It's hard to make UGG boots look chic, but Nicole Kidman just proved it's possible with clever monochrome styling
Nicole Kidman's elevated cosy-chic look is perfect for winter
Nicole Kidman gave her chic monochrome outfit a winter-ready flair when she paired a longline tailored coat with some cosy UGG boots - her outfit proves that the iconic footwear can work with even the most sophisticated of looks.
UGG boots are really having a moment in the spotlight right now, with the style always coming back into the public consciousness when winter rolls around and toes start freezing. They're an extremely practical choice of footwear but, when it comes to knowing how to style UGGs, it's fair to say that we tend to lean towards a more laid-back look with the boots feeling decidedly casual.
But Nicole Kidman has proved that UGG boots can look oh-so chic - if you style them right. Spotted out in Manhattan last year, Nicole oozed sophistication in a black tailored midi coat whose crisp, structured shoulders and double-breasted design created a flattering and elegant silhouette, with her addition of sleek leather gloves and a chain-strap handbag only adding to the glamorous feel of the look. And then she unexpectedly added a pair of UGG Classic Mini II Short Boots - and we can't get over how well they work with the outfit.
Let's be honest, this outfit shouldn't work. Never have we thought of slipping into our comfortable and cosy UGGS when the rest of our outfit is so crisp, tailored and impossibly chic. But it works brilliantly! And that's because Nicole kept the look monochrome.
With the all-black theme running through the outfit, the UGGS don't feel out of place because they too are black. Against her sheer tights, black pencil skirt and matching lace blouse, they blend into the monochrome outfit and the eye isn't drawn to the unexpected choice of shoe. Instead, it feels intentional and streamline - and of course we're going to be copying her style because we want to wear our cosy UGGs absolutely everywhere in the winter.
UGG boots are a staple in capsule wardrobes everywhere, whether you're the proud owner of the best UGG boot alternatives or a real-deal pair. And Nicole's tailored maxi coat is another staple that, if you don't already own, is a great investment to make and will see wear year after year thanks to the timeless and classic appeal of the style. While she chose to style her's with an office-appropriate blouse and midi skirt blend, the coat works equally well to be thrown over any pair of comfortable jeans to instantly elevate any laid-back look - and, of course, UGGs will finish off this type of outfit perfectly too.
Another element of Nicole's look that helps to tie in the cosy UGG boots is her hairstyle. It's a subtle touch that really creates a cohesive look, with her wispy updo, like the boots, giving a more casual flair to the outfit.
Of course, the effortless look is still impeccably styled, with her hair swept back to into a loosely clipped bun while face-framing curls sit beautifully around the face, but it's not as refined or elegant as a bouncy blow-out or a slick, straightened bob that wouldn't work alongside the cosy UGGs as well. It's subtle, for sure, but really does have an impact.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
Jennifer Aniston's unexpected winter coat style is ultra chic when paired with knee high boots
We're loving Jennifer's chic and simple look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
You asked, "what's the difference between a KitchenAid Artisan and Classic?" It's simple, but important to understand
I'm finally settling the KitchenAid Artisan vs Classic debate after using them side by side. They're both some of the best stand mixers, but they have some slight differences.
By Laura Honey Published
