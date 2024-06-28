Linen shirts are a must-have this summer and I've just found the perfect one

Linen shirts always make me feel effortlessly cool and are a must-have in the warmer weather, and i've just found the perfect one to see me through the summer months.

If you're currently on the hunt for weather-appropriate staples, then look no further than a crisp white linen shirt. This is one of my go-to picks for summer, and the ''resort'' shirt from Arket is one of best options on the high street — I'm quickly adding this piece to my summer capsule wardrobe!

If you're looking for summer outfits for work, you should consider investing in linen staples. Linen shirts, trousers, and dresses have the power to make me feel fabulous. From creating go-to work looks with a lightweight dress to wearing a shirt as a beach day throw over, linen is my summer go-to. A lightweight, breathable fabric, it is an absolute necessity in summer, even when the weather isn't consistent.

Plus, linen is a quality fabric, and Arket offers affordable options that still have that luxury feel. If you're not familiar with Arket, it launched its flagship store in London in 2017 and, since then, has become renowned for its timeless and well-made designs.

Arket linen shirts

Arket Resort Shirt £47 at Arket Made from pure linen, this relaxed short-sleeve shirt is a versatile summer staple which can be styled a variety of ways. I'm pairing mine with tailored trousers and raffia sandals. Arket Linen Shirt £57 at Arket This long sleeve option is brilliant for building work appropriate outfits. Choose from multiple colourways such as this red and white stripe or a block colour such as blue. Women's trouser suits are everywhere at the moment, and this is a great staple to wear them with. Arket Loose Linen Shirt £77 at Arket If you're wondering what colour suits me, this brilliant red hue is a great place to start. This piece is perfect for both casual events and as evening attire. Style with tailored trousers, strappy heels and gold jewellery for a fabulous formal look.

Even though linen shirts can seem like a minimalist staple, they can be styled in a variety of ways, and there are plenty of colour ways, such as blacks, reds, and pinstripes. And the Arket ''Resort'' shirt comes in four other colour ways, including pink and mint green, it's a no brainer! Style with matching linen trousers and a raffia bag for a holiday look, or for a casual ensemble pair with denim jeans and your best white trainers.

Another summer staple which is a non-negotiable is linen trousers, a fabulous alternative to wearing jeans or tailored trousers, and Arket have several that are already in my shopping basket. If, however, the latest collection is a bit more than you were hoping to spend, you can always shop the Arket sale.

More Arket linen picks