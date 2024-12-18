The most iconic celebrity-loved designer handbags of all time

Given their wealth and access, it's unsurprising that famous women sport plenty of alluring arm candy. Over the years, many celebrity-loved designer handbags have reached iconic status - with the luxe accessories becoming instantly recognisable in their own right.

From Meghan Markle's Chloé to Victoria Beckham's Hermès, stars often turn to designer handbags to pull their outfit together. Whether that's as a bold focal point or to provide subtle extra elegance, this is an accessory that can really make a memorable look.

Some high-end handbags have become so synonymous with certain stars that they will forever be glamorously intertwined - such as Alexa Chung and Mulberry, as well as Princess Diana and Dior. Prepare to be captivated by these beautiful pieces...

Celebrity-loved designer handbags

Gabrielle Union and Prada

Gabrielle Union was spotted carrying Prada's chic Saffiano leather mini bag in black leather while out and about in New York in 2023. The small handbag perfectly complemented the actor's black jacket and mini skirt, as well as her white Mary Jane-style footwear.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Fendi

Fendi's iconic print has long been loved by the stars, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a certified fan. She opted for the brand's Baguette handbag while running errands in London in 2020. The model paired the striking monochrome accessory with a black roll-neck, trousers and heels as well as a cream blazer.

Ellen Pompeo and Loewe

Ellen Pompeo exuded effortless cool while out in Los Angeles in 2020. The actress paired her Loewe Puzzle Bag - the ultimate quiet luxury handbag - with an oversized striped shirt and a pair of classic blue skinny jeans.

Victoria Beckham and Hermès

For much of her time in the spotlight, Victoria Beckham has been a dedicated fan of the Hermès Birkin bag. The star carried the piece in an eye-catching coral shade while out in New York in 2007, which she paired with a purple top, brown pencil skirt and patterned neck-tie.

Sienna Miller and Louis Vuitton

Sienna Miller was such a fan of her Louis Vuitton Capucines cross-body bag in a postbox red hue that she allowed it to take centre stage while out in Los Angeles in 2018. The actress paired it with a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a beige trench coat and black boots for an effortlessly chic look.

Karlie Kloss and Dior

Sometimes you need a bag you can chuck all your belongings into, like Karlie Kloss's blue Dior Book tote. She wore it while running errands in New York in 2022 and teamed it with a black, roll neck, blue jeans, brown coat and black pumps for a smart-casual result.

Julianne Moore and Dior

A classic black handbag can be a timeless piece, and Dior's Montaigne handbag is no exception. Actress Julianne Moore styled the leather cross-body piece with a floaty burnt orange dress and black cut-out heels during Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

Chloë Sevigny and Chanel

There are few more famous handbags than those emblazoned with Chanel's iconic logo. Chloë Sevigny added elegance to her tiered black and white midi dress, with a classic white Chanel bag - which also paired perfectly with her navy blazer.

Beyoncé and Luar

All eyes were on Beyonce's accessories as she attended New York Fashion Week in 2024. The singer wore a silver-grey ensemble - featuring a cowboy hat and thigh-high boots - however it was her silver iridescent Luar Ana handbag that really stole the show.

Rihanna and Fendi

Rihanna has long been a fan of Fendi, and that includes its stunning handbags. She was seen carrying an all-black version of the brand's patterned Baguette bag during New York Fashion Week in 2015. The singer paired it with a sparkly burgundy red gown and baby pink coat.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Céline

There are few more head-turning bags than the Céline luggage tote - particularly when it's designed in a cobalt blue shade. It has been a go-to accessory over the years of Gwyneth Paltrow who, while out in New York in 2016, paired it with a cable knit cream jumper, white trousers and white trainers.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Coach

Sarah Jessica Parker can always be counted on when it comes to timeless fashion - just like her famous character Carrie Bradshaw. While filming And Just Like That... in New York in 2024, the actress was seen holding a burgundy red version of Coach's XL leather kisslock frame clutch bag, which she paired with a gingham printed top, denim maxi-skirt and navy shawl.

Kylie Jenner and Alexander Wang

Sometimes all you need is a sparkly handbag to finish off an evening look. Kylie Jenner turned heads while out in New York in 2018, with a Swarovski-encrusted design by Alexander Wang, which she styled with a red mini-dress and black statement heels.

Kate Middleton and Alexander McQueen

Since entering the royal family, the Princess of Wales has opted to support British brands as frequently as she can - and that includes Alexander McQueen. In 2012, she carried a bespoke red version of the brand's box clutch bag with a dress and hat in the same striking shade for the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London.

Dakota Johnson and The Row

Dakota Johnson looked practical as much as stylish when she ran errands in New York in 2024. The actress carried a large brown suede Bindle tote bag by The Row, which she paired with a khaki green trench coat, burgundy red trousers and trainers.

Emily Ratajkowski and Dior

Dior's saddle bag has become a fixture of cool-girl dressing, and Emily Ratajowski carried a black leather version during Milan Fashion Week in 2022. The model paired the piece with a cropped black roll-neck top and statement gold and white patterned trousers - all from Céline.

Hailey Bieber and Ferragamo

Hailey Bieber knows the power of a carefully chosen accessory. The model stepped out in New York in 2023 wearing a white ruched mini dress - but, all eyes were on her bright red Ferragamo Wanda East-West Top Handle bag, which perfectly matched her pointed heels.

Meghan Markle and Chloé

For her first Christmas church service at Sandringham with the royals, Meghan Markle wore a chic ensemble, comprising of a cream coat as well as a brown hat and boots. However, it was her suede and leather Chloé Pixie bag that really drew the attention.

Serena Williams and Gucci

Serena Williams looked stylish as she attended a party in New York in 2021, carrying Gucci's Ophidia handbag - printed with the brand's famous pattern. The sportswoman paired the piece with a coral-patterned dress and colourful trainers.

Elle Fanning and Louis Vuitton

While running errands in Los Angeles in 2015, a chic Elle Fanning added a bit of understated glam to her outfit with a brown Louis Vuitton handbag, covered in the brand's iconic print. She paired it with a cream blouse, denim mini-skirt and khaki green mules.

Sofia Vergara and Saint Laurent

Sofia Vergara looked the epitome of easygoing chic as she arrived at the America's Got Talent studios in Los Angeles in 2022. She added elegance to her outfit - comprising of a black blazer jacket, printed top, blue jeans and black heels - with a black quilted Yves Saint Lauren Envelope handbag.

Kim Kardashian and Hermès

The Hermès Birkin bag has been a particular favourite of Kim Kardashian over the years. In 2024, the star stepped out for dinner in New York carrying a brown version - which nicely complemented her yellow strapless top and brown trousers.

Dua Lipa and Prada

Dua Lipa looked every bit the popstar as she stepped out in London in 2024. The singer wore an emerald green trench coat and black boots - which she paired with Prada's top-handle bucket bag, which has a unique belt detailing.

Kate Moss and Chanel

Almost as revered in the fashion world as Kate Moss is the Chanel 11.2 quilted handbag. The model was seen carrying the iconic accessory in black while out in London in 2022 and demonstrated just how versatile the wardrobe piece is - pairing it with a coral-striped blouse and black trousers.

Alexa Chung and Mulberry

Mulberry was such a fan of Alexa Chung that the brand named its Alexa handbag after her. Fortunately, the star admired the piece in return and has often been spotted wearing it - including a sage green version during London Fashion Week in 2014.

Jennifer Lawrence and Loewe

Jennifer Lawrence has frequently been spotted with an olive green Loewe tote slung over her shoulder. On one occasion in New York in 2023, the accessory's simple design perfectly complemented her white waistcoat and black wide-legged trouser ensemble.

Angelina Jolie and Céline

Looking for an easy way to look pulled together? Make like Angelina Jolie in an all-black outfit with a patterned accessory. The actress ran errands in New York in 2023 with her much-loved Celine 'Horizontal Cabas' bag in an eye-catching design.

Katie Holmes and A.P.C.

A designer handbag can be an easy way to add an element of luxury to an otherwise casual look. Katie Holmes proved as much when she wore a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants and black Adidas Sambas out in New York in 2023, dressed up with a monogrammed A.P.C. tote

Jennifer Lopez and Hermès

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez as she ran errands in Los Angeles in 2023. The star carried a black crocodile skin-effect Hermès 'Birkin' bag, which added a dose of elegance to her outfit - featuring a dark grey cropped knitted jumper, blue jeans and monochrome trainers.

Kendall Jenner and Jacquemus

The Jacquemus 'Le Chiquito' mini bag is sure to go down in history as one of the most iconic - but impractical - of all time. Kendall Jenner carried a white version out in New York in 2018, which she paired with a white lacy dress and perspex heels.

Princess Diana and Dior

Princess Diana had quite the designer handbag collection in her lifetime - including Dior's 'Lady Dior' bag. The late royal wore the accessory in black with a bright orange Versace skirt suit on a visit to the Liverpool Women's Hospital in 1995.

Irina Shayk and Givenchy

Few handbags look as chic as those in a burgundy-red hue, as Irina Shayk demonstrated during New York Fashion Week in 2016. The model wowed as she wore a checked blue midi-dress with slicked-back hair and black sunglasses while carrying a wine-coloured Givenchy 'Antigona' bag.