Lynsey Crombie reveals the surprising laundry mistake leaving your clothes smelling 'stale and nasty'

The smell of freshly washed laundry is one of life's simple pleasures. But sometimes your clothes don't smell as fresh and clean as they should, but why? Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie has revealed how using fabric conditioner can be the cause.

Even when you think you've avoided every single laundry drying mistake, your clothes and bedding can still end up smelling less than fresh. Which can be confusing, especially when you've used your favourite scented fabric conditioner.

Well, it turns out that the very thing you think is making your clothes smell oh-so-good can actually be doing the opposite due to one common fabric conditioner mistake.

Are you making this common fabric conditioner mistake?

When it comes to things you should never put in the washing machine, the last thing you'd ever suspect could be causing issues with your weekly wash is your fabric conditioner.

Fabric conditioner is of course safe to use in the washing machine, however, the amount you add can make your clothes smell bad and lead to issues with the machine itself.

Sharing the advice with her followers on Instagram @lynsey_queenofclean, cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie says, "Ever wondered why your clothes still smell even after washing? The answer could be too much fabric conditioner."

"Using too much can make your clothes smell stale and nasty. Excess fabric conditioner creates build-up instead of freshening clothes like it’s supposed to," explains Lynsey.

Who knew that fabric conditioner could be one of the biggest laundry mistakes we've all been making?

According to Lynsey, a cleaning expert, the fabric conditioner being sold these days is slowly becoming more and more concentrated. Meaning, of course, you need less of it and overusing it can lead to build-up both on your clothes and within your machine.

The key here then is to remember that less is more when it comes to using your conditioner. Always check the recommended amount on the packaging and perhaps opt for a little less just to be sure.

Unsurprisingly, we weren't the only ones taken aback by this news. Lynsey's followers were extremely thankful for the heads up with one saying, "Never realised this but definitely questioned why they smelt sickly sometimes!"

Instead, why not try cleaning with white vinegar? It's a natural deodoriser and can even help with stain removal too. Just ensure you put an appropriate amount in compared to how much you're washing.

If you've been guilty of using lots of fabric conditioner, you may also want to give your washing machine a thorough clean. That way, when you go to clean your clothes next, with less conditioner, there won't be leftover build-up.