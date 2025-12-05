River Island’s take on Marc Jacobs’ leather tote bag is a smart and gentle nod to this iconic style

It's rare that such a new bag can reach such iconic status so quickly, but the Marc Jacobs leather small tote bag is that kind of accessory. Originally released in 2019, handbag fans can spot one a mile off, and not just because of its distinctive silhouette.

The carry-all design now comes in multiple fabric and colour iterations, but what sets the design apart, and what makes it almost impossible to copy, is three simple words embossed on the front 'The Tote Bag'. It might seem like barely anything, but this demarcation makes it impossible for brands to emulate in the way they have other designer styles.

However, this River Island’s black embroidered tote bag is the first bag I've seen that truly pays homage to the style, with a high street price to boot. With the same boxy shape, structured top handles, functional cross-body strap and bold branding, the River Island bag is the best high-street alternative we’ve found, though the original Marc Jacobs is pretty affordable itself (in terms of designer bags), clocking in at just £425.

Shop River Island Lookalike for Marc Jacob's Tote Bag

Of course, anyone who looks directly at your River Island bag will be able to read the front and see that it is not the Marc Jacobs version, but anyone catching a mere glimpse might automatically assume it is the American designer's handiwork. With a very similar shape, in a classic black hue, and the most timeless of the current Marc Jacobs bags, if you're considering investing in the designer iteration, this could be a good first step into test-running the silhouette at a fraction of the price.

A black tote bag is the backbone of the handbag trends for autumn/winter 2025, but this style will outlast this season and carry you through many years to come, as the love for this design shows no signs of slowing down. A worthwhile addition to any winter capsule wardrobes, either black tote is a perfect accompaniment to work outfits, thanks to the decently sized interior.

One of the biggest differences, aside from the actual text is how the branding is applied. One the River Island bag, the design is embroidered instead of Marc Jacobs’ choice of embossing. But thanks to the black on black colour palette, it's not vastly noticeable. The River Island bag, which comes in at a very wholesome £39, is unsurprisingly not crafted from leather, but the smooth fabric and amazing price tag makes this forgivable. If you're after a similar look, and don't have the budget for the Marc Jacobs version, this is one of the best designer lookalikes of this silhouette you're going to find this season.