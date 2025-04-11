Lynsey Crombie reveals the surprising laundry mistake leaving your clothes smelling 'stale and nasty'
Do your clothes smell unpleasant even after you've washed them? It could be your fabric conditioner
The smell of freshly washed laundry is one of life's simple pleasures. But sometimes your clothes don't smell as fresh and clean as they should, but why? Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie has revealed how using fabric conditioner can be the cause.
Even when you think you've avoided every single laundry drying mistake, your clothes and bedding can still end up smelling less than fresh. Which can be confusing, especially when you've used your favourite scented fabric conditioner.
Well, it turns out that the very thing you think is making your clothes smell oh-so-good can actually be doing the opposite due to one common fabric conditioner mistake.
Are you making this common fabric conditioner mistake?
When it comes to things you should never put in the washing machine, the last thing you'd ever suspect could be causing issues with your weekly wash is your fabric conditioner.
Fabric conditioner is of course safe to use in the washing machine, however, the amount you add can make your clothes smell bad and lead to issues with the machine itself.
Sharing the advice with her followers on Instagram @lynsey_queenofclean, cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie says, "Ever wondered why your clothes still smell even after washing? The answer could be too much fabric conditioner."
"Using too much can make your clothes smell stale and nasty. Excess fabric conditioner creates build-up instead of freshening clothes like it’s supposed to," explains Lynsey.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean)
A photo posted by on
Who knew that fabric conditioner could be one of the biggest laundry mistakes we've all been making?
According to Lynsey, a cleaning expert, the fabric conditioner being sold these days is slowly becoming more and more concentrated. Meaning, of course, you need less of it and overusing it can lead to build-up both on your clothes and within your machine.
The key here then is to remember that less is more when it comes to using your conditioner. Always check the recommended amount on the packaging and perhaps opt for a little less just to be sure.
Unsurprisingly, we weren't the only ones taken aback by this news. Lynsey's followers were extremely thankful for the heads up with one saying, "Never realised this but definitely questioned why they smelt sickly sometimes!"
Instead, why not try cleaning with white vinegar? It's a natural deodoriser and can even help with stain removal too. Just ensure you put an appropriate amount in compared to how much you're washing.
Shop laundry essentials
Summer-ready conditioner
RRP: £6.99 | Why not let your clothing match the upcoming warmer weather and try out this sunshine scented fabric conditioner? It guarantees 100 days of freshness and will last for up to 160 washes.
Laundry Jars
RRP: £50 | Aesthetics aside, having labelled jars for your different detergents and fabric conditioners will make it easy for anyone in your household to put a wash on. It's also a great way of being able to see when you need to restock any products.
Natural solution
RRP: £5.49 | It's always a good idea to have a bottle of white vinegar lying around, especially when it comes to deodorising clothing and stain removal.
If you've been guilty of using lots of fabric conditioner, you may also want to give your washing machine a thorough clean. That way, when you go to clean your clothes next, with less conditioner, there won't be leftover build-up.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
-
-
Only have time to exercise at the weekend? Here's why that's no bad thing
You might think that you have to exercise multiple times a week to reap the benefits, but new studies on weekend exercise show that's far from the case
By Grace Walsh Published
-
From screen to street: Iconic movie looks that started trends
Fashion comes and goes, but some movie moments are forever stitched into our style DNA
By Natalie Denton Published
-
6 common houseplant myths to ignore, warn horticulture experts
These common misconceptions about caring for indoor plants might surprise you – they feel perfectly logical
By Emily Smith Published
-
Should you deadhead daffodils? Gardening experts share their advice for longer-lasting blooms
These butter-yellow flowers are one of the first signs of spring, but should you deadhead or leave them be?
By Emily Smith Published
-
It's time to cut back ornamental grasses, and the expert team at Sarah Raven are here to help
With spring well and truly here, the team share their top tips to get ornamental grasses ready for new growth
By Emily Smith Published
-
Monty Don's 'genius' planting trick gives outdoor plants the best chance of thriving
This mess-free trick will make planting seamless - and give your plant a great headstart
By Emily Smith Published
-
Aldi's on-trend pistachio green air fryer is just £29.99 – stylish and affordable, I had to get one
Colourful, compact and cheaper than comparative models – all the ingredients that made this Aldi Specialbuy hard to resist
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
5 simple changes you can make to lower your home insurance premium, reveals an indemnity expert
Whether you're looking to cut costs or improve security, these savvy tricks can help with both
By Emily Smith Published
-
Is the controversial orchid ice cube watering trick genius or problematic? Plant experts settle the debate
Will this hack benefit your vulnerable orchid or be the reason for its demise? Houseplant experts have revealed the answer
By Emily Smith Published
-
Interior Design Trends 2025 – 7 key looks for spring, to give your decor a seasonal refresh
From elegant neutrals to uplifting brights, welcome the new season with our round-up of the key trends for your home
By Tamara Kelly Published