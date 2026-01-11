I was sceptical about Zara's new 'virtual try on' tool, but it really impressed me - it's fun and takes all the guesswork out of online shopping

As a fashion editor, I always enjoy a shopping trip, but I tend to buy most of my clothes online these days. I love being able to browse from the comfort of my sofa or treating myself to something new while waiting for the bus. It’s all so quick, and I didn’t think it could get any easier than just a couple of clicks, but then I discovered the latest bit of AI tech from Zara, and I think it's going to change the way we shop forever.

The Spanish fashion giant recently revealed a new tool on its app which lets shoppers view items on themselves before adding them to their bag - and after seeing rave reviews, I just had to put it to the test. The major drawback of online shopping is not being able to try things on, but this promises to help give you a better idea of how things will sit and fit before buying.

In all honesty, I was a bit sceptical about the whole thing, as I didn’t believe that a computer-generated image could really help with finding items better than my own fashion eye. Intrigued, I went in with an open mind and gave it a go, and spoiler alert - I’m now completely hooked!

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Before I get into how much I love the virtual 'try on', it’s worth explaining how it works. Firstly, it's only available on the app rather than the main site. Once downloaded and open, you can click on any of the clothing items that you like and there will be a little black square in the corner that says ‘try it on’ in the bottom left corner.

The first time you click the icon, it will ask you for two photos – one headshot selfie and one full-length body picture. It only takes two minutes to upload, and it doesn’t need to be anything professional – I would just recommend wearing something quite fitted to show off your actual shape and make sure you are in a well-lit room.

I went for a pair of black leggings and a t-shirt, and the app seemed happy with it. After just two minutes, it had an avatar ready, and I could then click on anything in the app to ‘try on’.

Shop My Favourite Zara Buys

(Image credit: Matilda stanley)

Zara Draped Satin Dress £79.99 at Zara This slinky number is such a classic and will work for a wide range of special occasions. I would wear it with simple heels for a smart dinner date and then with gold sandals and chunky jewels for cocktails. Zara Leather Slingback Sandals £39.99 at Zara A simple and understated heel like these mules will work with everything from denim to a floaty skirt, and the lower height will keep any 'ouch' moments to minimum.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Zara Double Faced Jacket £89.99 at Zara I hadn't considered an oversized aviator jacket like this faux suede piece before, but its all I can think about after seeing it on 'me' with a pop of purple underneath. It'll make a great investment piece. Zara Faux Leather Midi Skirt with Belt £35.99 at Zara This faux leather skirt has a luxe look to it and the belted, a-line shape will cinch in your waist and then skim over hips for a very flattering finish. Add knee high boots for a 1970's feel.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Zara Argyle Knit Jumper £35.99 at Zara I'm a big fan of the heritage trend that has taken the high street by storm over the last few weeks. This patterned knit shows off the aesthetic perfectly. Zara Straight Leg Darted Trouser £11.99 (was £27.99) at Zara I love the colour of these tailored trousers, and they make a great base for a busier top. They are currently on sale, so bag this bargain pair before it's too late.

I knew the new app function would be clever, but I actually gasped the first time that I saw an outfit on ‘me’ – it looked so real, and I was impressed with how natural it all looke,d rather than anything too animated or cartoonish. You can pick any piece from the range, and it will then bring up a selection of items that would go well with it, including shoes, so you can see how the piece will look styled up. It's really fun to pick and choose, and it actually suggested items that I wouldn’t have normally gone for, so it meant my shopping was a little more varied than usual.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once the outfit has been generated, the little avatar version of me does a slow rotation so you can see the outfit from all angles, which is actually very useful. It also means I can see how long a coat or a dress would be on my 5”2 frame, as I’m definitely a lot shorter than most Zara models, and I can sometimes struggle to picture if something is going to be too long or oversized.

Each AI outfit is then saved in a tab called ‘My Looks’ in the app, so you can keep them for some style inspiration later. It’s like a little personal scrapbook that will be very handy when it comes to buying something new.

I'm really surprised by how much I like this new tool. I found myself playing with it for quite a while, and there are some pieces I wouldn’t have considered trying on in real life, but after seeing them on a little computer-generated version of me, I am definitely thinking about buying some new staples.

I truly love the high street and adore looking at and testing out clothes in real life, but sadly, I don’t get very many opportunities to hit the shops these days. This new app addition is like a handy middle ground to take the guesswork out of how items will look while I browse at home. Of course, it won’t ever been 100% accurate, but I see it making life easier for most shoppers, and as well as being fun to use, it will save plenty of wasted money and endless returns.

I'm sure it won't be long before other big brands launch a similar tool, and I'm excited to see where it goes next.