Katie Holmes convinces us to wear barrel leg jeans as she sports a stylish black pair with a petrol green blouse and stunning navy mules

Katie Holmes is forever channelling an understated elegance that we could only aspire towards. And she's once again proven why she's worthy of being our go-to source for style inspiration.

Spotted recently in New York, she wore a pair of black barrel leg jeans, matched with a deep green blouse and navy mules—the perfect autumn combination. And if you're currently searching for that perfect pair of denim jeans to take you from warm weather to cool, and you're in the midst of reassessing those autumn capsule wardrobe essentials, then the barrel leg style is one you should seriously consider.

These jeans aren't just a current trend—they are quickly becoming a seasonal staple that you can wear all year round too.

Of course, the hard part about choosing the right jeans is selecting the best jeans for your body type; however, we've seen tonnes of celebrities sporting this cut, meaning that it's flattering on many shapes and sizes.

Katie wears black barrel leg jeans, a fabulous botanical printed top in a petrol colour, perfect for autumn, navy heeled mules, and a small black leather handbag. Her top is by the designer, Rachel Comey, and her stylish handbag is the Grace bag by A.P.C.

Whistles Stretch Barrel Leg Jeans £95 at John Lewis If you're wanting to get in on this style of jean, this stretchy pair from Whistles is a fabulous option. Finish with your favourite blouse and a sleek blazer for a smart daytime look. M&S Printed Collared Blouse Green £39.50 at M&S This bold printed blouse has the perfect autumn colour palette, and offers a flattering silhouette too. Style with black barrel leg jeans or even pair with a white jeans outfit for an elevate feel. Stradivarius Kitten Heel Mule Black £25.99 at ASOS Kitten heel mules are a go-to style at the moment, and this pair are a fabulous choice for sporting this trend. And they are only £25.99 so get yours quick!

What we love about the barrel leg jeans is their versatility; the wider cut through the hips and thighs offers both a stylish shape and comfort. They are brilliant for those days when you want to give off a put-together feel without squeezing into a tight pair of tailored trousers or slim-fit jeans. And choosing a high-waisted cut means you can tuck in smart blouses or your favourite t-shirt and layer over a blazer or jacket.

To replicate this look, choose an earthy tone blouse, such as olive, rust, or burgundy, and finish off the look with some heeled mules, a trending footwear choice that we can't get enough of. Or for a more casual affair, style barrel leg jeans with your favourite t-shirt and your best white trainers.

Our woman&home Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "Katie Holmes has perfectly demonstrated how to make barrel leg jeans instantly chic. Sticking to a muted colour palette with a mix of textures and subtle pattern, this look is both versatile and eye-catching. And the power of a good pair of shoes cannot be overlooked—her pointed slip-ons provide polish without sacrificing comfort.".