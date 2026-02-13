I have this spring-ready jacket saved as my next purchase. Here are 3 ways I'll wear it
I am already dreaming about the many outfits that I'll build around this versatile style
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Spring is most definitely on its way, and although it's still cold outside, I'm already planning my new season wardrobe. I have been adding things to my shopping lists in anticipation of warmer temperatures, and an item that’s currently sitting in my basket is a soft tan jacket from H&M.
As soon as I saw this piece, I knew I had to have it. The shorter length design looks like suede, but it's actually a brushed jersey fabric that will be easy to layer up with knitwear over the next few weeks, bridging the gap between jacket and cardigan and offering plenty of comfortable stretch. The soft camel colour combined with oversized whipstitch edging and patch pockets gives it a western-inspired aesthetic, which keeps it very on trend, but it also feels gently bohemian, helping it to slot into my spring capsule wardrobe easily.
It has officially ticked all of my boxes, and I’m amazed that it's only £34.99. I can see myself wearing this bargain buy on repeat this year, and I’m already dreaming of the outfits that I can build around it. The tan jacket is very versatile, but if you're wondering how to style it to truly max out on the cost-per-wear, I've styled this one jacket three ways to prove how versatile it is.
Shop the Jacket
H&M Jacket + Denim Dress
The wild west has dominated over winter, and it's a look that is definitely set to stick around as part of the spring/summer fashion trends 2026. The H&M jacket shows it off beautifully, but to add even more of this aesthetic to my wardrobe, I will wear it with a blue denim dress, slouchy suede boots and a matching brown bag. The ensemble will add a touch of yee-haw to a fancy brunch or as a fresh take on my more casual office attire.
Shop The Look
This longer length dress will look great with knee boots now, and then switch to your best white trainers or chunky sandals during the warmer months.
H&M Jacket + Wide Leg Jeans
When it comes to weekend dressing, I love relaxed denim, and I can see the H&M jacket working perfectly with my best wide-leg jeans. I will opt for a lighter wash pair and add an oversized white shirt for a low-key and classic combo, before adding some colour pop trainers as a playful footnote. The jacket will pull it all together nicely and will work well for a busy weekend of errands or a trip to the shops.
Shop the Look
When it comes to trainer trends for 2026, colourful kicks like these are up there with the best. Use the pink and red design to brighten and lift any ensemble.
H&M Jacket + Leopard Print Skirt
There's no reason to save this suede-effect jacket for daytime - it can easily work for after hours too. I will buddy it up with my leopard print skirt and chocolate hued top before adding some slingback heels, ready for next time I have a fancy dinner in the diary. It'll look great with a slick of nude lipstick and a pair of shiny gold jewels too.
Shop the Look
Every closet should include a classic pair of slingbacks or black court shoes as they will work with absolutely every outfit. Buy a pair now and you'll be wearing them for years.
There really is an endless number of ways to wear this jacket. As well as the above, I will try throwing it over a floral maxi dress, a slogan t-shirt and striped trousers combination, or with a simple roll neck and trouser look too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
I can see it becoming my go-to when I'm dashing out the door, and I know it'll look great without having to think about it - it'll pull any outfit together in the chicest way, making even my most casual looks feel a little bit more styled, particularly thanks to the whipstitch which makes the jacket look and feel far more expensive than its price tag.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.