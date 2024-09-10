Katie Holmes proves simple styling will always be chic in comfortable jeans and a crisp white shirt
We love Katie Holmes' effortlessly cool and laid-back look
Katie Holmes' laid-back denim jeans and white shirt combination proves that simple styling will always be chic, with her basic pieces creating the perfect casual look.
When curating your autumn capsule wardrobe, getting the staple basic pieces right is vital. With the best jeans for your body type at your disposal, you've got the perfect base around which to build a variety of outfits and you'll find it easy to style a look for any and every occasion.
Katie Holmes proved just that when spotted on the streets of New York earlier this month in a light-wash, straight-leg pair of denim jeans that created a completely different casual look than her recent barrel leg jeans did.
The relaxed, casual feel of the denim kept her outfit feeling laid-back and effortless, while her choice of a crisp white shirt with dainty button detailing and puffed sleeves introduced a more elevated element to the look. She leaned into this more curated feel with a pair of ballet flats, which are quickly becoming 2024's trendiest shoe, that looked chic and sophisticated while offering comfort and practicality as she made her way around the city.
Shop Katie's style
Made from 100% cotton, these Free People jeans will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe and remain so for the rest of time. With a flattering and comfortable high-waist, simple straight-leg, and light-wash finish, they're versatile and super easy to style. Plus, they have a sweet stitch detail at the bottom of the legs which adds some subtle interest and elevates the style effortlessly.
Taking the versatile white shirt and updating it with chic, subtle details, Anthropologie have created the perfect basic for your wardrobe. With a simple collar, a striking V neckline that can be adjusted using the cloth-covered buttons, and stunning cuffed sleeves, the silhouette is simple and timeless while still making a statement wherever you go.
If they're not the exact ballet flats Katie Holmes is wearing, these Sam Edelman flats are exact lookalikes. Crafted from leather for long-lasting quality, they have a flat block heel and chic squared-off toe that brings a fun and contemporary feel to the traditional ballet flat style. We love how versatile these shoes are, with the sleek black pairing easily with any and every thing.
We love Katie's practical choice of handbag too, with the slouchy silhouette playing into her outfit's casual feel and allowing her to carry more than just the essentials around.
The brown leather complimented her caramel-highlighted hair, with her strands left un-styled and tucked behind her ear. While we love the autumnal trend of red hair, Katie's healthy and glossy strands do have us rethinking our hair-related plans.
Recreating Katie's look in the cooler months, we'd throw on a trendy trench coat to battle the wind and rain in style.
