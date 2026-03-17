I never gelled with hair oils, until I tried Aveda's Miraculous Concentrate - now I'm hooked

I used to go out of my way to avoid hair oils, having tried so many that left my hair looking greasy and flat. Now, I can't imagine my routine without a few drops of Aveda's Miraculous Oil High-Shine Hair Concentrate.

Before 2026, I relied solely on the best hair masks, in-shower glosses, and hybrid heat protectant sprays to condition and add shine to my hair, having sworn off oils and serums because of how they seemed to weigh down my finer strands - and speed up greasiness. I can't tell you how many times I've applied oil to my hair, hoping for shine but instead being met with piecey-looking face-framers and a slightly slimy sheen to my roots (no matter how little I used). I'd all but given up, assuming that perhaps most oils were just too heavy for my hair, until I tried Aveda's Miraculous Oil.

I don't mean to be dramatic, but this oil really lives up to its name and has completely transformed the look of my hair and, actually, my entire attitude towards my routine.

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How Aveda's Miraculous Oil became an instant essential in my haircare routine

Aveda Miraculous Oil High-Shine Hair Concentrate View at SpaceNK RRP: £34 Infused with Tsubaki seed oil and daikon seed oil, this concentrate from Aveda works to instantly boost shine and smooth frizz and flyaways, whilst also scenting your strands with the brand's signature pure-fume (which combines 25 pure flower and plant essences, including lavender and ylang-ylang) and delivering heat protection up to 450°F / 232°C. It's also suitable for all hair types and is both vegan and Leaping Bunny approved.

Along with my aversion to hair oils, dullness and flyaways have also been a constant struggle for me. To give a little context, I returned to my natural brunette hair at the end of 2025, after more than six years as a blonde. So, as you can imagine, there's some colour damage, dryness, and breakage going on. But with this pretty major change and ditching of bleach, I was determined to turn over a new, healthy-hair leaf.

I wanted to prioritise my haircare routine, ensuring I was being intentional and using the correct products for my needs; a soothing scalp oil, for instance, one of the best shampoos for fine hair, and of course, some sort of shine-boosting, post-wash product. Little did I know this would end up being my long-time nemesis, a hair oil.

But from the very first time I ran Aveda's Miraculous formula through my lengths, I was hooked. The spa-like, herbaceous scent immediately drew me in, as did how quickly the drops seemed to absorb, but it was the final, post-blow-dry results that really did it.

(Image credit: Future)

Above are two pictures of my hair taken in sunlight and in just normal, indoor daylight and let me tell you, the shine is even better in person. Since using this oil, my hair has never looked so glossy, and I just love how that fresh, green scent lingers and clings to my strands.

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Even more miraculously, I've had numerous compliments on how shiny my hair has been looking and the overall richness of my colour, which I'm mostly attributing to this oil, considering my last colour glossy appointment was in February.

As for the feel of my hair, it's silky smooth to the touch, but one of my favourite things about this oil is that it doesn't make it feel flat or thin. I'm still able to add bounce and volume - be that through the use of one of the best hot brushes and curling irons, or a texture spray - without my chosen style dropping out. This formula just adds shine and hydration, with seemingly no drawbacks.

Behold the glossy finish this hair oil gives... (Image credit: Future)

In fact, I'm yet to find one single thing I don't like about this oil - apart from the mere fact that it can be a bit messy to dispense into my palm, as the oil drips out of the pipette immediately, without me needing to press the stopper. It's a small price to pay for the shiniest hair of your life, though. It is also on the pricier side, though a little really does go a long way, and after a month of frequent use, I've barely made a dent in mine. And again, that reflective gleam makes it all worth it.