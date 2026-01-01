How to watch The Night Manager season 2 from anywhere - stream online
Eight years after the explosive finale of season 1, The Night Manager is back on our screens - and it's going to be unmissable
Can you believe it's been eight years since the epic finale of The Night Manager season 1, and that it's actually making a return? Neither can we - and we can't wait for the six new, exciting episodes.
Airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Thursday 1 January in the UK, The Night Manager season 2 sees Jonathan Pine now living a quiet life as Alex Goodwin - a low-level MI6 officer running a small surveillance unit in London.
However, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary ends with Pine involved in a violent encounter with a new and dangerous player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos.
Infiltrating Teddy’s Colombian arms operation, Pine is thrown into a deadly plot involving a guerrilla army and a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation.
Can't wait to tune in but worried you might not be able to? Don't worry, we share how to watch The Night Manager season 2 from anywhere.
How to watch The Night Manager season 2 in the UK.
If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch The Night Manager season 2, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the new episodes when they air on New Year's Day at 9.05pm.
If you miss an episode, it'll be made available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer on demand shortly after broadcast.
BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account.
As it's been so long since season 1 of the show, if If you want to re-familiarise yourself with all six episodes, they're all currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.
How to watch The Night Manager season 2 from anywhere in the world
If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when The Night Manager season 2 starts airing, but don't want to wait a single moment to see the iconic return of Jonathan Pine, there's no need to worry.
You can still enjoy all six episodes available, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.
A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.
Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.
They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."
Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:
- Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.
- Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.
- With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch The Night Manager season 2 on BBC iPlayer.
The Night Manager season 2: Cast
- Tom Hiddleston as former British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine
- Olivia Colman reprises her role as Angela Burr
- Diego Calva as Teddy
- Camila Morrone as Roxana
- Indira Varma as Mayra
- Paul Chahidi as Basil
- Hayley Squires as Sally
- Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne
- Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew
- Michael Nardone as Frisky
- Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
