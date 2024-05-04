This £16 padded Zara T-shirt 'transforms so much of my wardrobe', says fashion expert Trinny Woodall
"Suddenly my clothes have structure," she says
Shoulder pads have always been a polarising fashion choice – with people either actively avoiding or loving them. I have always been the former, however after an in-depth chat with fashion expert, Trinny Woodall, who swears by them as a staple spring capsule wardrobe piece, I've been convinced otherwise.
"When we age, we lose definition, we lose bone density and might get more narrow," Trinny explains. "Clothes begin to hang differently on us – to the point where you put on that dress you love so much and all of a sudden it starts to feel frumpy. But if you put a shoulder pad underneath, it will bring back the sharpness to that dress.
"I wear these padded Zara t-shirts under everything: a wide leg trousers, this t-shirt and a sleeveless tank on top - I love it. It transforms so much of my wardrobe, suddenly they give my clothes structure. Jackets I love, that have no proper shoulder pads, suddenly become jackets that are present. There's nothing a shoulder pad doesn't help."
Trinny swears by these Zara t-shirts, which are made of 100% spun cotton, have a round neck and sewn-in shoulder pads. Perfect for anyone with narrow shoulders, this piece adds balance and structure to any oufit, and the styling options for it are endless.
Trinny can be seen showcasing the power of Zara's padded tee (which she has cut the length of) perfectly in her Instagram post below, in which she teams it with James Perse linen trousers, Gold Rush laceless trainers from Russell & Bromley and beautiful stall-found waistcoat.
Wearing the white version here, the t-shirt is also available in a very on-trend black and white stripe, plain black and sea green. And there's a lot to team them all with in the current Zara sale. Not sure what colour to go for? Trinny London has a fantastic Match2Me tool, which works out the perfect shades to compliment your skin tone.
A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall)
A photo posted by on
Perfect for anyone with narrow shoulders, these tops are a brilliant, affordable way to add balance and structure to any outfit. The styling options here are endless, but we're loving Trinny's linen trousers and waistcoat combination, which is perfect for fresh spring and summer days.
Shop Trinny's look
Being an activewear brand, these Lululemon trousers aren't your average joggers. Made from lightweight, breathable, stretchable material, they work brilliantly for casual day trips. And they're in the sale right now too!
Available in sea green (pictured), black, white and stripes, this basic tee will work wonders at transforming not only how your clothes look on you, but how you feel wearing them - I want it in every colour!
