Emma Stone's super-short new pixie crop has us debating a dramatic chop, too
The actress unveiled her shortest cut ever on the Golden Globes red carpet
We love a good celebrity hair transformation moment here at woman&home, be it a major colour change or a dramatic chop. Speaking of which, Emma Stone has just debuted a super short pixie cut on the red carpet, getting the 2025 awards season off to a strong start.
This time of year is a goldmine for celebrity hair and makeup looks as celebrities flock to the red carpets of the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the Oscars, and we're normally privy to a major makeover or two. Emma Stone's new look is ticking off more than one of the 2025 hair trends, with its style-defining cut and muted auburn shade – and is sure to inspire more than a few admirers into getting a big chop.
Here's what you need to know about her latest hair transformation – and before getting your own pixie haircut.
Emma Stone's short new pixie cut channels '60s icon Mia Farrow
Stepping out for the Golden Globes on Sunday January 5th, Emma, whose hair previously fell past her shoulders, wowed us all with her newly chopped hair, which now sits at barely a couple of inches long with a micro fringe.
According to Vogue, the new haircut is thought to be for her role in the upcoming film, Bugonia. We think the super short style looks very similar to the iconic crop seen on the '60s icon Mia Farrow in her Rosemary's Baby era.
If you're feeling inspired by pixie haircuts like Emma's, there are some need-to-knows before taking the plunge with this shorter-length hairstyle. Firstly, committing to regular trims is a non-negotiable with a pixie crop – this haircut is defined by the short length and requires frequent cuts to maintain this, or you'll be sporting a short bob hairstyle before you know it.
Emma's go-to hairdresser Mara Roszak was behind the star's hair transformation, sharing on Instagram that she'd used the RŌZ Evergreen Style Cream to style the new 'do. While this product isn't yet available to ship to the UK, we've shared a few of our favourite alternative stylers below...
Our pixie haircut styling recommendations
RRP: £31
Great from removing any build-up and hitting reset on your scalp, this Living Proof formula is ideal for a deep clean shampooing session that doesn't strip your hair of all life.
RRP: £20 for 50ml
A trustworthy hairdresser-founded brand, OUAI's matte pomade is designed to add a bit of texture and hold to your style.
RRP: £14 for 50ml
If you have thicker and drier hair that absorbs product easily, a little nourishing oil makes a great finishing product for a pixie cut. We love this lightweight one by ARKIVE, the brainchild of hairdresser Adam Reed.
