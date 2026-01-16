Is Schitt's Creek your favourite feel-good show? Take our quiz and test your knowledge
With hilarious one-liners and lovable characters, it's no wonder Schitt's Creek is one of the world's most popular comedies
It's over a decade since Schitt's Creek landed on our screens - and it's still one of our favourite comfort TV shows of all time.
The story of Johnny, Moira, David and Alexis losing their family fortune and beginning a new life in the rural town of Schitt's Creek captured the hearts of millions during its 6-season run - and still has a huge cult following to this day.
It's one we could binge over and over again and it never fails to get a chuckle out of us. How much do you love the sit-com? Take our Schitt's Creek quiz and see if you can get 10/10.
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.