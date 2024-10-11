6 household items you should never store in a shed over winter, experts warn before it's too late
Now is the time to move them if you have any of these things residing in your shed
Although outhouses can be a great source of extra storage there are common household items which simply won't survive the temperatures and weather conditions over autumn and winter.
Whether or not you follow the yearly garden trends, the chances are you have a shed or outdoor storage space in your garden. Typically used for storing tools, lawnmowers and other items, sheds can often become emergency storage units for common household items.
Before you know it your shed is filled with paint, leftover garden chemicals and excess pet food bags. However, one garden expert has warned homeowners that these common items and others won't survive in your shed over winter.
So when you're sorting your garden out this season you may want to rethink your storage solution and find alternative homes for the items below.
Things you should never store in your shed over winter
You might have thought you'd done everything when ticking off the essential jobs to get done in your garden in September, but your shed may need further consideration.
"Garden sheds are really handy for storage, but it is important homeowners don’t mistake them as a storage space for all household items," says Laura Bamborough, Shed expert at GardenBuildingsDirect. "Storing items incorrectly can come at a cost and creates unnecessary waste."
So what items should you be storing elsewhere?
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
After working at GardenBuildingsDirect for over four years Laura is an expert in everything sheds, summerhouses and wooden outdoor structures. She works with customers to help them make the right purchase and offers advice on the upkeep and maintenance of the structures.
1. Paint
After you've filled your home with some of your favourite interior paint colour trends, you're probably tempted to just stick all the paint cans in the shed and not have them fill up your loft or cupboards. Although paint seems pretty indestructible, this isn't the best idea.
"Keeping leftover paint in the shed is a common mistake. Storing paint properly is key to maintaining its quality and making sure it can be reused in the future," says Laura.
"Keeping leftover paint in the shed during the winter months could cause it to congeal, separate or dry out," she explains. So if you plan on using your best living paint colour for touch-ups, don't store it in the shed over winter.
2. Power tool batteries
Sheds are the perfect spot for keeping your electronic outdoor appliances such as lawnmowers, strimmers and chainsaws. However, when it comes to your smaller power tools and more specifically their batteries you may want to reconsider.
Laura explains, "Cold temperatures can reduce the efficiency and lifespan of power tool batteries, so leaving them in the shed during autumn and winter could mean you have to replace them."
Instead, why not try out some under-stairs storage ideas so you have extra space for both your power tools and their batteries?
3. Bedding and fabrics
You're probably not going to be storing your best sheets in the shed anytime soon but you may have old bedding that comes in handy for surprise guests or camping trips. Things like this can be often thrown into your shed or other outhouse without much thought, but through the winter these materials can be quickly damaged.
Laura says that any old pet bedding, toys or fabrics can become easily damp and mouldy when stored in a shed and left exposed to the elements. Instead, she recommends using some home organisation ideas to find a place to store them indoors.
"Mice and other rodents may also seek shelter inside of bedding or other materials in your shed," she adds.
Easy to see
RRP: £9.99 | This protective storage bag is ideal for making use of the area under your bed. The clear viewing panel allows you to see exactly what you need when you need to retrieve it.
Smart solution
RRP: £26.99 for 2 | This frankly genius storage solution makes storing bedding easier than ever before. You can fold and file bedding and blankets in a cupboard to create a 'library of bedding'.
Stackable option
RRP: £18.99 | This clear sealed storage box can fit under teh bed but alternatively it can be stacked out of the way, if you are storing items you won't need over winter.
4. Pet food
Depending on the size of your pet and their dietary requirements, you might find yourself surrounded by bags of food and treats quite often. There's also the fact that buying in bulk sometimes works out cheaper but of course takes up a lot more space. Surely the shed is safe for sealed bags? Unfortunately not.
"Make sure to remove any surplus pet food from your shed ahead of the colder weather. The scent of pet food attracts pests like mice, so it is best to keep any food items indoors and away from rodents," says Laura.
If you're trying to stop rats coming into your garden then keeping any type of food source out of the way is the best way to do it.
Undetectable in a cupboard
RRP: £60 | This powder coated stoarge bin is the ideal way to storage dried pet food undetected in a kitchen cupboard – it's even chic enough to have out on display if needs be.
Highly rated
RRP: £129.95 | Expensive sure, but the 4.9 out of 5 star reviews on John Lewis indicates that this pet food storage solution is worth it. The 25L Superhuman design features a robust lock-tight lids that forms an airtight seal so food stays fresh.
Amazon best-seller
RRP: £15.99 | This more affordable container is a best selling product on Amazon. The 30L plastic container provides a generous, airtight place to store pet food in a kitchen, pantry or garage.
5. Chemicals
This one might surprise you as you'll often store your pesticides and weed killers in the shed without a second thought. However, after you've got rid of the weeds in your grass without ruining your lawn you may want to store your products somewhere else.
"Some liquid pesticides can crystallise in cold temperatures. Cold conditions can damage the chemicals and make them more difficult to work with or completely unusable," explains Laura.
6. Electronics
Although your larger electronics are safe from the weather in your shed over the winter, there may be a different more furry threat to consider.
Laura points out that rodents both big and small will seek warmth in outbuilding during winter and may nibble on electrical chargers and break expensive equipment.
For the same reason you want to prevent mice from entering your home, you might consider keeping your electronics off the floor of your shed or even mouse-proofing the whole structure.
Shop additional storage solutions
Robust storage
RRP: £30 | If you're finding yourself running out of outdoor storage these chest models are perfect, they don't take up much room and yet still fit heaps of stuff in. It's also lockable when you add a padlock so your favourite tools will be safe.
Waterproof fabric storage
RRP: £7.98 | These bags are perfect for storing the cushion from your garden furniture. Not only are they waterproof, but they're also heavy duty, Anti-UV and have helpful handles for transporting. They're currently 50% off and we couldn't recommend them more.
Heavy duty storage boxes
RRP: £49.99 | If you want to keep storing your power tools and electronics in your shed, aside from rodent-proofing it you can invest in heavy-duty storage containers. This can't guarantee that the mice won't try to chew through but it will stop them having easy access to wires.
Now your outbuilding is dealt with it's time to prepare your home for the cold weather ahead. Participating in some rituals to reset your home for autumn won't just get you in the cosy mood but also in a relaxed mindset for a new season.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
The tender plants you need to bring indoors this autumn before the first frosts hit
It's important to take care to protect your garden's tender plants ahead of the colder winter days and nights ahead.
By Kayleigh Dray Published
-
It's not just hot flushes: Dentists reveal the little-known link between menopause and tooth pain
Dentists reveal the link between menopause and tooth pain, the changes you can expect in menopause and how to treat issues like sensitivity, dry mouth, and more
By Kat Storr Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s home bar is an inspiration for entertaining at home in style – the 'intimate and inviting' space exudes sophistication
Jennifer Aniston's glamorous home bar incorporates some of 2024's biggest interior design trends and recreating the look is super simple with a few key staples
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Plant expert explains why you need to 'flood' your plants before bringing them inside this season
With the cold weather approaching you'll want to bring your plants back indoors, but not before they've been flooded
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 tell-tale signs you have bats roosting in your home – and what to do
An expert reveals the common signs indicating you might have bats roosting in your loft
By Emily Smith Published
-
Why is my dehumidifier leaking water? And how can I fix it? Experts offer advice
After owning my dehumidifier for over a year I was surprised to see water leaking out of the bottom. With the damp winter only a short while away I asked appliance experts what could be done...
By Emily Smith Published
-
Looking to keep your home pest-free? These harmless solutions all come highly recommended
These are our favourite pest control solutions and they're now even more affordable thanks to Amazon Prime Day discounts
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 essential 'cosy' buys our Editors couldn't be without once it turns chilly – top picks from our own homes
These home and kitchen staples are the things we recommend when asked how to make a home feel cosy
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Sarah Raven shares her foolproof winter bulb planting advice inspired by Monty Don
Winter is approaching and that means it's planting season - What better way to get started than with a method used by our two favourite garden experts?
By Emily Smith Published
-
M&S' new Christmas-themed kitchen accessories will give your home a joyful festive touch
Bringing Christmas to your home doesn't have to mean intricate decorations – keep it simple but chic with these adorable Christmas-themed pieces
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published