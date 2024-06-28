Linen shirts are a must-have this summer and I've just found the perfect one
With the arrival of warmer weather I'm on the hunt for linen staples, and I may have found the best options on the high street
Linen shirts always make me feel effortlessly cool and are a must-have in the warmer weather, and i've just found the perfect one to see me through the summer months.
If you're currently on the hunt for weather-appropriate staples, then look no further than a crisp white linen shirt. This is one of my go-to picks for summer, and the ''resort'' shirt from Arket is one of best options on the high street — I'm quickly adding this piece to my summer capsule wardrobe!
If you're looking for summer outfits for work, you should consider investing in linen staples. Linen shirts, trousers, and dresses have the power to make me feel fabulous. From creating go-to work looks with a lightweight dress to wearing a shirt as a beach day throw over, linen is my summer go-to. A lightweight, breathable fabric, it is an absolute necessity in summer, even when the weather isn't consistent.
Plus, linen is a quality fabric, and Arket offers affordable options that still have that luxury feel. If you're not familiar with Arket, it launched its flagship store in London in 2017 and, since then, has become renowned for its timeless and well-made designs.
Arket linen shirts
Made from pure linen, this relaxed short-sleeve shirt is a versatile summer staple which can be styled a variety of ways. I'm pairing mine with tailored trousers and raffia sandals.
This long sleeve option is brilliant for building work appropriate outfits. Choose from multiple colourways such as this red and white stripe or a block colour such as blue. Women's trouser suits are everywhere at the moment, and this is a great staple to wear them with.
If you're wondering what colour suits me, this brilliant red hue is a great place to start. This piece is perfect for both casual events and as evening attire. Style with tailored trousers, strappy heels and gold jewellery for a fabulous formal look.
Even though linen shirts can seem like a minimalist staple, they can be styled in a variety of ways, and there are plenty of colour ways, such as blacks, reds, and pinstripes. And the Arket ''Resort'' shirt comes in four other colour ways, including pink and mint green, it's a no brainer! Style with matching linen trousers and a raffia bag for a holiday look, or for a casual ensemble pair with denim jeans and your best white trainers.
Another summer staple which is a non-negotiable is linen trousers, a fabulous alternative to wearing jeans or tailored trousers, and Arket have several that are already in my shopping basket. If, however, the latest collection is a bit more than you were hoping to spend, you can always shop the Arket sale.
More Arket linen picks
White linen trousers are essential for the warmer weather, and this pair are fantastic. Offering a wider-leg and a loose, relaxed silhouette, they are certain to make you feel effortless and sophisticated.
Woven from pure linen, and offering a straight leg fit, these trousers are a smarter take on the casual wide-leg trouser. They also have pressed creases, offering a tailored look without the heavy material.
These provide a perfect solution for work-appropriate shorts. They are high-waisted and have belt loops so you can also accessories them with your favourite belt, add leather sandals and a linen shirt for a refined look.
If you are looking for a summer dress, this piece should be on your radar. This beautiful pink and blue pattern is eye catching and unique, however, if this colour way is not for you, then this dress also comes in black too.
In a button-up style and with a slim fit, this dress is a fantastic choice for adding a refined luxury feel to your summer staples. Style with black sandals and a shoulder bag for the ultimate look. This could even be a contender for one of the best wedding guest dresses if the big day is abroad.
This maxi-length dress is both refined and luxurious. The loose fit makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, and it's an ideal pick for a garden party or even an evening event.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
How to watch Glastonbury from anywhere in the world - and when is it on TV?
Here's how you can tune in to watch all of the Glastonbury action, even if you missed out on a ticket.
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Carole Middleton’s white mini dress look at Wimbledon proved this tricky length can look so elegant
Carole Middleton showcased how to style mini dresses in such a sophisticated and elegant way when she attended Wimbledon in 2019
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's double denim outfit is the cooling style we need for summer - and it's from a favourite high street brand
The presenter radiated in double denim in a video about a community project at a Manchester primary school
By Molly Smith Published
-
Minnie Driver's flawless red dress and eye-catching necklace is the perfect wedding guest look
Attending the annual Serpentine Summer Party the actress glowed in a stunning embellished dress and statement necklace
By Molly Smith Published
-
'Throw out the rules' - Maya Brenner shares her 3 top jewellery styling tips (if you have no idea where to start)
Forget everything you thought you knew about accessorising
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Angellica Bell's comfy metallic trainers are the unexpected accessory we will be wearing everywhere this season
We're surprised by how much we love this look
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Sienna Miller just styled a boho summer maxi dress in the most unexpected way
The queen of boho style surprised us by teaming a cream Chloe dress with black boots and chunky gold jewellery - we're taking notes ahead of Glastonbury
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Gabby Logan's "grown up dress" is effortlessly chic and perfect for wedding season
Her navy blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham is the epitome of elegance
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Eva Longoria just wore the most incredible shimmering black gown at Vogue World - and now we're taking notes on glam styling
She opted for minimal accessories to really let her gown do the talking
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Hannah Waddingham just wore the most gorgeous halter dress - we'll be stealing her style for the sunny weather
She finished off the look with some statement sunnies and chunky gold earrings
By Amelia Yeomans Published