Is daytime TV doomed? ITV cuts to Lorraine and Loose Women spark a debate among broadcasters

Shockwaves rippled through the TV industry when ITV announced dramatic budget cuts to its daytime schedule last year.

As part of their plans, many jobs were lost, andlong-running favourites Lorraine and Loose Women saw their airtime halved. Both series have been slashed from one hour to 30 minutes, and will now run for just 30 weeks of the year.

Lorraine was left pondering whether her audience would stay loyal, and former This Morning editor, Martin Frizell, spoke out to strongly oppose the daytime schedule cuts.

As broadcaster tighhten their belts and viewing habits continue to shift, a bigger question looms: is this the beginning of the end for daytime TV? Broadcasters Samantha Brick and Lizzie Cundy share their sharply opposing views.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Future)

Presenter Lizzie Cundy believes daytime TV is sure to live on. She gives her side of the debate.

"I’ve been doing daytime TV for 30 years, which I’m very grateful for personally. I’ve done everything from give my political opinions to showing my bum to have it read by a ‘rumpologist ’!

But I’ll tell you why it’s important – it’s like putting on a pair of comfy slippers. If I’m having a tough day, there’s nothing I want to do more than sit on the sofa and put on the Vanessa show or This Morning.

It’s really important in today’s world, with how highdrama and confusing it all can be, to have a bit of an easier time, forget about our worries, and have a cup of tea. It gives us an opportunity to have something easy to watch.

Of course, I make a living from it, but I would be really sad if it went away completely as a viewer, too. Because it’s not just light entertainment, it’s really important for campaigning, charities, and for people to raise their voices and be heard.

I went on This Morning to talk about my ex-husband’s testicular cancer. He was very unwell, and I went on to discuss it.

From then on, we helped our charity in Ipswich. It does a great lot of good for people to talk about their experiences and help others.

It’s inspirational – meaning the viewers and those taking part can find help, should they feel that they connect with the story.

The changes on ITV… I can understand why they have happened. A lot of people are not necessarily watching TV as much anymore – they’re going online for their news.

But that doesn’t mean that it’s not important, or that it’s the end. Nothing can go on the same forever.

Loose Women may have changed by not having an audience now, which is a different vibe, but it’s just as good as it ever was. It’s still as funny.

They talk about real topics that are important. Yes, the sets might not be as glamorous and glossy and be smaller, but that doesn’t make it any less important for viewers.

Some people might say that the show is past its sell-by date and we don’t need it, but I guarantee they’d miss it if it were gone.

People also forget that it can be company for some people. My mother is 91, and for her, it’s like chatting with her friends, having discussions.

It’s a really crucial and important part of some people’s lives. I still love it as much as I ever have – and I think most viewers do too."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Future)

Samantha believes the end of daytime TV has arrived. She shares the reasons why.

"At first glance, am I surprised that daytimes budgets have been slashed? No. I have been a guest on countless breakfast, daytime and chat shows over the decades.

The money that sloshes around behind the scenes? Mindboggling! There were always people to make your tea and walk you to the pre-booked taxi.

I know how a kettle works and how to catch a Tube train. But the reason daytime TV works isn’t because of the faces on our huge screens. It’s what’s known in the business as production values.

That’s the money spent on what we see on our screen. That includes sets, and making sure the presenters’ barnets are properly coiffed.

It means forking out on the logistics involved in having an audience on set. When something looks glossy and high-end then we want in on it.Where to start? Loose Women losing its live audience is a disaster. Presenters discussing their opinions feed off the audience’s reaction. Without them, where’s the atmosphere?

Imagine iconic talk shows such as Jerry Springer becoming talk-about telly under those circumstances? Downsizing the dressing rooms is a nightmare waiting to happen.

Ditto having scant hair and make-up artists across each show. I know, I know. It’s the world’s tiniest violin moment.

But think about it. Audiences watch TV to see women their age – I’m thinking Susanna Reid – reflected back at them, looking a bit better than they do.

We turn to presenters to impart information on world events. If their outfit looks like they missed the bus or should have gone to Specsavers then we’re not going to take much notice of what they’ve got to say – are we?

And it’s why using ‘named’ presenters like Charlotte Hawkins across the news channels is a bad idea, too.

We don’t want to see a highfalutin interviewer used to grilling the Prime Minister while also talking about train delays on regional news. Where is the kudos? It’s confusing for viewers.

Dropping a chat show like Lorraine down to 30 minutes is another mindless decision. With ad breaks it’ll amount to mere minutes. We’re creatures of habit. This is mum’s moment to exhale.

The kids are at school. The breakfast run is over. Trust me – women will look for other TV bridges to their day because we come to programmes like this for familiarity and comfort.

Broadcasting for a measly 30 weeks of the year is akin to sticking your two fingers up at viewer loyalty.

If the bosses wanted to attack budgets then trim presenter salaries – not the sets. Our tellies are massive and our attention spans are shorter than ever. Lose them and you’ll find us on YouTube faster than you can say ITV."

