Take our Dawn French quiz ahead of the release of Can You Keep A Secret?
Dawn's new comedy series is landing on the BBC this week
If you're ready to start 2026 with a good dose of comedy, you're in luck. Dawn French is returning to screens, starring in an unmissable new series, Can You Keep A Secret?.
Beginning on BBC One on January 7th, the six-parter might be just what you need to banish those January blues, with Dawn appearing alongside Mark Heap and Craig Roberts to tell the story of a woman whose husband is mistakenly declared dead - and the tempting opportunity of a life insurance payout.
Keen to tune into another Dawn French corker? Take our quiz to see how much you really know about the comedy legend first. Can you get 10/10?
