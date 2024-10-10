Kate Middleton's Berghaus boots are the trusty winter walk essential we're investing in for frosty outings

The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of her Berghaus boots and they’re the trusty winter walk essential we're investing in for the months ahead.

The Princess of Wales is most often seen wearing gorgeous tailored staples, flowing midi dresses and timeless heels, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love a practical piece too. Like so many of us, Kate reaches for her best wellies and cosy waterproof jackets when the occasion calls for it. For outdoor-based engagements, she’s also a huge fan of wearing hiking boots and her go-to pair are the Berghaus Women’s Supalite II Hiking Boots. Whether you’re a regular hiker, or simply enjoy plenty of walks in the great outdoors, these boots are a brilliant investment to make for your winter capsule wardrobe and will last you many years to come.

The Princess of Wales’s go-to pair is a rich chocolate brown shade that ticks all the style boxes, as well as being incredibly practical. Crafted from durable leather, they have GORE-TEX performance technology and memory foam details which make them incredibly comfortable.

Shop Kate Middleton's Berghaus Boots

Berghaus Supalite II Hiking Boots Was £185, Now £150.46 - £169.48 at Amazon The Princess of Wales's Berghaus boots are a beautiful and functional addition to anyone's walking wardrobe. The chocolate brown colour is stunning and they're waterproof and made from durable leather, with memory-foam heel and toe features for extra cushioning. Berghaus Exped Trek 2.0 Boots £89.00-£118.75 at Amazon Some sizes of this sturdy waterproof walking boot are currently reduced, meaning there's never been a better time to invest in a pair for your outdoor treks this autumn/winter. They are a deep grey tone and have a scuff-resistant leather upper, with a breathable waterproof lining. Colombia Redmond 3 Trekking and Hiking Boots £72.81 - £84.81 at Amazon These boots are a slightly more affordable option when it comes to hiking boots. They have a rubber sole, a moulded toe tap and an Omni tech waterproof breathable seam sealed membrane. Wear for frosty autumn walks with your favourite leggings and a waterproof jacket.

Recreate the Princess of Wales's Country Chic Outfit

Walker And Hawkes Jacket £86.45 at Amazon No countryside-chic look is truly complete without a waxed jacket. This one comes in a variety of shades including this gorgeous olive green hue. It features a tartan lining and a corduroy collar and is made from waxed cotton. GeGekoko Roll Neck Jumper £34.99 at Amazon Also available in so many other fabulous colours, including a very on-trend burgundy, this green roll neck jumper is an affordable addition to your knitwear collection. It has a cable knit design on the front as well as ribbed sleeves and would look lovely tucked into a pair of dark wash jeans. M&S Lily Slim-Fit Jeans £25 at M&S These easy-to-wear jeans are crafted from cotton-rich denim with added stretch to bring you both an amazing fit and a whole lot of comfort. They have a slim leg design with a mid-rise waist and come to an ankle-grazer length. Wear with your favourite ankle boots or hiking boots for a very cool walking outfit.

Kate’s Berghaus boots are also - as the name might suggest - very lightweight which is always a brilliant detail to look out for if you’re looking to wear boots for long walks. The sole is rubber with anti-clogging technology, and these shoes have breathable, cushioned OrthoLite footbeds too. When you want a waterproof shoe but need more grip and support than you get from wellies, these Berghaus hiking boots are the perfect footwear choice.

Berghaus also offer free repairs on their products which also come with a Product Lifetime Guarantee for each one’s reasonable lifetime. If your boots are ever damaged for whatever reason, if you send them back to Berghaus they will do all they can to repair them and they state that they will do this as many times as you need them to.

The Princess of Wales has worn her own pair of Berghaus boots for many years now and although functionality was likely at the forefront of her mind, she’s also shown how stylish they are as hiking boots too. The future Queen looked to have worn her boots in the snow when she spent time with the Irish Guards, the regiment of which she’s Colonel, in March 2023.

On this freezing cold day Kate went for khaki green jeans, matching woolly socks and a roll neck, as well as a camo jacket that was totally in-keeping with the engagement. However, she went on to style her functional boots in a slightly more fashion-forward way in Wales a month later. She and Prince William visited Merthyr Tydfil in Wales in April 2023 as they marked the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue.

For an abseiling exercise it didn’t come much more suitable than her Berghaus boots and Kate paired them with dark wash skinny jeans and a green roll neck jumper from Holland Cooper. She added a Barbour jacket over the top for when she wasn’t taking part in the exercise and this was a sensational countryside chic look from her.

Fitted trousers and knitwear seem to be her go-to items when she wants to elevate her boots. In December 2019 Kate went to Peterley Manor Farm wearing them with dark blue skinny jeans, an emerald green jumper and a red puffer jacket for extra warmth.

However you might want to style them, Kate's Berghaus boots are well worth investing in for frosty walks this season and will be a practical go-to in your wardrobe for many years to come.