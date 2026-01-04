The secret to keeping my style fresh and exciting without spending a fortune? This winter, I rented most of my wardrobe

I don't know about you, but every winter I end up splurging on multiple coats, jumpers and countless party dresses. In a world of constantly shifting fashion trends, almost everyone feels the pressure to keep up, which is why I've found that clothing rentals are a great alternative to excessive shopping.

This season, I've been renting most of my winter capsule wardrobe from Hire Street in a bid to curb my spending, without compromising on style. It's easy to jump on the latest trends without considering if you'll wear them for years to come, and I can think of countless times I fell in love with a dress, coat, or shoes when purchasing them, wore them once or twice, and then quietly pushed them to the back of my wardrobe. And I know I'm not alone.

That’s what led me to Hirestreet, the UK-based fashion rental platform. Instead of buying into every new look, I started renting key winter pieces to keep my outfits feeling fresh and to try new styles and designs out without the commitment. From statement coats to knitwear and occasionwear, Hirestreet makes it easy to try styles you might not normally invest in, from affordable, high-street brands.

My Experience

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

One of the biggest advantages of fashion rental, especially during winter, is variety. When the weather limits what you can realistically wear, rotating standout pieces like coats, jackets and dresses makes a huge difference, and it’s also a smart way to dress for events or busy periods where you want something different without buying something new.

During my first month of using Hire Street, I went on a trip to the Channel Islands, and rather than buying things for a trip away, it was a great way of livening up my wardrobe for that specific occasion. I chose styles and prints I wanted to try out, but wouldn't necessarily buy, including a tie-neck leopard print blouse and a bomber jacket, which I got so many compliments on.

Before renting from Hirestreet, I was apprehensive about trying out the leopard print trend, and I was unsure if it would work with my style. After choosing this leopard print blouse during my first month subscription, I was hooked, and shortly after, chose to try out some leopard print jeans.

I also absolutely fell in love with a velvet Nobody's Child dress, which actually led me to try on several from the brand and later purchased the Black Velvet Fleur dress. As I had essentially trialled it and realised it would be something I could max out the cost per wear on. You can purchase your items through Hire Street if you really want to hold on to them, too.

(Image credit: woman&home: Molly Smith)

Notably, this subscription is perfect for party season in the cooler months and for the summer when wedding invitations arise and holidays start to fill your calendars. With so much variety from brands, such as French Connection, M&S and Nobody's Child, you're bound to find the best wedding guest dresses, and if you have multiple events on, you can have a different look for each without being frivolous.

But what's different about Hirestreet in comparison to other rental platforms is that it's full of high-street brands which have affordable price points, ones that you might already be shopping. This means that you can rent items that are wearable for everyday, from smart office attire, including sleek tailoring, to everyday denim and even knitwear.

And financially, it makes a lot of sense. For £75 – often the cost of one or two high-street items – you get to wear 5 new clothing items for 30 days, it's a great way to inject some personality into your everyday rotation without having to commit.

How does Hire Street work?

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

Each month, you select 5 items of your choice and keep them for 30 days, and there is plenty to choose from. After you've placed your order, you receive the items by post, wear them as much as you like for that time period, and the best part is that there is no complicated postal process.

Just before the 30 days finish, you simply return your current pieces with the pre-paid label that's included. Once Hire Street have receieved those items, you can select another 5 new pieces. Or if you really love something, hire it again, or purchase it. Hirestreet takes care of the logistics; the items arrive cleaned and ready to wear, you don't have to dry-clean anything, and shipping is included in your subscription. It is really straightforward.

So how much does it cost? You can rent any 5 items for £55 a month for the first two months and then £75 a month from then onwards. Sign up here.

What brands do Hirestreet have?

Hirestreet have a selection of well-known names - from everyday favourites like Zara, Whistles, Topshop, and M&S, to brands known for their party and occasionwear such as Nobody's Child and Dress the Population. They currently stock well over 100 brands. Take a look at their site for the full list.

Final Verdict

It's key to mention the availability of sizes. Site-wide, they offer a range of available sizes from UK 6-32, and some brands cater to plus sizes too, including SimplyBe. However, depending on when you make your selection, the sizes of your favourite pieces can be limited. I noticed that towards the beginning of the month, there were more sizes available.

Overall, Hirestreet's service is great if you're looking for a quick and easy way to inject some newness into your current wardrobe rotation, and if you love trying out trends without the commitment. It's also a fabulous subscription for when you're heading away on holiday, or have special occasions lined up, because in an instance you have 5 new fashion staples that are yours for 30 days.