Take our Dawn French quiz ahead of the release of Can You Keep A Secret?

If you're ready to start 2026 with a good dose of comedy, you're in luck. Dawn French is returning to screens, starring in an unmissable new series, Can You Keep A Secret?.

Beginning on BBC One on January 7th, the six-parter might be just what you need to banish those January blues, with Dawn appearing alongside Mark Heap and Craig Roberts to tell the story of a woman whose husband is mistakenly declared dead - and the tempting opportunity of a life insurance payout.

Keen to tune into another Dawn French corker? Take our quiz to see how much you really know about the comedy legend first. Can you get 10/10?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors