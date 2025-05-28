I've found Nicole Kidman's exact white linen dress that's perfect for beach days and beyond

This dress offers everything you need for a heat-ready look

Nicole Kidman recently showed us why a crisp white linen dress is a summer essential. Breathable, versatile, and endlessly chic, we're shopping this exact dress today while it's still in stock.

When temperatures rise, finding the right wardrobe staples is essential to ensure that you're not left in the predicament of wondering what to wear in the heat. Investing in linen staples has to be the ultimate hack for curating a heat-ready summer capsule wardrobe. Linen is a natural fibre, making it a lot more breathable than synthetic materials, so linen dresses, shirts, and trousers should be a go-to.

Nicole Kidman's breezy white linen dress from one of the best American clothing brands, J.Crew, has to be one of the chicest linen dresses we've spotted all season. Ideal for layering over swimwear, and versatile enough for dressing up with the right accessories, this dress is already at the top of my warm-weather wishlist. With subtle voluminous sleeves, gathered details along the seams, and a flattering, relaxed fit, you simply can't go wrong.

Posting from the Côte d’Azur, the video captures her standing next to the French coastline wearing the floaty linen piece. Styled with minimal accessories, including a white sun hat and round-framed Balenciaga sunglasses, this is the kind of outfit that's perfect for any upcoming holiday plans you may have, and perfect for layering over stylish pieces from the best swimwear brands, too.

Shop the dress & accessories

Image of white dressexact match
J.Crew
Gathered Popover Dress Linen

This white dress can be styled in plenty of ways, from layering over a waist-belt and pairing with heeled wedges for an evening occasion, to wearing solo with your favourite flats in the daytime. Plus, it comes in three colourways if bright white isn't for you.

Image of white dress
J. Crew
Cap-sleeve Midi Dress in Linen

If you prefer a longer length silhouette, this midi dress is the perfect alternative. Crafted from breathable linen, this midi dress has small stylish details such as a smocked waistband, cute cap sleeves and a tie waist.

Image of white linen dress
The White Company
Linen Boho Midi Dress

This linen dress features a V-neck front and back, and an elasticated waist to fit and flatter your silhouette, making it the perfect dress to hide a tummy. This is another style that will transition seamlessly from daytime to night with the right accessories.

Image of white dress
Halogen
Bubble Hem Popover Shirtdress

This crisp white dress is made from lightweight cotton and has a stylish bubble hem to give it an on-trend edge. The popover style makes it easy to wear, and its relaxed fit feels flattering and comfortable.

Image of raffia hat
J. Crew
Wide-Brim Packable Straw Hat

A straw hat is the ultimate accessory for warm-weather occasions. Plus this exact hat is designed with travelling in mind, offering a packable shape that can be folded neatly without ruining its original silhouette.

Image of sunglasses
GUCCI
Round-Frame Black Acetate Sunglasses

These round-framed sunglasses have a vintage-inspired design and feature the iconic gold-tone Gucci logo on the sides of their frames. Wear these from season to season to protect yourself from the sun and to add the chicest finishing touch to your looks.

I've just come back from a week's holiday, and if there was one clear trend I saw, it was white linen dresses. From daytime to evening, everyone seems to be wearing crisp white linen in the heat.

Not only are linen dresses an essential, but floaty trousers, button-up shirts, and stylish shorts in this fibre are worth investing in for the summer months. Take a look at our article, which rounds up the best high street linen pieces to shop this season.

