I have this spring-ready jacket saved as my next purchase. Here are 3 ways I'll wear it

Spring is most definitely on its way, and although it's still cold outside, I'm already planning my new season wardrobe. I have been adding things to my shopping lists in anticipation of warmer temperatures, and an item that’s currently sitting in my basket is a soft tan jacket from H&M.

As soon as I saw this piece, I knew I had to have it. The shorter length design looks like suede, but it's actually a brushed jersey fabric that will be easy to layer up with knitwear over the next few weeks, bridging the gap between jacket and cardigan and offering plenty of comfortable stretch. The soft camel colour combined with oversized whipstitch edging and patch pockets gives it a western-inspired aesthetic, which keeps it very on trend, but it also feels gently bohemian, helping it to slot into my spring capsule wardrobe easily.

It has officially ticked all of my boxes, and I’m amazed that it's only £34.99. I can see myself wearing this bargain buy on repeat this year, and I’m already dreaming of the outfits that I can build around it. The tan jacket is very versatile, but if you're wondering how to style it to truly max out on the cost-per-wear, I've styled this one jacket three ways to prove how versatile it is.

Shop the Jacket

H&M Short Jacket £34.99 at H&M This slightly shorter length jacket feels like a nice change from my heavy winter coat and will layer up well over a range of outfits. It's available in sizes XXS-XL and comes in with a very purse friendly price tag of just £34.99.

H&M Jacket + Denim Dress

(Image credit: H&M, River Island, M&S, Zara)

The wild west has dominated over winter, and it's a look that is definitely set to stick around as part of the spring/summer fashion trends 2026. The H&M jacket shows it off beautifully, but to add even more of this aesthetic to my wardrobe, I will wear it with a blue denim dress, slouchy suede boots and a matching brown bag. The ensemble will add a touch of yee-haw to a fancy brunch or as a fresh take on my more casual office attire.

Shop The Look

River Island Blue Denim Short Sleeve Seamed Midi Dress £56 at River Island This longer length dress will look great with knee boots now, and then switch to your best white trainers or chunky sandals during the warmer months. M&S Suede Kitten Heel Pointed Knee High Boots £96 at M&S These real suede boots are a total classic and the lower height heels means you can wear them all day without any ouch moments. Zara Elongated Shoulder Bag £27.99 at Zara This smaller-sized shoulder bag has a nostalgic 00's feel to it that I love. It'll look great with other neutral hues like tan, grey or white.

H&M Jacket + Wide Leg Jeans

(Image credit: H&M, Whistles, M&S, Alohas)

When it comes to weekend dressing, I love relaxed denim, and I can see the H&M jacket working perfectly with my best wide-leg jeans. I will opt for a lighter wash pair and add an oversized white shirt for a low-key and classic combo, before adding some colour pop trainers as a playful footnote. The jacket will pull it all together nicely and will work well for a busy weekend of errands or a trip to the shops.

Shop the Look

Whistles Boxy Cotton Shirt £79 at John Lewis A boxy white shirt like this one will sit well with a fitted suit for work, but can easily be worn while off duty too - simply match it with denim, bold prints or snuggly knits. M&S The Wide-Leg Jeans £36 at M&S A high cut waist and wide leg fit make this pair very flattering while being comfy to wear. There are four other colours to choose from ,too. Alohas Rife Sea Pink Leather Trainers £160 at Nobody's Child When it comes to trainer trends for 2026, colourful kicks like these are up there with the best. Use the pink and red design to brighten and lift any ensemble.

H&M Jacket + Leopard Print Skirt

(Image credit: H&M, Reiss, Hush, Schuh)

There's no reason to save this suede-effect jacket for daytime - it can easily work for after hours too. I will buddy it up with my leopard print skirt and chocolate hued top before adding some slingback heels, ready for next time I have a fancy dinner in the diary. It'll look great with a slick of nude lipstick and a pair of shiny gold jewels too.

Shop the Look

Hush Ivy Pleated Air Flow Midi Skirt £90 at Hush You can't go wrong with a leopard spots and this swishy skirt shows off the perennial print in all its glory. Team it with simple tops for the most polished feel. Reiss Anita Cotton And Wool Crew-Neck Top £88 at Reiss The cotton and wool blend gives this fine knit top a very lightweight feel that is perfect for in-between seasons. Tuck into a skirt or match it up with tailored trousers in a similar colour. Schuh Sade Slingback Court in Black £38 at Schuh Every closet should include a classic pair of slingbacks or black court shoes as they will work with absolutely every outfit. Buy a pair now and you'll be wearing them for years.

There really is an endless number of ways to wear this jacket. As well as the above, I will try throwing it over a floral maxi dress, a slogan t-shirt and striped trousers combination, or with a simple roll neck and trouser look too.

I can see it becoming my go-to when I'm dashing out the door, and I know it'll look great without having to think about it - it'll pull any outfit together in the chicest way, making even my most casual looks feel a little bit more styled, particularly thanks to the whipstitch which makes the jacket look and feel far more expensive than its price tag.