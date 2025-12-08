As 2026 Golden Globes nominations are announced, how much do you know about the awards?

Nominations were announced today for the 83rd Golden Globes award, with some of our favourite leading women, movies and TV shows featuring on the list of hopefuls that will be taking their seats at the awards ceremony on 11 January 2026.

You'll find a list of the female nominees below, including Dame Helen Mirren's 11th Golden Globes nomination, for Mobland. But first we wanted to reminisce a little, by looking back at some of our favourite Golden Globes moments – from the winners speeches to the iconic Golden Globes dresses, to red carpet hair transformations to the history and trivia about the event. How much do you know? Take our 10-question quiz below to test your knowledge.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here. And don't forget to register to see how you fared against others and to unlock your place on the leaderboard.

Today's 2026 Golden Globe awards nominees for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama are: Eva Victor (for Sorry, Baby), Jennifer Lawrence (for Die My Love), Jessie Buckley (for Hamnet), Julia Roberts (for After The Hunt), Renate Reinsve (for Sentimental Value), and Tessa Thompson (for Hedda).

The nominees for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy are: Amanda Seyfried (for The Testament of Ann Lee), Chase Infiniti (for One Battle After Another), Cynthia Erivo (for Wicked: For Good), Emma Stone (for Bugonia), Kate Hudson (for Song Sung Blue) and Rose Byrne (for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You).

Chloé Zhao racked up her second Best Director nomination for Hamnet (she won the award in 2021 for Nomadland).

Amy Madigan, Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning, Emily Blunt, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Teyana Taylor have all been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the TV front, Bella Ramsey, Britt Lower, Helen Mirren, Kathy Bates, Keri Russell and Rhea Seehorn are nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

Ayo Edebiri, Jean Smart, Jenna Ortega, Kristen Bell, Natasha Lyonne and Selena Gomez are nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The nominees for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television are: Amanda Seyfried, Claire Danes, Michelle Williams, Rashida Jones, Robin Wright and Sarah Snook.

And for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, the judges will be choosing between Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, Catherine O'Hara, Erin Doherty, Hannah Einbinder and Parker Posey.