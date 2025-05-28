I've found Nicole Kidman's exact white linen dress that's perfect for beach days and beyond

Nicole Kidman recently showed us why a crisp white linen dress is a summer essential. Breathable, versatile, and endlessly chic, we're shopping this exact dress today while it's still in stock.

When temperatures rise, finding the right wardrobe staples is essential to ensure that you're not left in the predicament of wondering what to wear in the heat. Investing in linen staples has to be the ultimate hack for curating a heat-ready summer capsule wardrobe. Linen is a natural fibre, making it a lot more breathable than synthetic materials, so linen dresses, shirts, and trousers should be a go-to.

Nicole Kidman's breezy white linen dress from one of the best American clothing brands, J.Crew, has to be one of the chicest linen dresses we've spotted all season. Ideal for layering over swimwear, and versatile enough for dressing up with the right accessories, this dress is already at the top of my warm-weather wishlist. With subtle voluminous sleeves, gathered details along the seams, and a flattering, relaxed fit, you simply can't go wrong.

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) A photo posted by on

Posting from the Côte d’Azur, the video captures her standing next to the French coastline wearing the floaty linen piece. Styled with minimal accessories, including a white sun hat and round-framed Balenciaga sunglasses, this is the kind of outfit that's perfect for any upcoming holiday plans you may have, and perfect for layering over stylish pieces from the best swimwear brands, too.

Shop the dress & accessories

I've just come back from a week's holiday, and if there was one clear trend I saw, it was white linen dresses. From daytime to evening, everyone seems to be wearing crisp white linen in the heat.

Not only are linen dresses an essential, but floaty trousers, button-up shirts, and stylish shorts in this fibre are worth investing in for the summer months. Take a look at our article, which rounds up the best high street linen pieces to shop this season.