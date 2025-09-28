In the struggle for comfortable, smart shoes I tried this ballet pump-trainer hybrid. The results have revolutionised my autumn outfits

A new season is here, and if, like me, you're mourning the loss of comfortable summer sandals, have no fear, because this editor's favourite shoe brand has just released one of the best white trainers that is sure to make all your autumn outfit ideas a breeze.

As someone who has never got on with heels, and doesn't feel quite ready for knee-high boots, trainers are regularly my footwear of choice, but as a fashion editor, I sometimes feel like these lack polish, especially when teamed with my favourite dresses. And while the latest autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 have hailed the ballet flat back in fashion, I do wish they had a little more support for long daytime wear.

Enter the shoe hybrid of dreams, the Vivaia sneakerina. Loved by celebs and fashion insiders alike, this stylish piece of footwear has not only helped me dress-up my favourite autumn outfit ideas, but they're so comfortable, I feel like I'm walking on air.

As someone with wider feet, I can tell you now, these are a total find. The slim aesthetic of the shoe adds a polish that I feel my trainers often lack, as I'm constantly having to find styles that cater for not the narrowest of feet. But thanks to the lightly padded design and soft fabric, these don't feel constricting like leather iterations.

These ballet pump-trainer hybrids also feature an elasticised back for blister-free wear, so if you normally find the scrap at the back of the heel an issue, Vivaia have thought of how to eliminate that (finally). Add to that some gentle, but hardworking arch support, and you'll want to wear these shoes every day.

The fabric outer definitely adds a more romantic feel too, with the option of classic or tulle laces (or both) included with the purchase, allowing you to enhance the glam factor further if required.

Crafted from Re-Nylon, which essentially is recycled nylon, the brand also uses recycled packaging and eco-friendly dyes for maximum sustainability.

With a rounded toe, if you want a squared-toe version that has more ballet than trainer feel, check out the brand's 'Cristina' shoe, a satin sneakerina with a similar aesthetic but maybe with a touch more of an 'elevated' feel, thanks to the shinier fabrications.

Boden notch neck dress (Image credit: Vivaia)

Although these will work brilliantly in an autumn capsule wardrobe, there is nothing to stop you from enjoying these in spring and summer too. While not waterproof (so I'd suggest maybe giving them a rest over the winter), they can be washed in a washing machine, thanks to the brand's technical, knitted construction (which is why they're so comfy). So if even the most comfortable trainers in white have had you hesitating because of aftercare, these beauties can be spun in the wash, ready to go all over again.

With a rounded toe, this shoe is also foldable if you're looking for a comfortable option of a smart shoe to slip into your bag when swapping from heels to flats.

A supremely easy shoe to style, the sneakerina is a fun, comfortable and trending choice. Wearable with everything from your best dresses to jeans, or even the latest women's trouser suits for a more relaxed finish, the streamlined pump mixed with a '70s sneaker aesthetic is one that you'll wonder how you lived without.

Ideal when worn with denim, with four colourways to choose from, opt for whichever design will be most versatile with your existing wardrobe.