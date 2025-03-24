'My 90th year is full of surprises,' says Mary Berry as she celebrates her 90th birthday by joining Instagram
The TV personality has finally joined social media
To mark her 90th birthday, Mary Berry is celebrating by finally joining Instagram - and we're just as excited as she is to follow along with her social media journey.
"My 90th year is full of surprises," Mary Berry captioned her first ever Instagram post, which she's shared ahead of her 90th birthday on 24th March 2025. The beautiful portrait she shared, showing her smiling at the camera in a bold pink jumper and pair of trendy skinny jeans, is the first of a series of snaps and videos that she's posted online since that surprise debut - and we're so excited to see behind the scenes of her life.
"I am kicking it off this year with starting my own Instagram account," she revealed, adding, "As I get to grips with it do follow along for the journey." Signing off with her initials 'MB,' fans of the beloved TV personality flocked to the comments to share their excitement over her new account, with fellow celebrities including Claudia Winkleman sharing their support in the form of heart emojis.
Shop Mary Berry's Outfit
Available in extra short, short, regular and long leg lengths, you can get the perfect fit with these comfortable stretch skinny jeans.
Made from an organic cotton that's grown without the use of chemicals such as fertilisers and pesticides, this soft and simple jumper is a beautiful staple.
Made from a comfortable and stretchy cotton, these skinny jeans are a versatile and easy staple to wear day-to-day.
With a simple, classic a minimalistic design creating a clean, sophisticated look, this watch is a luxe piece that adds a practical and elevated touch to any outfit.
This beautiful baby pink shade is stunning, with the simple and minimalistic design making it an easily styled and worn piece.
As well as celebrating by joining Instagram, Mary has a host of other plans for her big day. “There will be cake and Champagne,” she told Vogue when asked about her birthday. She added, “I’m all for parties,” revealing that she's going to be throwing them, as well as family dinners and low-key catch-ups with old friends, over the entire year to mark turning 90 over and over again.
And you can bet she'll be making a showstopper of a cake to share with friends and family on her birthday, too. “It’s an act of love, isn’t it, baking a cake?” she told Vogue. “It brings people together. It’s a celebration.”
When it comes to the cake, there's one she enjoys baking more so than any other and will always make for birthdays. “You know, it’s a bit hackneyed, but there’s nothing better than a Victoria sandwich,” she said, adding that she's been baking the classic cake since the Second World War!
While Mary enjoys her cake and party with friends, to mark her birthday there will also be a special episode of The One Show airing to celebrate her and her work on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Airing at 7pm on Monday 24th March, The One Show: Dame Mary Berry, A Celebration at 90 will see Alex Jones and Roman Kemp throw Mary a birthday party as they document her life and achievements thus far.
With celebrity guests including Claudia Winkleman and Sue Perkins, as well as others who have worked with Mary appearing to chat with her about her landmark work on TV, it's sure to be a fun night - we'll be baking our own Victoria sandwiches to eat as we watch along.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
