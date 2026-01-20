How to watch Things You Should Have Done season 2 from anywhere - stream online

Lucia Keskin, otherwise known by her YouTube alter ego, Chi With a C, was responsible for bringing one of the most surreal comedy shows to the BBC in 2024.

She wrote and took the lead role in Things You Should Have Done, which now has some awards to its name to boot. Naming her character after herself, Chi is a hapless, helpless "stay-at-home daughter," who has zero life skills at the age of 20 when her parents are killed in a car crash.

Chi spent the six-part first series ticking off learning essential life skills from a list her parents left for her - she is only allowed to keep their house if she fulfils their wishes and gains some sort of independence.

The results of this independence mission were undoubtedly hilarious. Excitingly, season 2 kicks off on BBC Three from January 20, and Chi is still working her way through the list of things to do with her life.

Selin Hizli, who took the role of Chi's brittle aunt Karen in season 1, isn't returning, but the excellent Bridget Christie (The Change) joins the cast line-up as a grief counsellor and a perfect replacement.

Does this all sound really good? If you're wondering how to tune in to one of the best comedies you'll ever see, here's how you can watch Things You Should Have Done from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Things You Should Have Done season 2 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's easy to watch Things You Should Have Done season 2 as all six episodes are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

If you want to catch up with Chi's antics from season 1 before tuning in to season 2, they're also available on the catch-up service for your viewing pleasure.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer on demand account.

Things You Should Have Done Series 2 Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Things You Should Have Done season 2 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Things You Should Have Done season 2 airs from January 20 on BBC Three, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy the six episodes available as they're all currently on BBC iPlayer, and you can watch them with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Things You Should Have Done season 2 on BBC iPlayer.

Bridget Christie says joining the show as therapist Ruth, as "winning the lottery." She describes her character as "a vulnerable psychopath who brings an atmosphere of imminent danger."

Lucia Keskin spoke of the challenges of returning for season 2, saying, "It was actually really difficult writing this time as I had to change a lot of the storylines but it’s always a pleasure writing for all the cast as I have so many ideas for what they get up to."

When asked what viewers can expect from the second outing, she adds, "Expect more things going wrong, sadness, plot twists, tiny popstars, greasy hair, guest stars like Marc Wootten, Alistair Green, Juliet Cowan, Sarah Kendall, Nathan Foad and hot dogs."