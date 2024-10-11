6 household items you should never store in a shed over winter, experts warn before it's too late

Although outhouses can be a great source of extra storage there are common household items which simply won't survive the temperatures and weather conditions over autumn and winter.

Whether or not you follow the yearly garden trends, the chances are you have a shed or outdoor storage space in your garden. Typically used for storing tools, lawnmowers and other items, sheds can often become emergency storage units for common household items.

Before you know it your shed is filled with paint, leftover garden chemicals and excess pet food bags. However, one garden expert has warned homeowners that these common items and others won't survive in your shed over winter.

So when you're sorting your garden out this season you may want to rethink your storage solution and find alternative homes for the items below.

Things you should never store in your shed over winter

You might have thought you'd done everything when ticking off the essential jobs to get done in your garden in September, but your shed may need further consideration.

"Garden sheds are really handy for storage, but it is important homeowners don’t mistake them as a storage space for all household items," says Laura Bamborough, Shed expert at GardenBuildingsDirect. "Storing items incorrectly can come at a cost and creates unnecessary waste."

So what items should you be storing elsewhere?

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Laura Bamborough Social Links Navigation Shed expert and Customer Advisor After working at GardenBuildingsDirect for over four years Laura is an expert in everything sheds, summerhouses and wooden outdoor structures. She works with customers to help them make the right purchase and offers advice on the upkeep and maintenance of the structures.

1. Paint

(Image credit: Future)

After you've filled your home with some of your favourite interior paint colour trends, you're probably tempted to just stick all the paint cans in the shed and not have them fill up your loft or cupboards. Although paint seems pretty indestructible, this isn't the best idea.

"Keeping leftover paint in the shed is a common mistake. Storing paint properly is key to maintaining its quality and making sure it can be reused in the future," says Laura.

"Keeping leftover paint in the shed during the winter months could cause it to congeal, separate or dry out," she explains. So if you plan on using your best living paint colour for touch-ups, don't store it in the shed over winter.

2. Power tool batteries

(Image credit: Future)

Sheds are the perfect spot for keeping your electronic outdoor appliances such as lawnmowers, strimmers and chainsaws. However, when it comes to your smaller power tools and more specifically their batteries you may want to reconsider.

Laura explains, "Cold temperatures can reduce the efficiency and lifespan of power tool batteries, so leaving them in the shed during autumn and winter could mean you have to replace them."

Instead, why not try out some under-stairs storage ideas so you have extra space for both your power tools and their batteries?

3. Bedding and fabrics

(Image credit: Future | David Brittain)

You're probably not going to be storing your best sheets in the shed anytime soon but you may have old bedding that comes in handy for surprise guests or camping trips. Things like this can be often thrown into your shed or other outhouse without much thought, but through the winter these materials can be quickly damaged.

Laura says that any old pet bedding, toys or fabrics can become easily damp and mouldy when stored in a shed and left exposed to the elements. Instead, she recommends using some home organisation ideas to find a place to store them indoors.

"Mice and other rodents may also seek shelter inside of bedding or other materials in your shed," she adds.

Easy to see Clearview Protective Clothes & Duvet Zip Storage Bag View at Lakeland RRP: £9.99 | This protective storage bag is ideal for making use of the area under your bed. The clear viewing panel allows you to see exactly what you need when you need to retrieve it. Smart solution Weltrxe Bed Sheet Organiser View at Amazon RRP: £26.99 for 2 | This frankly genius storage solution makes storing bedding easier than ever before. You can fold and file bedding and blankets in a cupboard to create a 'library of bedding'. Stackable option Really Useful 50l Underbed Storage Box View at Robert Dyas RRP: £18.99 | This clear sealed storage box can fit under teh bed but alternatively it can be stacked out of the way, if you are storing items you won't need over winter.

4. Pet food

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Depending on the size of your pet and their dietary requirements, you might find yourself surrounded by bags of food and treats quite often. There's also the fact that buying in bulk sometimes works out cheaper but of course takes up a lot more space. Surely the shed is safe for sealed bags? Unfortunately not.

"Make sure to remove any surplus pet food from your shed ahead of the colder weather. The scent of pet food attracts pests like mice, so it is best to keep any food items indoors and away from rodents," says Laura.

If you're trying to stop rats coming into your garden then keeping any type of food source out of the way is the best way to do it.

Undetectable in a cupboard Stowell Pet Bin With Leather Handle Large Chalk View at Garden Trading RRP: £60 | This powder coated stoarge bin is the ideal way to storage dried pet food undetected in a kitchen cupboard – it's even chic enough to have out on display if needs be. Highly rated Simplehuman Pet Food Storage Bin, Brushed Chrome, 25l View at John Lewis RRP: £129.95 | Expensive sure, but the 4.9 out of 5 star reviews on John Lewis indicates that this pet food storage solution is worth it. The 25L Superhuman design features a robust lock-tight lids that forms an airtight seal so food stays fresh. Amazon best-seller Divchi 30l Pet Food Storage Container Visit Site RRP: £15.99 | This more affordable container is a best selling product on Amazon. The 30L plastic container provides a generous, airtight place to store pet food in a kitchen, pantry or garage.

5. Chemicals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one might surprise you as you'll often store your pesticides and weed killers in the shed without a second thought. However, after you've got rid of the weeds in your grass without ruining your lawn you may want to store your products somewhere else.

"Some liquid pesticides can crystallise in cold temperatures. Cold conditions can damage the chemicals and make them more difficult to work with or completely unusable," explains Laura.

6. Electronics

(Image credit: Future | Alun Callender)

Although your larger electronics are safe from the weather in your shed over the winter, there may be a different more furry threat to consider.

Laura points out that rodents both big and small will seek warmth in outbuilding during winter and may nibble on electrical chargers and break expensive equipment.

For the same reason you want to prevent mice from entering your home, you might consider keeping your electronics off the floor of your shed or even mouse-proofing the whole structure.

Shop additional storage solutions

Robust storage Keter Marvel+ 270L Outdoor Garden Storage Box in Grey View at Argos RRP: £30 | If you're finding yourself running out of outdoor storage these chest models are perfect, they don't take up much room and yet still fit heaps of stuff in. It's also lockable when you add a padlock so your favourite tools will be safe. Waterproof fabric storage Garden Furniture Cushion Storage Bag Visit Site RRP: £7.98 | These bags are perfect for storing the cushion from your garden furniture. Not only are they waterproof, but they're also heavy duty, Anti-UV and have helpful handles for transporting. They're currently 50% off and we couldn't recommend them more. Heavy duty storage boxes Iris Ohyama Airtight Plastic Storage Boxes with Lids 50L, set of 2 View at Amazon RRP: £49.99 | If you want to keep storing your power tools and electronics in your shed, aside from rodent-proofing it you can invest in heavy-duty storage containers. This can't guarantee that the mice won't try to chew through but it will stop them having easy access to wires.

Now your outbuilding is dealt with it's time to prepare your home for the cold weather ahead. Participating in some rituals to reset your home for autumn won't just get you in the cosy mood but also in a relaxed mindset for a new season.