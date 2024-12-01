Gillian Anderson styles UGG boots as formal wear in genius move to keep warm this winter

In a genius styling move for the winter season, Gillian Anderson slipped on a pair of cosy and comfortable UGG boots under her formal maxi dress - and we can't believe we'd never thought of doing the same!

When Gillian Anderson took to Instagram earlier this week to tease the release of her upcoming Channel 4 drama series Trespasses, everyone in the comments section was rightfully focused on their excitement for the much-anticipated book-to-TV adaptation - but scrolling through the carousel of snaps, it was another picture that caught our attention.

In the last photo she shared, Gillian gave a glimpse of her costume; a floor-grazing, turquoise maxi dress with stunning silver metallic details running across its fabric. But hiding under the hem of the skirt was a pair of oh-so cosy UGG boots - and now we're always going to be wearing comfortable and cosy footwear like this under our shoe-hiding maxi dresses.

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana) A photo posted by on

Shop UGGs And UGG-style Boots

UGG Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot £145.45 at Nordstrom With over 3,000 five star reviews calling these classic UGG boots 'sooo warm' and 'super comfortable,' it's no wonder we're seeing celebrities wearing them all over social media. This classic style is sleek and cosy, with a genuine shearling lining keeping your foot toasty and warm. UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot £121.19 at Nordstrom The Ultra Mini UGG boot features, as the name suggests, a shorter ankle height than the classic boots, giving the style a completely different but no less cosy look. With an UGGplush lining, which is a moisture-wicking, wool-rich textile that feels like genuine shearling, they're super warm and cosy. M&S Suede Flatform Boots £45 at M&S Boasting a flatform sole for a little extra height and super comfortable cushioning, these M&S boots are a vastly more affordable high-street alternative to UGG boots that still give you the same elevated casual look of the higher-end style. H&M Warm-lined Boots £18.99 at H&M Cut to a slightly higher ankle boot style, the H&M suede boots offer tonnes of warmth in the winter, with their inner lining and insole being made from a soft, fluffy fabric. We love the simplicity of the design and the resemblance to UGG boots is uncanny. Dune London Faux-Fur-Lined Suede Ankle Boots Was £120, Now £85 at DUNE With a cleated sole offering grip and stability, these suede ankle boots are a great alternative for those who struggle to get on with the more laid-back style of original UGG boots. They feature a warm, fluffy interior lining, just like the original boots, and will keep you warm and cosy all season. UGG Discoquette Slide Slipper Was £88.87, Now £60.59 at Nordstrom Easy to slip on and off, these plush UGG slipper shoes are lined with a fluffy wool-rich blend fabric to keep your feet nice and toasty in the cold weather and feature moisture-wicking technology to keep them fresh too.

The winter styling hack is genius and we can't believe we'd never thought of pairing maxi dresses and skirts with UGGs before. With the long and floating silhouette easily hiding our footwear of choice, why wouldn't we opt for something super comfortable and cosy like a classic pair of UGGs? No one's going to notice and we'll be far warmer for it.

Maxi dresses are on our Christmas party outfit inspiration board in abundance, with the style being a life saver in the cooler months for the way it allows us to keep the cold off our legs and layer a pair of tights - or two - under the long, flowing skirt to keep warm.

It's the same case for jumpsuits, which are often designed with extra-long leg lengths to have an elongating effect or to work better when paired with heels - it's so easy to covertly slip on some UGG boots under these pieces and, even better, if you take to the dance floor at this year's festive parties, you can easily slip your feet out of them and go bare foot without having to spend time undoing buckles or laces!

Gillian's styling hack only improves the versatility of an already incredibly versatile boot style. Whether you opt for a pair of UGGs or some high-street UGG alternatives, and either way you'll want to snap up the super handy UGG boot guards that remove the worry of being caught in a downpour while wearing oh-so soft suede, you'll have a pair of staple shoes that can work as effortlessly with comfortable jogger and puffer coat combinations as they do with elevated jeans and tailored coat blends - and now you've also got your party shoes ready to go too.