tease Hairbrush Olive Green View at Boots RRP: £13 When styling your hair, whether it's to create a trendy side parting or a sleek updo, a brush, like this one from mdlondon, will definitely come in handy. It features varying bristle lengths, which are ideal for teasing and adding volume, as well as a pointed end for precise sectioning.

Fiona’s invisible 'dusted' haircut

(Image credit: Future)

"As the owner of long, fine, bleach-highlighted hair who disobeys the 'trim every six-weeks' rule, I routinely have this head-scratcher to contend with: My ends are split, knackered, and in need of a good chop, and yet… I don’t actually want a good chop. I want my very long hair, just healthier," says Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim. "So, I took my straggly strands and contradictory set of requirements to see Jenah at Blue Tit Salon in Brockley, and - lo! She had a solution. The invisible haircut. A set of tiny tweaks that gives the overall impression of nicely shaped hair without any tangible length change.



"Holding up about five inches of wispy ends, she explained that stylists generally chop off anything you can see through, but we could get away with losing just the last few centimetres because she was going to do something else, too, called 'dusting'. This post-cut technique involves gently aiming a hairdryer upward, letting individual frizzies and broken bits fly out and reveal themselves, and individually snipping them off. This removes the most damaged bits without sacrificing any length and, combined with that teeny blunt-edged trim, creates a solid and altogether thicker-looking finished style. Genius."

As for Fiona's verdict on this clever cut, it was a hit. "My ‘do, I hope you’ll agree, is still long, long, long - but looking so much fresher for the season ahead - proving that the tiniest little change really can make all the difference."

Expert intel

If it's been a while since your own trim, Caspar Finch, hairstylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia, reminds us that "trims are good, especially if your hair is long, to maintain the integrity of the hair. If you don’t, then the hair almost self-cuts; it splits and eventually snaps, so you stop being able to see the growth from the roots, because the hair is practically eating itself. Taking the ends off keeps it chunkier and healthier as it grows."

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As for how often you should book in for one, Finch recommends every 6–8 weeks, as this "keeps things looking intentional, especially if you have a strong shape or fringe."

Naomi's glossing treatment

(Image credit: Future)

"After deciding to embrace my natural hair colour of brunette last July, after years of being a blonde, I opted to do it gradually, rather than going for an all-over permanent colour right away," says Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson. "So instead, for my first appointment, my hairdresser left my roots well alone (I already had a fair amount of regrowth then), but matched them with some permanent lowlights and then a toning semi-permanent gloss over the rest. This meant that over time, the gloss would fade, leaving me with a gradual fade from my roots and lighter brown hair down the lengths, so that, should I hate it, we could opt for something less intense next time.

"Luckily, I loved being my full, natural brunette again, so for my spring appointment, I requested the same semi-permanent gloss to tone the reappearing blonde back down to my natural root colour. The left picture is my hair after a good seven months, since my first return-to-brunette appointment, and the right is my hair a couple of days after another round of glossing and a quick trim. Instantly, the colour is richer, while my strands, in general, look so glossy and healthy. And a round of applause for my hairdresser, because she somehow managed to match my root colour exactly - I still can't get over it - and now my hair is fresh and beautifully shiny, ready for spring."

Expert intel

If you're new to glossing and aren't sure what it entails or how it differs from traditional hair dye, Damian Gray, Colourist at Hershesons Belgravia, explains that, "Hair glossing is a very minimal approach to hair colouring. It’s an acidic semi-permanent colour that sits on the top of the hair shaft. It’s good to improve shine, and add tone or take away unwanted tones, like the brassiness of yellows in the hair. It’s a really soft, non-damaging way to get your hair looking silky and voluminous. A gloss can also have zero colour pigments and just be applied to improve shine and hydration.

"Glosses are very different to traditional hair dyes, as glosses sit on the very top of the hair shaft, to improve the shine and tone. Whereas a traditional hair colour changes the entire hair shaft all the way through to the cortex. Neither are bad options, but the right option needs to be tailored to your hair type, condition, and desired result."

Aleesha's Wella Smoothfiller treatment

(Image credit: Future)

"I have no problem admitting that I am very lazy when it comes to hair maintenance," quips Digital Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor Aleesha Badkar, "so my cut and colour appointments are usually no more often than twice a year. Thus, I was really looking for a spring refresh to bring some radiance back to my hair and give it a little bit of that expensive shine it had back in January when I last went in.



"The Wella Smoothfiller fit this brief perfectly, as not only did it leave my hair with the shiniest, silkiest finish I've ever experienced, but the demi-permanent treatment worked to smooth out frizz so that my usually hour-long post-hair wash styling took me just 20 minutes with no frizz to contend with. A treatment that lasts for a few months, this is just what I needed to help me stretch until my next appointment."

Sennen's side-part styling

(Image credit: Future)

"With spring on the approach, like many others, I feel the itch to switch up my strand," says Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett. "So, to welcome in the new season, I decided to swap my middle part for a side part. I’ve been seeing lots of talk about side partings online and the red carpets, which tempted me to trial the look for myself.

"Not only is it an easy, low-maintenance way to refresh your tresses that you can do at home yourself, but it’s also a subtle change that others are sure to notice."

What the experts suggest for spring

"For Spring, I’d always start with treatments that restore shine, strength, and movement without weighing the hair down," says Gray. "Glossing is a great place to begin - it’s not just about colour, it’s about refining tone, boosting light reflection, and giving the hair that expensive, healthy finish."

"For styling, I always recommend the Hershesons Almost Everything Cream," adds Finch, "It’s a multi-functional styling cream that can be used to tame frizz but also enhances natural shine and nourishes the hair, so great for a Spring re-fresh to hydrate coloured hair, without weighing it down. You can also use it as a weekly mask to boost hydration."