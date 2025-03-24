'My 90th year is full of surprises,' says Mary Berry as she celebrates her 90th birthday by joining Instagram

To mark her 90th birthday, Mary Berry is celebrating by finally joining Instagram - and we're just as excited as she is to follow along with her social media journey.

"My 90th year is full of surprises," Mary Berry captioned her first ever Instagram post, which she's shared ahead of her 90th birthday on 24th March 2025. The beautiful portrait she shared, showing her smiling at the camera in a bold pink jumper and pair of trendy skinny jeans, is the first of a series of snaps and videos that she's posted online since that surprise debut - and we're so excited to see behind the scenes of her life.

"I am kicking it off this year with starting my own Instagram account," she revealed, adding, "As I get to grips with it do follow along for the journey." Signing off with her initials 'MB,' fans of the beloved TV personality flocked to the comments to share their excitement over her new account, with fellow celebrities including Claudia Winkleman sharing their support in the form of heart emojis.

A post shared by Mary Berry (@damemaryberry) A photo posted by on

Shop Mary Berry's Outfit

As well as celebrating by joining Instagram, Mary has a host of other plans for her big day. “There will be cake and Champagne,” she told Vogue when asked about her birthday. She added, “I’m all for parties,” revealing that she's going to be throwing them, as well as family dinners and low-key catch-ups with old friends, over the entire year to mark turning 90 over and over again.

And you can bet she'll be making a showstopper of a cake to share with friends and family on her birthday, too. “It’s an act of love, isn’t it, baking a cake?” she told Vogue. “It brings people together. It’s a celebration.”

When it comes to the cake, there's one she enjoys baking more so than any other and will always make for birthdays. “You know, it’s a bit hackneyed, but there’s nothing better than a Victoria sandwich,” she said, adding that she's been baking the classic cake since the Second World War!

A post shared by BBC The One Show (@bbctheoneshow) A photo posted by on

While Mary enjoys her cake and party with friends, to mark her birthday there will also be a special episode of The One Show airing to celebrate her and her work on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Airing at 7pm on Monday 24th March, The One Show: Dame Mary Berry, A Celebration at 90 will see Alex Jones and Roman Kemp throw Mary a birthday party as they document her life and achievements thus far.

With celebrity guests including Claudia Winkleman and Sue Perkins, as well as others who have worked with Mary appearing to chat with her about her landmark work on TV, it's sure to be a fun night - we'll be baking our own Victoria sandwiches to eat as we watch along.