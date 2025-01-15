UGG's new twist on the trending Mary Jane style might prove divisive - but as an Ultra Mini lover, I'm intrigued

Something a little different has landed on the UGG New Arrivals page in the form of a toasty chestnut twist on one of the year's biggest shoe trends.

What with the major resurgence of UGG in recent years, the likes of the Ultra Mini Boots, the Tasmans and JLo's heeled New Heights UGGs have secured their place as an everyday autumn/winter style essential for millions of comfy shoe lovers once more.

There's countless UGG lookalikes on the market, but I must admit that nothing really quite beats the real deal. My classic Chestnut Ulra Minis have become a real staple for cosy casual dressing - whether I'm slipping them on with black gym leggings for the chilly drive to a Pilates class or teaming them with slouchy jeans and a warm knit on a slow Sunday.

One of UGG's new creations, the Bea Mary Jane, offers something a little more unique than the old school boots though, with a design that takes inspiration from a footwear trend that looks set to be big in 2025.

UGG Women's Bea Mary Jane £110 at UGG Hailed as a 'new classic' by UGG, these offer a chunky, toasty and unique take on the old school Mary Janes.

The UGG Bea Mary Janes feature the sheepskin lining the brand are known for - along with a 1.75" platform for a chunky impact that isn't tricky to tackle.

Mimicking the strapped design of that signature Mary Jane style, the toasty shoe are made unique by the thick crossover band and cutout feature which allows for your thick winter socks of choice to peep through.

Prepare for Mary Jane pumps to be everywhere when spring and summer roll around. They're an even more elegant take on old school ballet pumps - making them the ultimate everyday shoe choice if trainers just feel a little too casual.

Of course, they're not the ideal footwear choice for the bitter and icy weather that the year has brought so far. But the UGG Beas have made sure we don't have to wait for warm weather to embrace the Mary Jane trend. They might not be everyone's cup of tea, but I'm into them and suitably intrigued - and so is woman&home Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr.

She says, "UGGs are well and truly back, but this year we're seeing fresh twists on the traditional boot really take off. First there was Jennifer Lopez in her platform shearling style, and now here's a cut out Mary Jane option.

"Thought you couldn't wear Mary Janes in winter? Now you can!"