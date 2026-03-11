Move over jeans, Julianne Moore backs corduroy as the chic alternative to double denim this season

Denim is a casual wear staple. Whether it’s your favourite jeans, a true blue jacket, or the perfect double-denim moment, this hardwearing fabric will always have a place in our wardrobes – but as we search for ways to refresh our style ahead of spring, Julianne Moore's chic alternative has piqued our interest.

Stepping out for the Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert in New York City last week, she wore a pair of straight-leg, brown corduroy jeans with a matching corduroy jacket, whose oversized fit and unbuttoned styling lent her outfit an effortlessly casual edge.

The brown hue and textured fabric offered a very different look to denim, with its muted shade and worn appearance being softer than traditional blue or black denim. Styled alongside simple black flats and a black jumper, the co-ord is exactly the kind of easy-going casual wear we want to be wearing this spring.

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver)

Shop Corduroy Staples

When it comes to finding everyday staples for your spring capsule wardrobe, it doesn’t get much better than Julianne’s jeans. With a mid rise waist and slouchy, straight fit in the leg, they play perfectly into the more oversized silhouettes we’re seeing take off amongst other denim trends for 2026.

They also make for super easy styling. Like Julianne, you can lean into the baggier fit of the trousers with an equally oversized jacket. Her corduroy jacket boasts a striking, boxy shape, with baggy sleeves and dropped shoulders giving it a completely casual feel. She offset this with her choice of figure-hugging jumper and pair of sleek, flat shoes to create a sense of balance in the overall silhouette.

You could also just as easily lean into a more balanced shape by offsetting the baggier trousers with a more form-fitting top and a jacket with a cropped hemline. Or, if it’s the oversized jacket that you love and want to give this a more balanced flair, a pair of skinny jeans or some slim-fit trousers make a great alternative to her baggy jeans that can elevate Julianne’s style into something that’s not as casual but is still just as cool.