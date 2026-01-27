Jump to category:
Boots' Skin Analysis Tool uses AI to create a personalised skincare regimen – and I'm sold

Addressing your skin concerns, this clever online tool designs a tailored routine in under 2 minutes

From identifying your skin type to understanding ingredients, knowing which products to equip your skincare routine with is no easy task – but that's where Boots' new AI skin analysis tool comes into play.

You can, of course, visit a counter and ask for advice, whether that's shade matching one of the best foundations or help with picking out the best moisturiser for your skin type. However, for help with the latter, you can also enjoy that experience from the comfort of your own home.

Everything you need to know about the Boots AI Skin Analysis Tool

Launched by the high street drugstore last year, the Boots Skincare Diagnostic Tool is essentially a free online 'quiz' that designs a full skincare routine specific to you and your skin type in less than two minutes. Whether you prefer a five-step routine or a more advanced seven-step regimen, the tool helps you to understand your skin type and the products you need to address your personal skin concerns.

Initially, the diagnostic tool quizzes you on your age, gender, skin type, main skin concerns and whether you want a simple or advanced routine. You then have the option to take a photo so that AI can analyse your complexion for more precise product recommendations. After this has been completed, the tool will give you a score out of 100 for each skin concern, from smoothness and age spots to dullness and fine lines.

Page showing Sennen&#039;s Boots skin score summary, with an overall score of 85 out of 100

Sennen's summary results after using the Boots Skin Analysis Tool.

(Image credit: Boots)

Unless you're clued up on different ingredients and buzzwords, from knowing what retinol does to understanding the meaning of longevity skincare, finding the skincare formulas that are right for you can be no mean feat. So, a tool like this helps to make skincare feel more approachable, accessible, and easier to understand. Not to mention, also reassuring you that your routine is working to target your main skin concerns.

As for my experience using the tool, I found its accuracy to be impressive, confirming my own previously-held skin concerns, whilst also highlighting new issues to look out for. The results recommended six products to flesh out my routine with, from one of the best cleansers and face serums to eye creams and the best sunscreen for oily skin. It even suggested some products that my skincare regimen already includes, which further reassured me that I was using the correct formulas.

My Skin Analysis Top Picks

If you're anything like me, you'll be interested in taking a peek at other's results after using the Boots AI – trust me, I've been asking the entire beauty team about the outcomes of their analysis. So, I'm here to reveal just a few products that were recommended to me in order to target my highlighted key problem areas, of which included dull/tired skin and radiance. Plus, the suggested formulas my routine already made home to.

