I never wear UGGs in the rain, but these £15 boot guards remove the worry of being caught in a downpour
I can't believe I didn't know these existed
I look forward to this time every year, where I can dust off my now vintage UGG boots and, well, live in them for the winter. I have owned my UGGs for the best part of two decades now, and they are, let's say, showing their age. While I toyed with the idea of buying some new ones, I found something that means I'll get plenty more years out of my favourite boots.
I wish I'd known about UGG boot guards before today, and trust me when I say I snapped some up. The most simple but effective way to protect your shoes from the elements, rain, in particular, the UGGguard fits over the bottom half, giving an added layer of defence. If you're planning on treating yourself to an UGG Black Friday deal, these are a must!
I can't tell you the amount of times I have wanted to wear my UGGs out for warmth and comfort, but haven't for fear it might rain. Now, I'm simply going to pop my UGGguards in my bag and pop them on and off as needed - genius!
Love or hate them, UGG boot guards will be a lifesaver if, like me, you're buying them to save your expensive sheepskin boots from being ruined if caught in a downpour. They work with most of UGG’s traditional boot styles, including the Classic Mini, Classic Short and the Neumel.
It's fair to say the boot guard 'look' might take a little getting used to, it's definitely an acquired taste. But if, like me, you want them simply incase you get caught out in bad weather and don't want your expensive boots ruined, they are a real find – especially at this price. Usually £45, they are reduced to £14.99 right now, and, unsurprisingly, selling fast.
There's obviously caveats here too, the first one being the guard doesn't cover the entire shoe, so part of the boot will still be exposed to any bad weather. And while the reviews on the UGG website are largely positive – 72% of reviewers saying they would recommend to a friend, a few people marked them down for sizing and others report the guard causing a ring of dirt.
This is definitely all worth considering if you are thinking of buying some. However I think for the purposes I want them for, they are going to be a game-changer for keeping my boots clean and dry. I did buy the best pair of UGG boot alternatives by mistake recently, however, with this guard fitting almost all Classic UGG models, I reckon there's a high chance of them fitting my new EMU Stinger Micro boots too – I'll keep you posted!
Shop UGG Boots
UGG's Classic Ultra Mini are bot property right now - they are literally flying off the shelves with all the deals going on at the moment. A brilliant contender for the UGGguard, most of these would be covered by them, keeping them protected and clean for longer.
A true UGG classic, this is another style that would benefit well from a boot guard, although the longer leg style would make them more susceptible to the bad weather. The lightweight, supple suede construction is a look that will seemingly never go out of fashion. This charcoal grey shade has 40% off, with multiple sizes still in stock.
As UGG boots go, this has to be one of the most adorable, cosy-looking designs going. The Classic Ultra Mini Alpsey boot has a short shaft and embroidery on the cuff, elevating the overall look. Everything else – comfort, lining, quality – is everything you would expect from UGG.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
