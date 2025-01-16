Sienna Miller's short black UGG boots are proof that this trending style looks better in noir

If anyone can make UGG boots look stylish, it's Sienna Miller. Back in 2007, the fashion icon paired her black UGG boots with effortless ease, proving that comfort and chic can coexist.

Fast forward to today, and UGG boots are once again dominating the fashion world, and Miller's choice of the black ankle boot has never felt more relevant. While the classic chestnut colour is everywhere, the refined black shade feels fresh—and, on a side note, extremely practical. And if you're wondering how to style UGGs in 2025, look no further than Sienna's noughties ensemble.

Sienna wore black short UGG boots with a black fur-lined jacket, loose skinny jeans, a slouchy grey hat, and a bag style that has been reemerging since last year—the Balenciaga City Bag. And with UGG boots firmly back in the fashion spotlight and skinny jeans quietly reappearing, this outfit has never felt more relevant.

If you've been debating what shade UGG boots to buy for your winter capsule wardrobe, my advice would be to go for black. Not only do you have the comfort and warmth of the boot, but the colour also allows you to wear them with almost anything, and paired with denim barrel leg jeans or your best wide leg jeans, they become a stylish statement boot that's also extremely cosy.

With UGG back on the fashion agenda, the brand has released several new designs, including a heeled pair that Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing in cold, snowy weather. Not only has this heeled pair been trending, but a new, more unique style has been recently released: a UGG Mary Jane.